An Overview of Proposed Changes in the ‘Patent Eligibility Restoration Act of 2023’

by Dennis Crouch

Senators Tillis and Coons have released their “Patent Eligibility Restoration Act of 2023” designed to overturn the Supreme Court case of Mayo and Alice Corp.  The impact here is to return eligibility doctrine back to the mid 2000s when almost any useful advance was likely patent eligible.

Here are some key points:

1. Elimination of Judicial Exceptions: The Act proposes to eliminate all judicial exceptions to patent eligibility. “Under this Act, and the amendments made by this Act, the state of the law shall be as follows: (A) All judicial exceptions to patent eligibility are eliminated.”

2. Statutory Ineligibility Categories: The Act specifies that that the following are not eligible: (A) mathematical formulas that are not part of an invention; (B) processes that a human could practically perform that are “substantially economic, financial, business, social, cultural, or artistic” even if the process itself requires a machine; (C)  mental processes performed solely in the human mind or processes that occur in nature wholly independent and prior to any human activity; (D) unmodified human genes (“as that gene exists in the human body”); and (E) unmodified natural material (“as that material exists in nature”)

3. Claims as a Whole: When determining eligibility, the tribunal must consider the claims as a whole without discounting or disregarding any claim element and without regard to its novelty or conventionality.

Read the proposal here.

  1. 10

    For more analysis of this [6th?] attempt among some Senators for a 101 or Sup. Ct. unpatentable subject matter case law reform Bill see: link to patentspostgrant.com?

    [P.S. Is any House committee even interested these days?]

    1. 10.1

      Issa….

      Pretty much, ‘Nuf said.

    2. 10.2

      Thanks Paul. Given how he spends the lion’s share of his time, it’s no surprise at all that Scott wants to hold on to all the cars in his post-grant $$$ gravy train.

  2. 9

    3. Claims as a Whole: When determining eligibility, the tribunal must consider the claims as a whole without discounting or disregarding any claim element and without regard to its novelty or conventionality.

    Too funny. No comment from Dennis Crouch? The same Dennis Crouch who has a soft spot for John Eastman?

    LOL

    1. 9.1

      Just to be crystal clear, this entire “fix” goes nowhere with this bizarrely s t u p i d and d.o.a. restriction and everyone here knows why. What’s the point, besides maybe taking money from some advocacy group for corrupt (or mentally ill) patent huffers?

    2. 9.2

      A method comprising (1) thinking about [insert non-obvious correlation] and (2) drinking a glass of milk.

      This is eligible and valid under the proposed statute, as anybody with a functioning mind who isn’t a worthless puddle of p u k e can see and admit in two seconds.

      1. 9.2.1

        This is the example that you always trot out in these discussions. So what? Why should anyone care if this claim gets to grant under the revised statute? What is the practical harm that you foresee in that hypothetical scenario?

        This claim would be well nigh impossible to enforce. How would a plaintiff prove what you were thinking while you drink your milk? Moreover, it has no commercial value, so the damages would be merely nominal. The patentee who gets this claim poses no real nuisance threat to any American. Even when granted, this claim is a damp squib.

        1. 9.2.1.1

          “Why should anyone care if this claim gets to grant under the revised statute?”

          Golly gee, maybe because being strictly liable for thinking about something while drinking a glass of milk is … f’ing insane? And only a patent huffing a h 0 l e would ever pretend otherwise?

          “This claim would be well nigh impossible to enforce. ”

          Really? Does your wife want to be the test case?

          “Moreover, it has no commercial value”

          Really? Patents that turn people into infringers for thinking about non-obvious medically relevant facts have “no commercial value”? Really?

          Note that the example I’m “trotting out” is just one of many, many disgusting examples. You can’t think of any others, Greg DeLassus? Really?

          1. 9.2.1.1.1

            If even Greg is getting tired of your banal short list, maybe (in response) do not forget “claims as a whole” in your hurry to have an emotional meltdown.

      2. 9.2.2

        >This is eligible and valid under the proposed statute

        Obviously incorrect.

        1. 9.2.2.1

          Meh. That Moonbeam went apoplectic over this bill surprises . . . absolutely no one.

          Only thing surprising is that it took him this long to do so.

          (Must have slept in late or some such.)

          1. 9.2.2.1.1

            Lol – beautiful choice of word: apoplectic.

            Reply Report
          “Obviously incorrect”

          Explain why you believe this. The validity is established by the non-obviousness of the correlation. The eligibility is established by the drinking of milk, which does not occur in the human mind (drinking milk is also useful). You can’t “dissect” the claim, according to the statute.

          Please explain why any of this is “obviously incorrect.”

          Reply Report
            “You can’t dissect the claim.”

            You mean, like you did in your emotional rant?



    3. 9.3

      Wait, you think that attorneys should be charged with ethical violations for daring to challenge the status quo? Are you a lawyer? Seriously?

      My Torts prof always said, if the facts are on your side, argue the facts. If the facts are not on your side, argue the law. If neither is on your side, argue for a change in policy.

