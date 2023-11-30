Jepson Claims

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

The chart above presents the powerful trend in the use of Jepson claim language in US patents over the years. It shows a clear decline in the percentage of patents that include Jepson claim language from 1980 to the present. In the early 1980s, around 8% of patents included at least one claim in Jepson format.  That figure has steadily decreased over the decades, falling to near 0% in recent years.

The Jepson format is a way of writing patent claims where the preamble states the known prior art, and the body specifies the improvements made over this prior art. Typically, the transition phrase will be in the form “wherein the improvement comprises” or “the improvement comprising.”  100+ years ago, patentees were looking for ways to claim an improved device without being directly bound to all the old elements in the device that they hadn’t changed.  They so began putting the known elements into the (substantially) non-limiting preamble and kept the new portions in the body.  The patent office liked this form because to allowed claims that fully embodied the product, not just the disembodied improvement.  In addition, the form facilitated examination because it particularly points out the inventive portions. Ex parte Jepson, 1917 C.D. 62, 243 O.G. 526.

The PTO liked this approach so much that it eventually determined that Jepson claims are the preferred approach.  The patent regulations indicate that any “improvement” invention should be drafted in Jepson format.

Where the nature of the case admits, as in the case of an improvement, any independent claim should contain in the following order: (1) A preamble comprising a general description of all the elements or steps of the claimed combination which are conventional or known, (2) A phrase such as “wherein the improvement comprises,” and (3) Those elements, steps and/or relationships which constitute that portion of the claimed combination which the applicant considers as the new or improved portion.

37 CFR § 1.75.

As the chart above shows, this “should” requirement is obviously not being enforced or followed.  “Should” is a middle ground between “shall” and “may” and indicates to me an obligation on the attorney’s part to actually consider whether “the nature of the case admits” such a claim form.  I expect that many U.S. practitioners have pushed the other way and rewritten similar styled claims from European practice when filing the US case.

I previously wrote:

Jespon claims are so nice to read because they actually spell out what has been improved by the invention.  Unfortunately, they also are seen as increasing the chance that the patent will be both narrowly interpreted and found invalid – and that the statement regarding the prior art will be seen as an admission.  For much these same reasons, most patents no longer particularly identify their “invention” beyond stating that it is embodied by each claim taken as a whole.  Prof. Kayton, who trained generations of patent attorneys in his PRG classes was particularly adamant about avoiding Jepson claims.

Gene Quinn on his blog writes “No patent attorney in their right mind would follow this suggestion.” (referring to Rule 1.75(e)).

Crouch, Jepson Claims (Part II), Patently-O (September 2017). Janice Mueller has written that “A long Jepson-format preamble only furthers the impression [to judges and juries] that the claimed subject matter is merely a minor addition to old technology rather than a pioneering advance entitled to broad protection.” The MPEP further explains that “drafting a claim in Jepson format is taken as an implied admission that the subject matter of the preamble is the prior art work of another.” MPEP 2129. Although the text goes on to explain that the admission does not hold if applicant explains that it is not making an admission or if some other justification is provided.

Back in 2017 when I last wrote about Jepson claims, patent attorneys were still coming to grips with the new law of eligibility and the notion that particularly pointing out the technical improvement over the prior art can be a useful strategy in patent drafting and prosecution.  Judge Lourie though seems to have already recognized this.  He explained in his opinion denying en banc review in the Ariosa case that

The claim to this invention, then, might have been better drafted as a so-called Jepson claim, which recites what is in the prior art and what is the improvement. Such a claim might read, perhaps with more details added: “In a method of performing a prenatal diagnosis using techniques of fractionation and amplification, the improvement consisting of using the non-cellular fraction of a maternal blood sample.

Ariosa Diagnostics, Inc. v. Sequenom, Inc., 809 F.3d 1282, 1286 (Fed. Cir. 2015) (concurring opinion by Judge Lourie); See also Ex parte Jepson, 1917 C.D. 62, 243 O.G. 526.

Jepson Formats and Means Limitations Under More Fire

The MPF Resurrection: Still Waiting for a Miracle?

 

Hide comments

20 thoughts on “Jepson Claims

  1. 9

    I never used Jepson format because too many Examiners abused so-called “admitted prior art”.

    Reply Report
  2. 8

    Hey gang, anyone see the message from Kathi about the proposed raises?

    “Update on Special Rate Table (SRT) 0576 for certain patent professionals
    Dear Colleagues,
    Since my first days with the USPTO, I have heard your feedback on a number of pressing issues, including pay for patent professionals covered by Special Rate Table (SRT) 0576. You’re receiving this email because your position is among those classified under this SRT.
    For several months, I have been working alongside Patents, the Office of Human Resources (OHR), and union leadership teams on a strong proposal to implement an adjustment to SRT 0576.
    We recently submitted our business case requesting that adjustment.
    The Department of Commerce (DOC) has favorably reviewed and forwarded our request to the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) for their final review and decision. We will update you as soon as we hear from OPM, which could be in the next few weeks.
    The submitted package requests a multi-tiered increase to SRT 0576 as follows:

    Grade levels Increase percentage

    5, 7, 9 4%
    11, 12 6%
    13, 14, 15 9% ”

    I’m not sure if they mean for examiners as she doesn’t specify but I’m guessing that’s what she means. Anyone know what all the ins and outs are of this cap and all?

