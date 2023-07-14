SNIPR v. Rockefeller: A Final Nail in the Interference Coffin

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

The key benefit of the first-to-file patent regime, introduced by the Leahy-Smith America Invents Act (AIA), is the clarity that it provides. The filing date is an understandable, immutable, and reasonable priority claim marker. This is in contrast to the invention “date”, which requires evidence of the inventor’s mental state as shown by corroboratory evidence; spread across time from conception to invention completion accomplished at reduction to practice. Pre-AIA invention priority contests were decided through a process known as Interference Proceedings—mini trials before the Board (then known as the Board of Patent Appeals and Interferences or BPAI).

The transition from first-to-invent to first-to-file has involved a number of quirks, the latest is found in SNIPR Technologies Ltd. v. Rockefeller University, — F.4th — (Fed. Cir. July 14, 2023). The case focuses on situations where one party has a Pre-AIA filing date and the other was Post-AIA.

Both parties claim patent rights to certain methods of using CRISPR tools to edit bacterial genes for the purpose of creating antibiotic resistance. The idea then is that those “good” bacteria will not be impacted by the use of antibiotics to kill “bad” bacteria growing in the same pot.

After SNIPR’s patents issued, Rockefeller amended its pending claims to match those of the SNIPR patents for the purpose of prompting an interference.  The PTO took the bait, declared an interference, and invalidated the SNIPR patents.  On appeal though, the Federal Circuit has reversed — holding that the SNIPR patents are post-AIA patens and therefore should not have been subjected to an interference proceeding.

Rockefeller’s application claims priority to a provisional application filed on February 7, 2013 (before the March 2013 AIA date). The SNIPR patents claim priority back to a May 2016 filing. In interference lingo, Rockefeller is the “senior party” because of its earlier filing date and SNIPR was unable to provide an earlier date of conception.

On appeal, the Federal Circuit concluded this whole process was wrong and no longer permitted. In particular, the PTAB erred in subjecting SNIPR’s AIA patents to an interference proceeding. Only pre-AIA patents, not pure post-AIA patents like SNIPR’s, can be subjected to such a proceeding. The court reached this conclusion based upon its analysis of the text, purpose, and history of the AIA, concluding that first-to-file patents are exclusively governed by the new priority provisions found in the AIA and therefore cannot be subject to an interference. Under the AIA, we no longer question which party is the first inventor, but rather only ask if there is some prior art that renders the claimed invention obvious or anticipated.

The result then is that SNIPR’s patents have not been cancelled, and the PTO will also need to issue the Rockefeller patent. Some folks see this as a major metaphysical risk—that the existence of two patents covering the same invention could lead to the singularity. While having double patents is probably not the best outcome, industry will work through this possibility of blocking rights as it has many times in the past. The Federal Circuit considered this issue and noted that the Rockefeller filings could be raised in a variety of other ways—such as an AIA-trial proceeding, a process to challenge the validity of a patent—to challenge the SNIPR patents. Although there is a theoretical scenario where a pre-AIA application would not qualify as post-AIA prior art, that scenario is highly unlikely and remote. While a remote risk exists, the Court ultimately found it did not justify overriding Congress’ intent in the AIA statute to rid the system of interference proceedings and focus on filing date.

Hide comments

20 thoughts on “SNIPR v. Rockefeller: A Final Nail in the Interference Coffin

  1. 4

    Not sure why a provisional filing date in 2013 is relevant here. The question is Rockefeller’s filing date under 35 USC 111. If that’s after the magic date in March 2013, then Rockefeller isn’t entitled to try to invoke an interference at all.

    In any event, not having looked at the the documents, I’ll wager that Rockefeller’s application published before the other guys’ application was filed. And even if it didn’t, US law still allows it to be cited as “prior art” since it has an earlier filing date.

    Reply Report
  2. 3

    Blocking rights a “major metaphysical risk”? Seriously?

    As I understand it, US patent law under the First to File AIA is different from everywhere else in the world to the extent that the “secret” prior art represented by earlier filed but later published co-pending patent applications can serve as the basis of obviousness attacks. US First to File is turbo-charges First to File, engineered to give the party who was first to file a more dominant patent position than any such first filer can achieve elsewhere in the world.