      The Constitution gives the power for determining electors to the state legislatures. Not the governor. Not the SOS. And certainly not a lawyer who sues to change the process right before the elections. Now, that is who should be addressing ethics violations.

      Reply Report
        “daring to challenge the status quo”

        LOL

  3. 8

    I seem to remember that their proposed changes to 112 were the real problem.

    1. 8.1

      That’s what I recall as well Night.

      The 112 changes would have just moved the patenting morass from 101 to 112.

      That alone makes this proposed bill better (while acknowledging the concerns others are noting).

  4. 7

    Not gonna matter one bit. SCOTUS gonna write, “While we understand that Congress specifically passed a law to address patent eligibility, we are SCOTUS and we have long recognized that there are judicial exceptions to patent eligible subject matter which include…” and go about their merry way.

    1. 7.1

      I’ve written about this before. The Scotus held, in my opinion, that the judicial exceptions are based on the grant of the patents was unconstitutional.

      A close reading of Alice says that. I referenced a law journal article about how difficult it is for the legislative branch to overrule a holding or case by the Scotus when the holding is based on something being unconstitutional.

      1. 7.1.1

        Your prior writings on that point were not correct.

        They still are not correct.

        Sorry, not sorry.

    2. 7.2

      This seems a bit too cynical a take. The Court has grounded the exception categories in statutory stare decisis. Bilski v. Kappos, 561 U.S. 593, 602 (2010). If Congress changes the statute, I see no reason to expect that the Court will try to resist that change.

      The best solution to the current 101 mess would be to remove the CAFC from the ambit of the Court’s certiorari jurisdiction, just to be sure that there is not an occasion for the SCOTUS to mess things up again. Still and all, I do not think that we can say that a statutory solution will “[n]ot… matter one bit” at this stage in the game.

      1. 7.2.1

        I do like that Greg here repeats an item that I was the first to share.

        Almost, well, no, not even close, makes up for his continued Sprint Left signaling with the likes of Yglesias.

      2. 7.2.2

        Read Alice carefully. Alice is based on the phrase in the Constitution “to promote”. The Scotus holds that the claims in Alice do not “promote.”

        Reply Report
          As before, we have been over this (and carefully so).

          Your view is in error.

          Reply Report
          “Do not” and “may not” are critically different (as but a single aspect)

          Reply Report
    Off topic, but I just finished reading the petition in Killian v. Vidal. Something for Prof. Hricik to explore on the ethics page: is it acceptable under 37 C.F.R. 11.106(d) for an attorney to use a Yahoo email address to transact communications related to representation of a client? The Yahoo terms of service provide that “[w]e may collect the information that you provide to us… [w]hen you use our Services to communicate with others… such as… emails… . Is this consistent with a lawyer’s duty to “make reasonable efforts to prevent the inadvertent or unauthorized disclosure of, or unauthorized access to, information relating to the representation of a client”?

    Reply Report
      Interesting question.

      Do you know if the use is anything beyond the immediate use of which IS public?

      Reply Report
      … and while interesting, it is also present on the first page.

      I have to wonder if the most prevalent ‘issue’ for you – after you have completed reading the entire brief – is a non-merits issue, are you accepting the merits of the arguments of the brief?

      Given your Sprint Left tendencies, one may wonder if your ethics-based question is nothing more than a “Cancel-culture” ad hominem style attack.

      Perhaps you can find nothing to quibble with the merits presented, but want to discredit through this hyper-formal attack on whether solo practitioners may or may not use common-folk email services.

      Reply Report
      Feels like a roasting to me Greg.

      Reply Report
    In my opinion, the key to understanding eligibility should be structure.

    Simply use information theory to think about the structure. If there is new structure, then it should be eligible. The automating of human tasks can be handled with 103.

    It is all about structure. Just think about it like little sticks. If you have to build a structure to perform the method, then it should be eligible.

    Reply Report
      No – your musings here relegate method claims to ONLY be a subset of the other “hard goods” claims.

      As you may recall, this was a stumbling block for the late Ned Heller.

      Reply Report
    “v) A process that is substantially economic, financial, business, social, cultural,
    or artistic.”

    So, that swallows a huge percentage of information processing inventions.

    And then it comes down to what “processes that a human could practically perform that are” means. Recently I’ve been dealing with an examiner that included in this–incredibly–a human using a computer to help them do it.

    Big picture: incredibly good for pharma. Potentially a complete disaster for information processing/EE inventions.

    Reply Report
      The question is not whether this bill is perfect. The right question is whether it is better than the status quo.

      When you look at it that way, this is an improvement. For all intents and purposes, the law already excludes “process[es] that [are] substantially economic, financial, business, social, cultural, or artistic.” The difference between this bill and the law as it presently stands is that this bill goes on to say that “[t]he process described in clause (i) shall not be excluded from eligibility for a patent if the process cannot practically be performed without the use of a machine or manufacture.” The current law does not presently include this exception, so the state of affairs will still be improved by this bill relative to the law as it present stands.

      Reply Report
        Fallacy of the occluded middle…?

