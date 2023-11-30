by Dennis Crouch

The chart above presents the powerful trend in the use of Jepson claim language in US patents over the years. It shows a clear decline in the percentage of patents that include Jepson claim language from 1980 to the present. In the early 1980s, around 8% of patents included at least one claim in Jepson format. That figure has steadily decreased over the decades, falling to near 0% in recent years.

The Jepson format is a way of writing patent claims where the preamble states the known prior art, and the body specifies the improvements made over this prior art. Typically, the transition phrase will be in the form “wherein the improvement comprises” or “the improvement comprising.” 100+ years ago, patentees were looking for ways to claim an improved device without being directly bound to all the old elements in the device that they hadn’t changed. They so began putting the known elements into the (substantially) non-limiting preamble and kept the new portions in the body. The patent office liked this form because to allowed claims that fully embodied the product, not just the disembodied improvement. In addition, the form facilitated examination because it particularly points out the inventive portions. Ex parte Jepson, 1917 C.D. 62, 243 O.G. 526.

The PTO liked this approach so much that it eventually determined that Jepson claims are the preferred approach. The patent regulations indicate that any “improvement” invention should be drafted in Jepson format.

Where the nature of the case admits, as in the case of an improvement, any independent claim should contain in the following order: (1) A preamble comprising a general description of all the elements or steps of the claimed combination which are conventional or known, (2) A phrase such as “wherein the improvement comprises,” and (3) Those elements, steps and/or relationships which constitute that portion of the claimed combination which the applicant considers as the new or improved portion.

37 CFR § 1.75.

As the chart above shows, this “should” requirement is obviously not being enforced or followed. “Should” is a middle ground between “shall” and “may” and indicates to me an obligation on the attorney’s part to actually consider whether “the nature of the case admits” such a claim form. I expect that many U.S. practitioners have pushed the other way and rewritten similar styled claims from European practice when filing the US case.

I previously wrote:

Jespon claims are so nice to read because they actually spell out what has been improved by the invention. Unfortunately, they also are seen as increasing the chance that the patent will be both narrowly interpreted and found invalid – and that the statement regarding the prior art will be seen as an admission. For much these same reasons, most patents no longer particularly identify their “invention” beyond stating that it is embodied by each claim taken as a whole. Prof. Kayton, who trained generations of patent attorneys in his PRG classes was particularly adamant about avoiding Jepson claims. Gene Quinn on his blog writes “No patent attorney in their right mind would follow this suggestion.” (referring to Rule 1.75(e)).

Crouch, Jepson Claims (Part II), Patently-O (September 2017). Janice Mueller has written that “A long Jepson-format preamble only furthers the impression [to judges and juries] that the claimed subject matter is merely a minor addition to old technology rather than a pioneering advance entitled to broad protection.” The MPEP further explains that “drafting a claim in Jepson format is taken as an implied admission that the subject matter of the preamble is the prior art work of another.” MPEP 2129. Although the text goes on to explain that the admission does not hold if applicant explains that it is not making an admission or if some other justification is provided.

Back in 2017 when I last wrote about Jepson claims, patent attorneys were still coming to grips with the new law of eligibility and the notion that particularly pointing out the technical improvement over the prior art can be a useful strategy in patent drafting and prosecution. Judge Lourie though seems to have already recognized this. He explained in his opinion denying en banc review in the Ariosa case that

The claim to this invention, then, might have been better drafted as a so-called Jepson claim, which recites what is in the prior art and what is the improvement. Such a claim might read, perhaps with more details added: “In a method of performing a prenatal diagnosis using techniques of fractionation and amplification, the improvement consisting of using the non-cellular fraction of a maternal blood sample.

Ariosa Diagnostics, Inc. v. Sequenom, Inc., 809 F.3d 1282, 1286 (Fed. Cir. 2015) (concurring opinion by Judge Lourie); See also Ex parte Jepson, 1917 C.D. 62, 243 O.G. 526.