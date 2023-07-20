Registering Product Design and the Functional Limitation

by Dennis Crouch

TBL Licensing v. Vidal (4th Cir. 2023)

The Timberland Boot trade dress case is pending before the Fourth Circuit, raising some interesting questions about the role of product trade dress vs design patents vs copyright vs utility patents.

Timberland boots were first sold in the 1970s with a unique design that quickly resonated with consumers. The company has now sold more than $1.3 billion of the boots in the US, with more than $100 million in sales most years. The boot design is well recognized as an icon. The image above is not an actual boot sold by the company, but one created by an AI with the prompt “timberland boot.”

In 2015 Timberland began the process of registering the boot design as a trademark. The proposed registration filings focused on iconic elements of the boot, including the silhouette features shown above. But, the USPTO refused to register the mark. The examiner found that the design lacks secondary meaning and is also too functional. The TTAB affirmed, but only focused on the lack of secondary meaning. At that point Timberland filed a civil action under 15 U.S.C. § 1071(b) seeking a court order to register the design mark. The district court sided with the USPTO, holding that Timberland had failed to prove (1) that the design was nonfunctional; and (2) that consumers recognize the design as a unique source identifier. The case is now pending appeal before the Fourth Circuit.

One of the USPTO’s key arguments in the case focuses on timing. Timberland boots have been on the market for 50 years, and according to the record the company has “never has demanded that competitors cease and desist from

selling look-alike boots.” And, although lots of folks recognize the look of Timberland boots, it turns out that the marketplace is flooded with look-alike alternatives.

INTA has filed an amicus brief in support of Timberland arguing that the district court erred in its functionality analysis. Rather than analyzing whether the boot design “as a whole” is functional, the District Court incorrectly disectected the overall appearance of the Icon Boot design into constituent elements, without addressing whether the combination of elements (even if individually functional) formed a whole that was more than just the sum of its parts.

