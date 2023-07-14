User Matching Patent Fails 101 Test for Lacking Technical Improvement

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

Trinity Info Media, LLC v. Covalent, Inc., No. 2022-1308, — F.4th — (Fed. Cir. July 14, 2023).

Trinity Info Media sued Covalent for infringing two patents covering a process of connecting users based on polling question answers – US Patent Nos. 9,087,321 and 10,936,685. The patents describe a system where users answer polling questions and the system uses those answers to find a “likelihood of match” between users. Connections are suggested for high-likelihood matches. The system uses conventional computer components like processors, memory, servers, etc. The ‘685 patent adds limitations about performing operations on a handheld device, displaying results via swiping, and using a mobile app.

The district court granted Covalent’s motion to dismiss, finding the asserted claims ineligible under 35 U.S.C. 101. The Federal Circuit affirmed after analyzing the claims under the two-step Alice/Mayo framework:

Step 1 – Determine if the claims are directed to a patent ineligible concept like an abstract idea.

  • The court found the claims are directed to the abstract idea of “matching based on questioning”, which involves collecting user information, analyzing it, and displaying results.
  • This is a mental process that could be performed by humans without a computer. Using generic technical components does not change the character of the claims.

Step 2 – Determine if the claims recite an inventive concept, i.e. something significantly more than the abstract idea.

  • The court found the claims do not contain an inventive concept. The additional elements like processors, servers, mobile devices, etc. are generic and conventional.
  • They are used in a conventional way to apply the abstract idea, which is insufficient to qualify as significantly more.
  • The alleged advance of real-time matching based on polling does not make the claims patent eligible. That merely reflects use of generic computers to speed up the process.

At oral arguments, the patentee’s attorney (Gregory Hillyer) argued that a better framing of the invention was the requiring of a “unique identifier to the answer so that that answer can find its place in a new and novel array of match servers, rather than a single match server that would have to later be searched.”  Unfortunately for the patentee these features were not actually required by the claims. Judge Cunningham pressed the patentee to identify specific non-conclusory allegations in the complaint about inventiveness. The patentee had difficulty citing anything substantial.

The patentee (Trinity) provided a number of arguments, but the court rejected each one in turn:

  • Trinity argued the claims recite specific improvements to computer capabilities, like using “multiple match servers” and a “match aggregator.” However, the court found these were simply generic computer components used in a conventional way to implement the abstract idea.
  • Trinity argued the claims recite a technical solution to a problem, like allowing “rapid real-time matching.” But the court found this merely uses computers to make the process faster, which is not enough for patent eligibility.
  • Trinity argued humans cannot perform mental matching as fast as the claimed system. However, the court noted the claims do not require the alleged improvements in speed or capability. Rather, the focus of the claims themselves was on the abstract idea.
  • Trinity argued the claims recite unconventional features like using a handheld device and swiping to review matches. However, the court found these limitations just apply the abstract idea using generic technology, and are not an inventive concept.  These were generic components by the time of the invention.
  • Trinity relied on allegations that some limitations were not in the prior art. However, the court discounted these conclusory statements, noting that an abstract idea remains abstract even if some computer limitations are novel.

In the end, the appellate panel affirmed the lower court’s obviousness finding.

= = =

Patent eligibility can sometimes involve underlying factual questions, but that this was not one of those cases. The quoted Berkheimer to explain that ‘not every § 101 determination contains genuine disputes over the underlying facts material to the § 101 inquiry.’  Here, the court also concluded that claim construction and discovery were not necessary precursors for the 101 analysis since the patentee failed to identify any proposed claim constructions or specific facts that would affect the 101 analysis.

 

31 thoughts on “User Matching Patent Fails 101 Test for Lacking Technical Improvement

  1. 7

    In reply to Dozen’s statement, it may be that in some cases. you are correct – the attorney does not know how to code well enough to write a patent on a specific set of instructions. However, usually, an executable is difficult to reverse engineer, and so the patent holder may be better off relying on trade secrecy to protect the details of the program. That said, the details of the HTML code (or other such coding) for rendering a webpage usually can be accessed by the public to at least some extent, and you do not usually see patents on that either. However, there are usually many ways of writing code to get the same results, which devalues a patent that only covers a specific set of instructions or accomplishing that result.

