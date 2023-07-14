User Matching Patent Fails 101 Test for Lacking Technical Improvement

by Dennis Crouch

Trinity Info Media, LLC v. Covalent, Inc., No. 2022-1308, — F.4th — (Fed. Cir. July 14, 2023).

Trinity Info Media sued Covalent for infringing two patents covering a process of connecting users based on polling question answers – US Patent Nos. 9,087,321 and 10,936,685. The patents describe a system where users answer polling questions and the system uses those answers to find a “likelihood of match” between users. Connections are suggested for high-likelihood matches. The system uses conventional computer components like processors, memory, servers, etc. The ‘685 patent adds limitations about performing operations on a handheld device, displaying results via swiping, and using a mobile app.

The district court granted Covalent’s motion to dismiss, finding the asserted claims ineligible under 35 U.S.C. 101. The Federal Circuit affirmed after analyzing the claims under the two-step Alice/Mayo framework:

Step 1 – Determine if the claims are directed to a patent ineligible concept like an abstract idea.

The court found the claims are directed to the abstract idea of “matching based on questioning”, which involves collecting user information, analyzing it, and displaying results.

This is a mental process that could be performed by humans without a computer. Using generic technical components does not change the character of the claims.

Step 2 – Determine if the claims recite an inventive concept, i.e. something significantly more than the abstract idea.

The court found the claims do not contain an inventive concept. The additional elements like processors, servers, mobile devices, etc. are generic and conventional.

They are used in a conventional way to apply the abstract idea, which is insufficient to qualify as significantly more.

The alleged advance of real-time matching based on polling does not make the claims patent eligible. That merely reflects use of generic computers to speed up the process.

At oral arguments, the patentee’s attorney (Gregory Hillyer) argued that a better framing of the invention was the requiring of a “unique identifier to the answer so that that answer can find its place in a new and novel array of match servers, rather than a single match server that would have to later be searched.” Unfortunately for the patentee these features were not actually required by the claims. Judge Cunningham pressed the patentee to identify specific non-conclusory allegations in the complaint about inventiveness. The patentee had difficulty citing anything substantial.

The patentee (Trinity) provided a number of arguments, but the court rejected each one in turn:

Trinity argued the claims recite specific improvements to computer capabilities, like using “multiple match servers” and a “match aggregator.” However, the court found these were simply generic computer components used in a conventional way to implement the abstract idea.

Trinity argued the claims recite a technical solution to a problem, like allowing “rapid real-time matching.” But the court found this merely uses computers to make the process faster, which is not enough for patent eligibility.

Trinity argued humans cannot perform mental matching as fast as the claimed system. However, the court noted the claims do not require the alleged improvements in speed or capability. Rather, the focus of the claims themselves was on the abstract idea.

Trinity argued the claims recite unconventional features like using a handheld device and swiping to review matches. However, the court found these limitations just apply the abstract idea using generic technology, and are not an inventive concept. These were generic components by the time of the invention.

Trinity relied on allegations that some limitations were not in the prior art. However, the court discounted these conclusory statements, noting that an abstract idea remains abstract even if some computer limitations are novel.

In the end, the appellate panel affirmed the lower court’s obviousness finding.

= = =

Patent eligibility can sometimes involve underlying factual questions, but that this was not one of those cases. The quoted Berkheimer to explain that ‘not every § 101 determination contains genuine disputes over the underlying facts material to the § 101 inquiry.’ Here, the court also concluded that claim construction and discovery were not necessary precursors for the 101 analysis since the patentee failed to identify any proposed claim constructions or specific facts that would affect the 101 analysis.