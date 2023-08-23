Aseptic Patent Law: Which Side of Literal do you Favor?

Steuben Food recently lost its infringement case against Shibuya Hoppmann with the district court holding (1) the doctrine of equivalents (DOE) cannot extend to cover the accused aseptic bottle filling technique and further (2) the reverse doctrine of equivalents shields the defendant against charges of literal infringement.  Steuben Foods, Inc. v. Shibuya Hoppmann Corp., No. 1:19-cv-02181-CFC, 2023 WL 2498810 (D. Del. Mar. 14, 2023) (U.S. Patent Nos. 6,209,591; 6,536,188; and 6,702,985) (Chief Judge Connolly). The case is now pending on appeal at the Federal Circuit with the successful defendant’s responsive brief due in mid-September.

There is fierce competition in the bottling industry, and Shibuya sold bottling lines to a major Steuben customer.  Steuben sued Shibuya on three patents and initially won with a jury awarding $38 million in infringement damages.  However, Chief Judge Connolly rejected the jury verdict by issuing a Judgement Notwithstanding the Verdict, holding that no reasonable jury could have found infringement.  The rules of civil procedure now identify JNOV as the perhaps more politically correct name of Judgment as a Matter of Law (JMOL).  The new name avoids the inconvenient truth that the process involves the rejection of a constitutionally protected jury decision.

Based upon what I’ve read — that admittedly does not yet include the appellee’s brief — I would side with Steuben Foods in this one.  Judge Connolly was too aggressive at rejecting the jury verdict of infringement; too aggressive at applying the vitiation doctrine to a single word within the claim; and too aggressive at applying the long dormant reverse doctrine of equivalents.

= = =

Judge Connolly’s JMOL decision turns on two controversial patent law doctrines – the doctrine of equivalents and its inverse, the reverse doctrine of equivalents.

Doctrine of Equivalents

The doctrine of equivalents allows a patentee to establish infringement, even when an accused product or process does not literally fall within the claims of the patent, if the accused product or process contains only insubstantial differences from the patent claims. The Supreme Court recognized the doctrine of equivalents in Graver Tank & Mfg. Co. v. Linde Air Products Co., 339 U.S. 605 (1950), explaining that it operates to prevent copying that makes only minor, insubstantial changes to avoid the literal scope of the claims. The doctrine is justified on the basis that language has inherent limitations in capturing the true scope of an invention, so equivalents help protect the inventor and promote innovation. However, the doctrine is controversial because it expands patent scope beyond literal claim terms, reducing public notice and potentially ensnaring later-developed technologies in infringement. The Supreme Court placed key limitations on the doctrine in Warner-Jenkinson Co. v. Hilton Davis Chemical Co., 520 U.S. 17 (1997), requiring equivalence to be assessed on an element-by-element basis and prohibiting vitiation of claim limitations.

Steuben’s ‘985 patent covers a sterilization machine and includes the following element: “wherein said atomized sterilant is intermittently added to said conduit.”  Claim 1 (emphasis added).   The problem though is that the accused device was shown to add the sterilant continuously. Although the jury found infringement by equivalents, the district court reasoned that the doctrine of equivalents could not apply in this type of binary situation.  That lead to the court’s conclusion that allowing equivalents for continuous operation would vitiate the intermittent operation limitation.   On appeal, Steuben contends the court ignored precedent against using a ‘binary choice’ approach to vitiation. See, Deere & Co. v. Bush Hog, LLC, 703 F.3d 1349, 1356–57 (Fed. Cir. 2012) (“Courts should be cautious not to shortcut this inquiry by identifying a ‘binary’ choice in which an element is either present or ‘not present.'”).   The patentee also argues that substantial evidence supported the jury’s equivalents verdict based on applying the proper function-way-result test.

This aspect of the dispute thus raises important questions about how narrowly the doctrine of equivalents should be applied. And, in addition, it challenges the power distribution between judge and jury in finding infringement.

Reverse Doctrine of Equivalents

A more surprising aspect of Judge Connolly’s decision is his application of the reverse doctrine of equivalents.  Reverse DOE allows an accused infringer to escape liability, even if its product or process literally satisfies every element of the patent claim, if the accused product or process is so substantially changed in principle that it performs the same or a similar function in a substantially different way. The doctrine originated in Supreme Court precedent such as Graver Tank and was designed to prevent unwarranted extension of patent scope over later-developed technologies functioning in new ways. However, the doctrine is controversial because it negates what would otherwise constitute infringement under the statute, conflicts with literal claim interpretation, and is seldom applied by courts today.

For the ‘591 patent, the lower court rejected the jury verdict of infringement based upon the reverse DOE — holding that the accused product operated “in a substantially different way” from Steuben’s invention as described in its specification.  Here, the claims required a “second sterile location.” Steuben accomplished this with a redesign of filling valves to avoid attracting contaminants and use of sterilant.  On the other hand, the accused product used a bellows surrounding the valve stem to prevent contamination.

The district court found the accused product’s approach to fit within the literal claim scope, but still non infringing because the approach was radically different from that described in Steuben’s specification.

In the case, Shibuya provided expert testimony of the key differences of operation by comparing the accused product against the disclosed embodiments.  During the trial, the patentee focused on the claim language and did not attempt to rebut the argument that the underlying approaches to create the sterile region was quite different.  (Steuben also apparently mischaracterized the patents disclosure). In its JMOL decision, the court concluded that the unrebutted evidence of significant difference was enough to entitle Shibuya to JMOL of noninfringement under the reverse doctrine of equivalents.  The court emphasized here that the critical issue is whether the accused device is so far changed in principle that it operates substantially differently from the claim, even if it literally infringes.

On appeal, Steuben argues the court fundamentally misapplied Reverse DOE analysis by comparing Shibuya’s device to patent specifications rather than the actual claims. It also contends the Reverse DOE improperly negates infringement, conflicting with the Patent Act.

The Federal Circuit now has the opportunity (and duty) to shape the law on these two important equivalents doctrines. On the doctrine of equivalents, the court can provide guidance on applying a legal test of vitiation versus the factually intensive function-way-result test.  In the lead up to the recent Amgen decision, many of us have had ongoing discussions about the relationship between disclosure doctrines (enablement/WD) and the doctrine of equivalents.  As one doctrine is locked-down, there is more pressure to expand the other.  With so much focus on the disclosure side, it may be time to ease up on the DOE limitations.

For the reverse doctrine of equivalents, the court can clarify if this much maligned doctrine still remains viable in today’s statutory framework.  And if so, the court should delineate the proper role of the reverse doctrine versus literal claim interpretation. As with DOE, I would argue that reverse DOE should be given to the jury to decide rather than JMOL.

The appeal was filed by Cook Alciati (Steuben’s former Chief IP Counsel, now in private practice at Gardella Grace). A team from Sterne Kessler, apparently led by appellate specialist JC Rozendaal represents the defendant-appellee.

  1. 6

    What we need is antiseptic for the inane virtue signaling in the series of articles that brook no (direct) rebuttals.

    Take for example this statement and ponder it for just a little while:

    Although it is no surprise that both men and women benefit from the support of patent professionals, interestingly, female applicants derive much more significant gains than men from firm and attorney affiliations.

    If this assertion is true, ‘women’ (in single quotes as I am not a biologist), already have a disproportionate – and yes, you may equate that to inequitable – advantage.

    If the assertion is false, why make it?

    As one of these professionals, I am insu1ted by the implied assertion that I am complicit in some type of “muh patriarchy” that is actively denying innovation protection based on gender.

    1. 6.1

      What diversity means to a Woke person is that they can openly discriminate against white males and (and females in some cases.)

      The irony is that our society was making incredible gains in the 2000’s. And then the Ds figured out that if they didn’t divide us that they would lose. A poll was done in like 2010 and found that middle class black, white, and Hispanic people had the most in common in the entire country and should be voting in block. That is when the Ds started pouring gasoline on the racism fire.

      Always look at who is to gain. Filth like Pelosi have the most to gain.

      1. 6.1.1

        More asinine from the post that brooks no critique:

        It is crucial to address these challenges at each stage of the pipeline with interventions such as providing better access to information and free legal representation.

        Translation: do NOT treat me equally in the name of “equity.”

        Activist Privilege at its finest.

        (that would be a hard NO)

        I am all for removing unjust unequal treatment, but you do not get “there” by insisting on unjust and unequal treatment.

  2. 5

    I’d feel better about this will turn out if Newman was on the CAFC panel.

  3. 4

    “a constitutionally protected jury decision.”

    LOL. This is the same Constitution that turns women into second class citizens. The idea that a “jury decision” is some holy truth that can never be nullified is pretty funny but hey Missouri is a funny state where people say all kinds of things.

    1. 4.1

      Always feel free to go somewhere else if the Constitution here soooo upsets you.

    2. 4.2

      The idea that a “jury decision” is some holy truth that can never be nullified is pretty funny but hey Missouri is a funny state where people say all kinds of things.

      You know what state cast the largest single vote total for Donald Trump in 2020? California. Evidently it is not just Missouri where people say and do funny things. Every state has its “funny” population, for better or worse.

      1. 4.2.1

        ^^^

        A: 1 a r s, statisticians and damm statisticians.

        Q: well, I don’t recall the specifics, but it has to do with Mark Twain.

  4. 3

    The Planck time is 5.39×10**(-44) s.

    Time that is shorter than that has no meaning.

    The Planck length is 1.6 x 10**(-35) meters.

    A length that is shorter than that has no meaning.

    That means that time and length are quantized and nothing is continuous.

    Reply Report
  5. 2

    The new name avoids the inconvenient truth that the process involves the rejection of a constitutionally protected jury decision.

    Stir the pot

  6. 1

    As invoked here, the reverse DOE is mindless.

    The non-applicability of the DOE, on the other hand, makes perfect sense here. You can’t drop a term like “intermittent” into a claim and then find infringement of a device/method that operates continuously. That makes no sense. There’s no equity there and no justice.

    1. 1.1

      “ Steuben’s ‘985 patent covers a sterilization machine and includes the following element: “wherein said atomized sterilant is intermittently added to said conduit.” … The problem though is that the accused device was shown to add the sterilant continuously… That lead to the court’s conclusion that allowing equivalents for continuous operation would vitiate the intermittent operation limitation.”

      Of course this is the correct result. How could it be otherwise?

      1. 1.1.1

        agree. what am i missing?

      2. 1.1.2

        Obviously, you only talk about DoE when there isn’t literal infringment i.e., DoE inherently ‘vitiates’ something in the claims.

        Here, the actual element was either “a second supply source providing a non-intermittent supply of hot sterile air to a conduit” or “an atomizing system producing an atomized sterilant from the mixing of the sterile air from the first supply source of sterile air with the sterilant.” The language at-issue comes from a wherein clause modifying one/both of them.

        Without knowing the art, I guess I could see a reasonable jury finding that the main function/way/result was adding the atomized sterilant to a conduit located between the atomizing system and the container.

    2. 1.2

      As to the “drop” of the word “intermittent” into the claim, I am wondering why the Applicant did that. Perhaps it is irrelevant to the outcome under US law but I should still like to know why.

      Was it, for example, to distinguish over close prior art?

      Or was it perhaps that doing it intermittently delivers some technical performance result that you don’t get if you do it continuously? That’s my EPO background again, thinking that a patent claim defines an invention as a combination of technical features which work together to deliver a technical effect, an effect not delivered when even only one of the recited elements is absent.

      Doesn’t any of this “technical effect” stuff matter, in a US Function-Way-Result DoE analysis?

      As to the “binary choice” aspect, I do find it a little unfortunate, and liable to bring patent law into disrepute, that if the claim stipulates “black” and the accused infringer uses white, you still have to go through all the F-W-R analysis before you can say that there is no infringement.

      1. 1.2.1

        While I am not disagreeing with your view of “every element recited should matter,” is not the result here a necessary byproduct of the Courts wanting a “gist of the invention “ mentality?

        As it often appears, some people applaud the “kit” (when it serves their Ends), but have trouble with the (necessarily) accompanying “kaboodle.”

      2. 1.2.2

        >Was it, for example, to distinguish over close prior art?

        It was presumably part of the as-filed claims (else Festo would preclude DoE), though I suppose they could have done a pre-filing search.

        Side note: claim 26 in the OP is drafted kinda weirdly too. The “350 bottles per minute” limitation seems unlikely to add patentable weight today. Early means-plus-function rewrite??

        1. 1.2.2.1

          My answer blocked in the filter. No idea why. Perhaps the presence of an “f” word.

          Will edit and try again.

        2. 1.2.2.2

          As to the 350 per minute limitation, there was a case in England about a hundred years ago, the claim being directed to a cigarette making machine. Inclusion in the claim of a limitation to high speed machines was found by the court to be effective to avoid a good novelty attack on otherwise inventive subject matter. Molins 55RPC31.

          1. 1.2.2.2.1

            It was the f word. My winning edit was to replace it with “good”.

            The filter rules never cease to amaze. But one lives in hope (that AI will improve the filtering rules).