  2. 6

    “ the patentee’s attorney (Gregory Hillyer) argued that a better framing of the invention was the requiring of a “unique identifier to the answer so that that answer can find its place in a new and novel array of match servers, rather than a single match server that would have to later be searched.” Unfortunately for the patentee these features were not actually required by the claims.”

    How old is this so-called patent attorney? Five years old? This kind of nonsense is why we have sanctions in the system. Use them.

    Beyond that, these claims are exactly the sort of trash that 101 exists to screen out.

    1. 6.1

      I didn’t intend to throw him under the bus here. His argument included that the lower court should have done claim construction first to determine the meaning of some terms and that would have consequently altered the 101 analysis.

      1. 6.1.1

        I don’t see how any reasonable, legally-supported claim construction of any of these terms changes anything. It’s a ridiculous claim, “invented” by nobody named on the patent, drafted by silly people, prosecuted by desperate people, granted by incompetent people, and ultimately propped up and asserted by even more desperate incompetent people. Shame on everybody involved with it.

        1. A poll-based networking system, comprising:

        a data processing system having one or more processors and a memory, the memory being specifically encoded with instructions such that when executed, the instructions cause the one or more processors to perform operations of:

        receiving user information from a user to generate a unique user profile for the user;

        providing the user a first polling question, the first polling question having a finite set of answers and a unique identification;

        receiving and storing a selected answer for the first polling question;

        comparing the selected answer against the selected answers of other users, based on the unique identification, to generate a likelihood of match between the user and each of the other users; and

        displaying to the user the user profiles of other users that have a likelihood of match within a predetermined threshold.

  3. 5

    The 101 analysis is just so outrageous. All claims are directed to an abstract concept. What would it mean to say a claim isn’t directed to an abstract concept? It would mean that the claims were not useful.

    So, 101 comes down to reducing the claims as a matter of law to a judge deciding if the claims recite “an inventive concept, i.e. something significantly more than the abstract idea.” The whole thing is just a f’ing joke. It is so offensive. The 103 analysis but the judge just gets to do the 103 analysis based on their feelings.

    Imagine your life’s work is to work as a judge on the CAFC and try to reduce the patent right. Not try to build a comprehensive set of holdings to make the patent system work better and to give people a sense of fairness and predictability. No. Your entire point of your life is to reduce the patent right through judicial activism. Not legislation. The judges on the CAFC are people of low moral character.

    1. 5.1

      Can someone give me an example of a claim that is NOT directed to an abstract idea? Not case law from a bunch of morally degenerate federal judges on the CAFC but for real. You know in reality.

      What would it mean to say a claim is not directed to an abstract concept?

      1. 5.1.1

        “Can someone give me an example of a claim that is NOT directed to an abstract idea? ”

        There are REAMS of claims granted every day which describe structures in objective structural terms which distinguish the claimed structures from the structures in the prior art. Those claims are not abstract.

        This has been explained to you literally hundreds of times before but you are a mental case with oxygen deprivation issues.

        1. 5.1.1.1

          structure’s in objective structural terms

          THAT canard again?

          Malcolm, you are far worse than “a mental case with oxygen deprivation issues.

          1. 5.1.1.1.1

            There is no “canard”. Nice try, though! Maybe rummage through your bag of recycled nonsense and throw something else up?

            Or better yet: just sign on to Wiper’s inanity and tell the world that you believe that every claim is directed to an abstract idea.

            1. 5.1.1.1.1.1

              It is a canard, and YOU have always run away when I have shown you why.

              Here’s a hint: ANY computing innovation can be rendered in solid state “objective structural terms.”

              ANY software can be rendered into a painstaking hundreds of pages of “dips/valleys/burned-indicators” of a medium in your “exacting objective structural terms,” and NOTHING that you so disdain would would NOT be covered by your canard.

              Certainly (however) examination of tens to hundreds to thousands of such description of “objective structural terms” would be nigh impossible.

              That being said — the law simply does not require meeting your canard (and you know it).

              1. 5.1.1.1.1.1.1

                “Certainly (however) examination of tens to hundreds to thousands of such description of “objective structural terms” would be nigh impossible.”

                And of course, the part you don’t like, the claims would be worthless.

                1. And of course, the part you don’t like, the claims would be worthless

                  Meh, not only false, no one with half a brain would go that route — because one simply need not to.