    So, it seems to me, going forward, that in the USA there is a lower likelihood of rival filers holding overlapping patent claims than has always been the case everywhere else in the First to File world.

    What am I not appreciating?

    Reply Report
    1. 3.1

      to the extent that the “secret” prior art represented by earlier filed but later published co-pending patent applications can serve as the basis of obviousness attacks.

      This is NOT a function of any such ‘difference under the First to File AIA.’

      C’mon MaxDrie – we both know that you know this.

      Reply Report
      1. 3.1.1

        The issue is whether any “blocking rights” that become available upon the demise of interferences amount to a “metaphysical risk”. They don’t under FtF everywhere else in the world. Even less so under the USA’s unique FtF law (under which what I file the day before you do, anon, allows me to use my filing as my basis for getting all your claims declared obvious).

        Can you answer that question?

        Reply Report
        1. 3.1.1.1

          A) what is your question? and
          B) the US notion of ‘secret prior art’ has not changed under the different filing rules of the AIA — how do you not know this, given as we have had extensive discussions on secret prior art in relation to the law of 35 USC 103?

          Reply Report
          1. 3.1.1.1.1

            A) My question is set out twice above. It is prompted by Dennis saying there is a “metaphysical risk” of blocking rights. How is that then?

            B) How do you come to the idea that I do not know that the AIA did not change the US notion of secret prior art? I know that very well. That it has not changed increases the mystery how the metaphysical risk arises.

            Reply Report
            1. 3.1.1.1.1.1

              Ah, I see: you are actually challenging Crouch’s writing.

              Meh.

              I viewed that as mere hyperbole (there is NO actual risk), and even he continued statement shows a path to remove the SNIPR patent (as it IS not valid in view of the prior art — even if that art is only later published).

              To wit (my emphasis added):

              Some folks see this as a major metaphysical risk—that the existence of two patents covering the same invention could lead to the singularity….

              “… noted that the Rockefeller filings could be raised in a variety of other ways—such as an AIA-trial proceeding, a process to challenge the validity of a patent—to challenge the SNIPR patents.

              Your post though seemed to want to ploy a “Rest of World” aspect where none is really there. If anything, my past lectures to you on ‘Secret Prior Art’ remove your supposition that that AIA changed anything vis a vis US law.

              There is NO “going forward” aspect in view of secret prior art, as that art is as it always was.

              To the extent that you are pushing back against Crouch (and the ‘mysterious’ metaphysics), I have no bone to pick.

              Reply Report
              1. 3.1.1.1.1.1.1

                No need for you to “lecture” me on secret prior art and its role in the obviousness enquiry, whether under the US patent statute or (different) elsewhere in the world. As you never stop reminding me, I have been practising patent law since the 1970’s.

                My enquiry in this thread is indeed about those “folks” who are seeing “a major metaphysical risk”. Who are they? Perhaps merely “notional” persons skilled in the art of patent law. Perhaps this is Dennis attempting to inject some humour (sarcasm?) into his writing?

                Reply Report

                1. If so, the attempt was stillborn – as I noted, he even backtracked with a (proper) path of challenging.

                  As for the length of time of your practice, such means very little given the positions you take on this US** patent law blog.

                  ** the byline still say’s “America’s”

    2. 3.2

      I remember when i read it, it was the opposite. Secret prior art is now prior art – so everybody looses – first to file (invaliding art) and prior art (since they can’t ‘swear behind’ and obtain a patent either) – well ok google wins. Since they wrote the statute.

      Reply Report
      1. 3.2.1

        Not everybody loses. The first who files with an enabling disclosure wins, and they win majestically bigger in the USA than anywhere else in the world. This is because of the US-exclusive “secret prior art” law carried over into the AIA from the previous patent statute. Which of those two statutes is the one that Google wrote? Surely not the one that created the one that allows invalidation of claims for obviousness over secret prior art.

        Mind you, the big winners in any First to File system are those who are able to file first, accompanied by an enabling disclosure. I suspect that most people would agree with me, that big corporations are better-placed than under-funded and under-resourced small inventors to generate a disclosure good enough to support a useful and enforceable claim quickly enough to get to the PTO first.

        Patent rights under FtF go to the one who is first to provide a disclosure that enables the (non-obvious) solution of a technical problem, not to the one who files at the PTO i) a claim which recites a problem and ii) a disclosure which falls short of enabling the invention over the full width of the claim. What’s wrong with that?