    Reply Report
  3. 7

    If you’ve got an actual invention (e.g., something besides a computer with new instructions or content descriptors, or something other than a naturally occurring fact that you “detect” using old detection methods) then it doesn’t matter how you claim it.

    Of course, “hiding the ball” and larding up one’s claims with multiple paragraphs reciting the prior art (maybe using some trendy new lingo or some terms that the applicant just coined!) is a “strategy” of sorts if the goal is simply to get a patent past the PTO. But intelligent patent attorneys who are aware of the game aren’t fooled by that stuff, as has been demonstrated in this comment section countless times.

    Reply Report
    1. 7.1

      Please please please tell me that you are not referring to yourself as one of those “intelligent patent attorneys.”

      You prove the opposite with most every post that you ‘contribute.’

      Reply Report
  4. 6

    Just a quick note so nobody gets confused: as with the claims at issue in Mayo, there is no “magic trick” to rescue a claim of the scope that Ariosa was seeking. The only valid and eligible claim available would have recited at least one non-obvious (inventive) step that was also physically transformative.

    Reply Report
    1. 6.1

      You do recall that “Machine or Transformation” is just a clue and not an actual legal requirement, right?

      Reply Report
      1. 6.1.1

        “just a clue”

        LOL

        Reply Report
        1. 6.1.1.1

          You chuckle, but do realize that legal position is accurate, eh?

          Reply Report
          1. 6.1.1.1.1

            The shadow made by a descending asteroid is also “just a clue”, Billy.

            Reply Report
            1. 6.1.1.1.1.1

              Your comment has no relation to the context of law — but you be you.

              Reply Report
  5. 5

    While jepson claims are not mandatory, patentees are required to “particularly” point out the invention. If the invention is an improvement, and the improvement is buried as one element of a 20 element claim, there seems to be some basis for saying the patentee has not particularly pointed out the invention.

    Reply Report
    1. 5.1

      There is exactly zero basis for what you are suggesting.

      The invention is the claim.
      As a whole.

      This is not difficult (unless for some reason you are trying NOT to understand).

      Reply Report
  6. 4

    As the chart above shows, this “should” requirement is obviously not being enforced or followed. “Should” is a middle ground between “shall” and “may” and indicates to me an obligation on the attorney’s part to actually consider whether “the nature of the case admits” such a claim form.
    The “should” is not a requirement and consequently it cannot be enforced. Should is not a middle ground between “shall” and “may.” Rather, “should” is just “may” with the addition of “pretty please can you do it this way.”

    There is no good reason — for an applicant — to file a Jepson claim. If the applicant gets nothing out of it, why use it?

    Reply Report
  7. 3

    Experience in Europe reveals that even when you don’t file a Jepson at the Patent Office, the exercise of writing one can alert the drafter to the weaknesses in the argument for patentability and stimulate productive debate with the client about how best to impress the court that the contribution to the art isn’t obvious.

    As readers will know, the EPO’s default requirement for claim drafting is the so-called 2-part claim with the two parts separated by “characterized by” or “in that”. These 2-part claims are NOT to be equated with the Jepson format. Correctly formulated, they deliver the advantages Dennis sees, without the disadvantages.

    Reply Report
    1. 3.1

      Let me (again) call this out as B$:

      These 2-part claims are NOT to be equated with the Jepson format.

      MaxDrei is attempting to preach about what will happen in the US Sovereign, even as he (perpetually) deigns not to understand the US Sovereign.

      Reply Report
      1. 3.1.1

        No. Wrong. I’m writing to patent attorneys in the USA with clients who file at the EPO. My concern is to get them optimal protection in Europe.

        How do you come to the idea that a European 2-part claim is as disadvantageous to its owner in Europe as a Jepson is in the USA?

        Do you know how to draft a European 2-part claim, when it is appropriate, how it is construed after it issues, and when it is right to resist the EPO’s default requirement for such a claim? Are you one of those US patent attorneys who in the course of EPO prosecution refuse to countenance a 2-part claim at any price?

        Reply Report
        1. 3.1.1.1

          I said nothing about “in Europe.”

          Reply Report
  8. 2

    FYI, and just a thought, but given that the decline to essentially zero is so pronounced, perhaps a log scale would provide a better graph.

    Reply Report
  9. 1

    There is where getting out of the Ivory Tower pays dividends:

    Should is a middle ground between “shall” and “may” and indicates to me an obligation on the attorney’s part to actually consider whether “the nature of the case admits” such a claim form.

    This obligation is not only routinely performed, it is an extremely easy consideration to make, as MOST ALL nature of patent cases dictate against the use of the Jepson Claim Format.

    The mere (academic or bureaucratic) ‘want’ of “nice to read” or “easier to examine” is simply NOT considerations that (necessarily) play to the benefit of the innovator or protection of the innovation. Put bluntly, the decider of “as the case admits” is simply driven by the ‘ease to others,’ especially when that ease has been weap0n1zed against the innovator.

    I’ve been speaking to this very thing for well over a decade now.

    You yourself, whether or not fully aware, provide several baseline reasonings as to why “nature of the case” will only on the very rare and extreme case dictate (or admits to) that the (patent profanity laced) claim form be resorted to.

    I would take a moment here as well to recall several of my ongoing detractors and their own admitted desire not only for use of this form, but that it be greatly elevated to be some type of required form (yes, you, Greg-I-Use-My-Real-Name-Except-When-I-Use-Dozens-DeLassus).

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      … paragraph four s/b “is simply NOT driven”

      Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture