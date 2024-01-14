Ethical Infantilism in the Age of Technological Advancement

by Dennis Crouch

Martin Luther King Jr. received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964, and I re-read his speech today — especially the portion contrasting development of science and technology against development of the human spirit. The past 60 years have continued to reveal astonishing discoveries and invention. Yet King’s words and warnings continue to resonate because we have continued to neglect our internal realm.

Every man lives in two realms, the internal and the external. The internal is that realm of spiritual ends expressed in art, literature, morals, and religion. The external is that complex of devices, techniques, mechanisms, and instrumentalities by means of which we live.

King. In his speech, King did not decry advances in technology, but argued that the level of attention paid to material advances should be matched by attention to moral and spiritual humanism.

Modern man has brought the whole world to an awe-inspiring threshold of the future. He has reached new and astonishing peaks of scientific success. He has produced machines that think, and instruments that peer into the unfathomable ranges of interstellar space. He has built gigantic bridges to span the seas and gargantuan buildings to kiss the skies. His airplanes and spaceships have dwarfed distance, placed time in chains, and carved highways through the stratosphere. This is a dazzling picture of modern man’s scientific and technological progress. Yet, in spite of these spectacular strides in science and technology, and still unlimited ones to come, something basic is missing. There is a sort of poverty of the spirit which stands in glaring contrast to our scientific and technological abundance. The richer we have become materially, the poorer we have become morally and spiritually. We have learned to fly the air like birds and swim the sea like fish, but we have not learned the simple art of living together as brothers.

Id.

King’s point here is that our material abundance and domination of the natural world are effectively worthless and potentially harmful if not accompanied by personal growth. At the time in 1964, King was likely correct that the “best brains in the highly developed nations of the world are devoted to military technology.” Although the military faces more talent competition today, we continue to see major developments in machinery of war; and continue to see major threats of global war, including actual war in Ukraine, Israel, and Yemen, for example. This threat of tech-first leadership becomes even more serious as we expand the use of integrated systems of artificial intelligence, including autonomous weapons systems. AI-powered machines can now independently identify and eliminate military targets based on algorithmic logic devoid of feeling or any intrinsic morality.

King’s focus on human development contrasts starkly with the recent “Techno-Optimist Manifesto” penned by billionaire tech investor Marc Andreessen. Whereas King warns of moral regress despite scientific advance, Andreessen sees innovation itself as the engine of perpetual growth and human betterment. “Technology is the glory of human ambition and achievement, the spearhead of progress.” Andreessen. In Andreessen’s framework, technology creates demand, leading to high-quality jobs that in turn provide capital for more technology. Andreessen’s “market economy is a discovery machine,” but Andreessen does not even address King’s internal human world. Rather, the manifesto argues that technological advancement is inherently virtuous and that it leads to material abundance and economic growth, which, in his framework, are synonymous with human flourishing. This approach is obviously lacking because it calls for hollow growth without purpose — a definition synonymous with a cancer.

As someone who has built a career around patent law and technology advancement, I deeply appreciate the fruits of human creativity. Technological leaps have cured diseases, revolutionized communications, and radically enhanced standards of living for billions of humans, including my own. However, I worry that tunnel vision techno-optimism loses sight of deeper human needs – connection, compassion, intimacy, and personal growth. I know this happens to me on a regular basis where I automatically focus so intently on the technical output that I fail to consider the full human context without asking “what is the point” and “why am I doing this?” King’s “poverty of spirit” is always ready to raise its head.

For many across the world, addictive distraction technology is exacerbating King’s problems of “ethical infancy” and “poverty of spirit.” Rather than take the time necessary to develop an internal world of values, it is easier for us to endlessly watch, scroll, and game, losing ourselves in validation-seeking and superficial status.

This problem of spiritual and moral lag, which constitutes modern man’s chief dilemma, expresses itself in three larger problems which grow out of man’s ethical infantilism. Each of these problems, while appearing to be separate and isolated, is inextricably bound to the other. I refer to racial injustice, poverty, and war.

King. Although King’s key 1964 problems of racial injustice, poverty, and war still surround us, we have advanced to recognize an earth-based crisis associated with human ‘domination’ of all regions of the world, including environmental degradation. I’m sure that others can expand upon other major difficulties we face that stem from our humanism failures.

As lawyers and technologists, it is also easy to live two or more separate lives. A moral and more spiritually focused life with our families, and our external professional life that ignores the internal as we follow “rules of the game” to maximize shareholder profits. The integration takes a moral courage that is no longer taught, but it is necessary if we hope to truly flourish both as individuals and a society.

Our patent laws provide blind faith in technical innovation, and I strongly believe that innovation usually provide a net benefit. But the system allows us all to operate without an ethical vision and instead to walk in an internal stupor of moral complacency. I am as guilty as anyone of falling into this trap of focusing exclusively on the technical and market details while avoiding the harder questions of ethics. I have repeatedly found myself compartmentalizing my professional life from my personal values. This life-work disconnect leads to a kind of ethical dissonance and lack of alignment, that over the years can infect all areas of a person’s life, personal and professional.

But the patent system’s mandate is to “promote the progress,” not merely technological capabilities or capital accumulation, but beneficial advancement. King offered a strong contrast between the internal and external worlds, but I believe that the two can also be further integrated: That developing our moral compass can guide our external actions, and that some technology can truly help in advancing our moral and spiritual growth, and the human condition. A few years ago, the Dalai Lama wrote along the same lines in his book titled “The Universe in a Single Atom” (2005)

Unless the direction of science is guided by a consciously ethical motivation, especially compassion, its effects may fail to bring benefit. They may indeed cause great harm. . . .Perhaps the most important point is to ensure that science never becomes divorced from the basic human feeling of empathy with our fellow beings. . . . By the same token, spirituality must be tempered by the insights and discoveries of science. If as spiritual practitioners we ignore the discoveries of science, our practice is also impoverished, as this mind-set can lead to fundamentalism.