        The question is not whether this bill is perfect. The right question is whether it is better than the status quo.

        link to web.cn.edu

        (actually it’s a double fallacy – Greg cannot help himself but include the snob fallacy in most of his assertions)

        Reply Report
        if the process cannot practically be performed without the use of a machine or manufacture.

        While Supreme Court cases – by name – are abrogated, the Bill may want to also explicitly note that both paper and pencil are “manufactures” in the sense of this portion of the Bill.

        Reply Report
    Clause (v) is worse than a Trojan Horse – it is a veritable poison pill.

    Reply Report
      Are you referring to the proposed exception to eligibility that reads “A process that is substantially economic, financial, business, social, cultural, or artistic”?

      Yeah, that’s kind of broad…and extremely malleable.

      Reply Report
        Yes, and it’s beyond malleable, as the first three terms of that clause poison most any patent worth obtaining protection for.

        Reply Report
        I tend to agree. The fact that it is done with a machine should make it patent eligible, provided of course that the claim is clear that only the machine way of doing the task is covered and provided that the claim can be considered as non-obvious. if course, we already have section 103 for the latter safeguard, so it does not need to be enunciated in the eligibility provision.

        Consider the business of digging trenches. A new and non-obvious machine for performing that business should clearly be eligible.

        Reply Report
          Hitting filters…

          Your comment is awaiting moderation.

          June 23, 2023 at 10:51 am

          “Performing that business”

          +1 on the droll factor.

          If it were not a business, how many would volunteer to dig ditches?

          Reply Report
    Bravo! Now skip the hearings (or point hearing-lovers to the previous 3 days of hearings and associated written comments) and get this thing passed.

    As the clock ticks, American innovation falls ever farther behind Communist China.

    There’s no time to waste.

    Reply Report
      Do you really believe that American technology is presently behind Chinese technology? What Chinese technologies would you point to as examples of this?

      Reply Report
        … Greg is now obscuring with links to items in foreign languages…?!

        Reply Report
    I tip my hat to Senators Coons & Tillis for their tireless efforts on this project. This may not be the bill that finally gets passed into law (although maybe it is!), but the fact that they keep trying drives their eventual chance of success to 99.999% asymptotically.

    Reply Report
      On a more critical note, I would say that the thing that I like about our patent act’s eligibility provisions is that they are short and simple. If you read the Brazilian (see Art. 10) or Chinese (see Art. 25) patent acts, you see a long list of rather detailed and picayune exclusions. This means that a lot of time can be taken up in litigation arguing about whether some edge case is or is not inside of one of these exclusions.

      By contrast, our (current) act lays out some broad principles of inclusion, and that is that. There are no statutory exclusions, except insofar as one cannot fit oneself into the statutory inclusions. That seems to me the better, cleaner way to run a patent regime. If we have to add some statutory exclusions in order to rid ourselves of the current, nebulous, extra-statutory exclusions, I suppose that this is still an improvement relative to the status quo. I, however, will be sorry to see us lose one of our genuinely superior points of distinction relative to other patent acts out there in the world.

      Reply Report
        As long as there are categories of patentable or unpatentable subject matter, there will be lawyer who are going to argue that a specific invention either fits or doesn’t fit into one of those categories. Fewer and broader categories, while making for easier reading, does not simplify litigation. There will always be a someone trying to fit a round peg into a square hole depending on which side of the ‘v’ they reside in a case.

        Reply Report
          DVan,

          I agree – but only so far as it is not the attorneys on either side of the “v” that have created the mess that we currently have, but is instead the Court and (as Greg puts it) their current, nebulous, extra-statutory exclusions that have created the mess.

          The better path would reflect the start of the present bill, but omit the poison pill, and return us to the Act of 1952’s intent to have a purposeful LOW bar at 35 USC 101’s two main prongs:

          1) the innovation can be claimed in at least one of the (purposefully) broad categories — no judicial exceptions; and

          2) the claimed innovation provided utility in the patent sense of the word.

          That was all that 101 was ever meant to do, and simple and direct legislation could easily return us to that state.

          Reply Report
            Agree, 100%.

            Reply Report
            Yes, that.

            Reply Report
          +1 DVan

          Reply Report
        AIA section 14 seems pretty close to a “exclusion” to me.

        Reply Report
          Agree, although intriguingly it is run through the “obviousness” screen for patentability rather than the “eligibility” screen.

          Reply Report
            for the Must Follow the DNC narrative signaling.

            Reply Report
            … but a +1 for the assuredly unintended irony of the ease of proliferation of Greg’s own signaled B$.

            Greg is quite busy perfecting the art of self-immolation.

            Reply Report
            And a non-snark +1 for duly noting that this was expressly NOT a 101 item:

            link to bitlaw.com

            Reply Report
        They increased the provision from 34 words to 530 words. It is a morass. Will be decades of litigation over what this means. The bill should amend Section 101 by adding at the end, “As used in this section the word “any” means “any”.

        Reply Report
          +1

          Reply Report
            Why hide this?

            This is a current and interesting decision.

