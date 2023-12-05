Join Me for the Ski CLE in Snowmass!

by Dennis Crouch

I’m excited that my next patent-law event will be the IP CLE Conference, January 7-10, 2024 at the Viewline in Snowmass, Colorado. This is one of my favorite events of the year because it mixes intellectual property law discussion with three days of skiing. Program co-chairs Scott Alter (Michael Best) and David Bernstein (Debevoise) have once again assembled an impressive roster of speakers including prominent attorneys, government officials, judges, and in-house counsel. Some highlights of the agenda include:

Roundtable discussions with Federal Circuit Judges Kara Stoll and Leonard Stark along with D.Del Judge Maryellen Noreika, former SG Seth Waxman (Wilmer), and Deanne Maynard (MoFo). Judge Stoll will separately join Erika Arner (Finnegan) for what looks to be an interesting discussion on IPR/Infringement litigation interplay.

Featured talks from both David Gooder, Commissioner for Trademarks and Mollybeth Kocialski, Director of the Rocky Mountain USPTO.

Several talks that delve into AI issues, including mine and one from Megan Bannigan (Debevoise).

As I prepare to teach patent prosecution in the spring, I’m looking forward to hearing prosecution hot topics from George Lewis (Merchant & Gould).

Lots more here – check out the agenda.

In between the educational sessions, we’ll have ample time to enjoy ski breaks in the relaxed mountain setting. I have found that a day of skiing is a great way to make a new lifelong friend. The Viewline is right on the slopes with easy ski-in/ski-out access.

Hope to see you there!