        One thing about the use of secret prior art to found obviousness attacks is that it reduces the complexity of “thickets” of patents owned by various competing rival filers. Is that good or bad?

        Reply Report
        1. 3.2.1.1

          I suspect that most people would agree with me, that big corporations are better-placed than under-funded and under-resourced small inventors to generate a disclosure good enough to support a useful and enforceable claim quickly enough to get to the PTO first.

          IF that writing was entirely separate from — you know — the actual invention, you might have a point.

          As it is, no, no, you do not have a point.

          Reply Report
        2. 3.2.1.2

          One thing about the use of secret prior art to found obviousness attacks is that it reduces the complexity of “thickets” of patents owned by various competing rival filers

          More nonsense.

          The two have no causal connection.

          Zero.

          Stop throwing
          C
          R
          A
          P
          against the wall.

          Reply Report
          1. 3.2.1.2.1

            It is commonplace for rival corporations to file on pretty much the same invention on pretty much the same date. Eighteen months after the last of the rival filings, the rivals can assess for the first time the disclosure content of the rival filings of their competitors. Those filers who were not the first to file can begin to assess how much scope of protection cn still be secured, notwithstanding the earlier filing by the competitor.

            My experience is under the EPC, where the earliest filer cannot attack the claims of their rivals for being univentive over the earlier filing. All the later filers invariably find in their specification as originally filed at the PTO something that has novelty over the disclosure content of the earlier filers. Bare novelty is enough. Grant certificate, here we come.

            So everybody gets to grant with a set of enforceable and not invalid claims. That’s what I call a complex thicket.

            But all of that you of course well knew already, right?

            Is it the same in the USA though? Or does the earliest filer have better chances to thin out the claims presented to the USPTO by all the later filers, directed to, for example, obvious variants of the invention disclosed by the earliest filer, and thereby reduce the complexity of the patent thicket?

            Reply Report
            1. 3.2.1.2.1.1

              Try again — your notion of “complex thicket” is not clear.

              Please distinguish between whatever you mean and merely a crowded art field.

              Reply Report
              1. 3.2.1.2.1.1.1

                Dennis wrote: “the existence of two patents covering the same invention could lead to the singularity”. My comments pick up on this idea. A patent thicket occurs when a slew of different patents, under a variety of ownership entities, contain overlapping claims. That can easily happen under FtF law outside the USA. Dennis seems to be implying that, with the demise of interferences, it might also happen under the AIA. My thought is that, under the AIA, patent thickets should, at least in theory, be less complex than elsewhere in the FtF world.

                No idea how you can come to suppose that a “crowded art field” and a “patent thicket” are capable of being confused, one with the other.

                Reply Report
  3. 2

    The interference provision allowed the Patent Act to comply with the constitutional requirement that the rights secured under a patent are exclusive to the inventor.

    Since the IPR process is the only remaining way for these conflicts to be resolved under the AIA, legislators should tread carefully before amending the IPR statute with additional standing requirements, so as not to unconstitutionally remove the last available avenue for ensuring the exclusivity of the patent right.

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      ?

      Are you suggesting that a person who has wrongfully been deprived of (at least sharing) inventorship on a granted patent would somehow lack standing?

      Reply Report
    2. 2.2

      Nope, “the IPR process is [not] the only remaining way for these [prior interference] conflicts to be resolved under the AIA.” Besides the noted prior-existing correction of inventorship of asserted patents [under 35 U.S.C. §256], the AIA provides statutory “Derivation Proceedings” against allegedly stolen or derived applications or patents. [Which turns out not be successfully proven by anyone so far]. Also, the AIA provides an expanded prior commercial user defense. [Also never successfully used by anyone so far, presumably due to its restrictions as compared to other defenses.] And then there is the inequitable conduct defense.

      Reply Report
  4. 1

    This debate about interferences between pre and post AIA patent or application claims, now apparently ended, has been the subject of prior discussions, in particular, Gholz and Pereira, Straddle Interferences, 95 Patent, Trademark & Copyright Journal 593 (March 16, 2018), and the articles (including one by Prof. Chisum) and PTAB papers discussed therein.
    BTW, several old pre-AIA interferences are still pending or on appeal, including important CRISPER inventions.

    Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture