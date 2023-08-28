Publicly Traded International Patent Firm IPH Continue Growth through Acquisition

by Dennis Crouch

The publicly traded Australian company IPH Limited continues expanding its global intellectual property services empire. IPH’s latest acquisition is the Canadian IP firm Ridout & Maybee for $65 million Canadian dollars. This comes just 10 months after IPH purchased Canada’s largest IP firm, Smart & Biggar.

Ridout & Maybee will merge into Smart & Biggar, further consolidating IPH’s presence in Canada. IPH’s strategy is to dominate secondary IP markets like Canada, New Zealand, and Singapore. It already owns leading firms in Australia, including AJ Park, Griffith Hack, Pizzeys, and Spruson & Ferguson.

Ridout’s website indicates only that the firm is joining “fellow Canadian IP firm, Smart & Biggar” and does not indicate that the firm will be owned by the publicly traded firm IPH.

As I wrote last October, IPH’s model raises conflict of interest concerns. With control of over 1/3 of Australian patent filings, competitors may find their IP work handled by business partners. The growth also tests regulations restricting non-lawyer ownership of law firms.

The expansion of publicly traded international IP conglomerates like IPH makes one wonder if similar consolidation could come to the US. For now, the USPTO prohibits their model. But with IPH now owning top firms across the Pacific, Canada, and Australia, pressure on the USPTO’s stance may build over time. The IPH model promises global reach and resources while threatening attorney independence. The coming years will tell whether it represents the future of IP law.

    Private equity has largely taken over healthcare in the US. In fact, our leaders (at the state and federal level) have specifically forbidden physicians from owning or expanding physician owned hospitals. Once PE get their hooks into law it will be all over. Soon you will see legislation that forbids lawyers from owning law firms for the same silly reasons they forbid doctors from owning or expanding hospitals.

    This is somewhat off-topic, but the main topic of this post relates to a question that has long puzzled me. Here in the U.S., one can be admitted to practice before only the USPTO (a “patent agent”) or admitted to practice before both the USPTO and a state bar (a “patent attorney”). Just based on my own professional experience, it seems that patent attorneys substantially outnumber patent agents among the ranks of working patent professionals in the U.S. Obviously, patent agents are not a rare phenomenon, but there are more patent attorneys in actual practice than there are patent agents.

    By contrast, Europe—in practice—has a hard distinction between patent professionals and legal professionals. I have made no systematic survey, but just based on my own observation and experience, the incidence of patent professionals who are admitted to the bar of their own national or regional court system (e.g., England & Wales, Germany, Holland, etc.) is notably rare. I know only two individuals who are admitted to practice before both the EPO and the bar of England & Wales, whereas I know literally hundreds of U.S. patent professionals who are admitted to practice before both the USPTO and their particular state bar.

    Outside of the U.S. and Europe, I am little hazier on the particulars. I am not really clear how many of the (e.g.) Korean or Mexican associates of my acquaintance are admitted to the bars of their national courts. My hazy impression, however, is that the European model (few “patent attorneys”) of patent professional is more common than the U.S. model (mostly “patent attorneys”).

    Does anyone know why that is? Is there some structural feature of our legal system that encourages patent professionals to become members of their state bars, which does not exist in most other jurisdictions? Or am I just wrong in my general impressions (i.e., “patent agents” actually outnumber “patent attorneys” among patent professionals in the U.S., or “patent attorneys” also outnumber “patent agents” in most of the rest of the world)?

      It may be a question of scope of practice; that is, the scope of “patent law” practice as such is narrower in the US than it is elsewhere. Patent agents in the US are limited to the preparation and prosecution of patent applications, including offering opinions on the patentability of a client’s invention but not the inventions of another; i.e., effectively to the representation of inventors before the USPTO; but “patent agent” equivalents outside the US (e.g., Japanese benrishi, British Chartered Patent Attorneys – they now call themselves “patent attorneys” and not “patent agents”, European Patent Attorneys) all have greater scope of practice, including advising on infringement and invalidity, and some have the right to appear in courts on behalf of clients in patent matters, either directly as advocates or as assistants.

    For now, the USPTO prohibits their model.

    Not just the USPTO. Most* of the various state bar associations also prohibit such a model. There are so many veto points that a firm would have to get past to achieve such an arrangement in the U.S. that it seems unlikely to happen any time in the foreseeable future.

    * I saw a stray mention on Google that Arizona permits it, but there were no details. Does anyone know if this is true?

    ” The IPH model promises global reach and resources…”

    Never understood how that’s supposed to be so or actually is plus for the client. In a company with thousands of employees, it’s not like some guy in singapore knows what the guy in the denver office is doing. Plenty of cheap online tools now exists for collaborative work. The only thing I see in these mergers is higher company overhead and more mouths to feed at the top of the pyramid.

    I’ve found much more value working with smaller firms.

      If I were to steel-man it, I’d guess:

      1) professional management. Let’s be honest, lawyers tend to be awful managers.

      2) a lower transaction cost method of utilizing lawyers in lower-cost countries. Perhaps lower risks wrt confidentiality/privilege, too.

      Side note: awhile back, the big law firms were all worried that the big accounting firms would start providing legal services (often as a loss-leader for higher value consulting services). Then Enron happened and people remembered why that was a bad idea.

        Just today, one of my legal update services had an article on the continuing push for legal services to be performed by non-attorneys (in select areas).

        Quite apparently, many have not drawn that lesson from Enron.

