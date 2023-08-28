Publicly Traded International Patent Firm IPH Continue Growth through Acquisition

This is somewhat off-topic, but the main topic of this post relates to a question that has long puzzled me. Here in the U.S., one can be admitted to practice before only the USPTO (a “patent agent”) or admitted to practice before both the USPTO and a state bar (a “patent attorney”). Just based on my own professional experience, it seems that patent attorneys substantially outnumber patent agents among the ranks of working patent professionals in the U.S. Obviously, patent agents are not a rare phenomenon, but there are more patent attorneys in actual practice than there are patent agents.

By contrast, Europe—in practice—has a hard distinction between patent professionals and legal professionals. I have made no systematic survey, but just based on my own observation and experience, the incidence of patent professionals who are admitted to the bar of their own national or regional court system (e.g., England & Wales, Germany, Holland, etc.) is notably rare. I know only two individuals who are admitted to practice before both the EPO and the bar of England & Wales, whereas I know literally hundreds of U.S. patent professionals who are admitted to practice before both the USPTO and their particular state bar.

Outside of the U.S. and Europe, I am little hazier on the particulars. I am not really clear how many of the (e.g.) Korean or Mexican associates of my acquaintance are admitted to the bars of their national courts. My hazy impression, however, is that the European model (few “patent attorneys”) of patent professional is more common than the U.S. model (mostly “patent attorneys”).

Does anyone know why that is? Is there some structural feature of our legal system that encourages patent professionals to become members of their state bars, which does not exist in most other jurisdictions? Or am I just wrong in my general impressions (i.e., “patent agents” actually outnumber “patent attorneys” among patent professionals in the U.S., or “patent attorneys” also outnumber “patent agents” in most of the rest of the world)?