              2. 5.1.1.1.1.1.2

                “ Here’s a hint: ANY computing innovation can be rendered in solid state “objective structural terms.”

                LOL

                This from the guy complaining about “canards.” Beyond parody.

                1. It is certainly true that software inventions could be rendered in objective structural terms. The fact that this almost never happens has rather little to do with the difficulty of examination that 6 references. I doubt that it even has much to do—as 6 contends—with the value of such claims, although I suppose that this is part of it. I expect that most of the reason that few people claim their software (or even describe it) in objective structural terms is because it would be tedious to do so (and many of the attorneys who handle this work would not actually be able to if forced to do so).

                2. Which is funnier:

                  1) Greg’s perverse hidden links to the Kool Aid of the likes of Drum?

                  2) Greg’s ‘admonition’ against software practitioners and his cheap shot against an art that he has repeatedly admitted his own lack of skill pertaining to; or

                  3) his attribution to 6, and his attempt to continue his false stance that he cannot see or read the posts of the likes of Malcolm and I?

                  (Most likely, all of the above for this cl0wn)

                3. Malcolm’s posts are what are beyond parody and yes — it does not go unnoticed that you have failed — yet again — to engage the counterpoint put to you.

        2. 5.1.1.2

          Actually, “The Prophet” AKA “MM”, as anon rightly points out the information processing claims are actually structural claims. They are functional to capture all the possible known structures including those disclosed in the patent application.

          This is EXACTLY what is done in the chemical arts where when the number of molecules becomes too large or they are not all known, then included in the claim is a FUNCTIONAL description of the molecule.

          1. 5.1.1.2.1

            Wiper: “ the information processing claims are actually structural claims”

            Derp derpity derp ackshually derpity derp.

            You are a c l o w n.

            1. 5.1.1.2.1.1

              Feel free (Malcolm) to NOT use any structure as called out in these types of claims.

              Face it: except for your just-over-a-year hiatus, you’ve been indulging yourself through structure for over 17 years.

              That’s as least as long as you’ve been a flaming hypocrite

              1. 5.1.1.2.1.1.1

                “ Feel free (Malcolm) to NOT use any structure as called out in these types of claims.”

                There are no novel structures “called out” in information processing claims so … what are you talking about?

                Tell everyone the objective structure of “determine available real estate using a look-up table with owner birthdates.” Should be easy, since you are an expert on everything. Or you can phone one of your expert friends! You’re a very serious person and not a classic narcissist personality disorder mental case.

  4. 4

    What would the outcome be under the proposed patent eligibility statute?

    1. 4.1

      Flip a coin. Heads the CAFC wins, tails you lose.

    2. 4.2

      Presumably eligible because the claims recite “computer”.

  5. 3

    +1

    1. 3.1

      Meant for Pro Say.

  6. 2

    A few thoughts:

    1. The CAFC yet again improperly modified the Dist. Ct’s. alleged abstract idea: “matching users who gave corresponding answers to a question” to their own: “matching based on questioning.”

    2. Patentee’s case could have been better (e.g., don’t let the CAFC choose the claims to analyze, propose a specific claim construction or identify specific facts that need development and explain why those circumstances must be resolved before the scope of the claims can be understood for § 101 purposes, utilize an expert’s report explaining how their system represents a significant advance over the art).

    3. Sadly (but unsurprisingly), in the end it likely wouldn’t have mattered what patentee said or did, as this was yet another ignore SCOTUS, result-driven decision among lost-count-years-ago decisions.

  7. 1

    So, we’re now supposed to claim that a particular process is in excess of human mental capacity? More and more it seems that these decisions evidence a lack of human mental capacity by the judges.

    1. 1.1

      +1

    2. 1.2

      “we’re now supposed to claim that a particular process is in excess of human mental capacity?”

      “Now?” The failings of claims which merely “computerize” logic processes which could be easily carried out by a human without a computer is not new. Where have you been?

      1. 1.2.1

        Of a claim is NOT to a ‘human’ – directly – in a mental or whatever capacity; what do you care?

        As always Malcolm, I invite you to abstain (or – in this instance — ONLY use your mental capacity) for any innovation that you would deny protection to.

        Until YOU can “mentally” make your comments appear on this blog, will we then be free of your screed?

        1. 1.2.1.1

          … “of” ==> “If”

