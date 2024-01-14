Ethical Infantilism in the Age of Technological Advancement

by Dennis Crouch

Martin Luther King Jr. received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964, and I re-read his speech today — especially the portion contrasting development of science and technology against development of the human spirit.  The past 60 years have continued to reveal astonishing discoveries and invention. Yet King’s words and warnings continue to resonate because we have continued to neglect our internal realm.

Every man lives in two realms, the internal and the external. The internal is that realm of spiritual ends expressed in art, literature, morals, and religion. The external is that complex of devices, techniques, mechanisms, and instrumentalities by means of which we live.

King.  In his speech, King did not decry advances in technology, but argued that the level of attention paid to material advances should be matched by attention to moral and spiritual humanism.

Modern man has brought the whole world to an awe-inspiring threshold of the future. He has reached new and astonishing peaks of scientific success. He has produced machines that think, and instruments that peer into the unfathomable ranges of interstellar space. He has built gigantic bridges to span the seas and gargantuan buildings to kiss the skies. His airplanes and spaceships have dwarfed distance, placed time in chains, and carved highways through the stratosphere. This is a dazzling picture of modern man’s scientific and technological progress.

Yet, in spite of these spectacular strides in science and technology, and still unlimited ones to come, something basic is missing. There is a sort of poverty of the spirit which stands in glaring contrast to our scientific and technological abundance. The richer we have become materially, the poorer we have become morally and spiritually. We have learned to fly the air like birds and swim the sea like fish, but we have not learned the simple art of living together as brothers.

Id.

King’s point here is that our material abundance and domination of the natural world are effectively worthless and potentially harmful if not accompanied by personal growth. At the time in 1964, King was likely correct that the “best brains in the highly developed nations of the world are devoted to military technology.”  Although the military faces more talent competition today, we continue to see major developments in machinery of war; and continue to see major threats of global war, including actual war in Ukraine, Israel, and Yemen, for example.  This threat of tech-first leadership becomes even more serious as we expand the use of integrated systems of artificial intelligence, including autonomous weapons systems. AI-powered machines can now independently identify and eliminate military targets based on algorithmic logic devoid of feeling or any intrinsic morality.

King’s focus on human development contrasts starkly with the recent “Techno-Optimist Manifesto” penned by billionaire tech investor Marc Andreessen. Whereas King warns of moral regress despite scientific advance, Andreessen sees innovation itself as the engine of perpetual growth and human betterment. “Technology is the glory of human ambition and achievement, the spearhead of progress.” Andreessen.  In Andreessen’s framework, technology creates demand, leading to high-quality jobs that in turn provide capital for more technology. Andreessen’s “market economy is a discovery machine,” but Andreessen does not even address King’s internal human world. Rather, the manifesto argues that technological advancement is inherently virtuous and that it leads to material abundance and economic growth, which, in his framework, are synonymous with human flourishing.  This approach is obviously lacking because it calls for hollow growth without purpose — a definition synonymous with a cancer.

As someone who has built a career around patent law and technology advancement, I deeply appreciate the fruits of human creativity. Technological leaps have cured diseases, revolutionized communications, and radically enhanced standards of living for billions of humans, including my own. However, I worry that tunnel vision techno-optimism loses sight of deeper human needs – connection, compassion, intimacy, and personal growth. I know this happens to me on a regular basis where I automatically focus so intently on the technical output that I fail to consider the full human context without asking “what is the point” and “why am I doing this?”  King’s “poverty of spirit” is always ready to raise its head.

For many across the world, addictive distraction technology is exacerbating King’s problems of “ethical infancy” and “poverty of spirit.” Rather than take the time necessary to develop an internal world of values, it is easier for us to endlessly watch, scroll, and game, losing ourselves in validation-seeking and superficial status.

This problem of spiritual and moral lag, which constitutes modern man’s chief dilemma, expresses itself in three larger problems which grow out of man’s ethical infantilism. Each of these problems, while appearing to be separate and isolated, is inextricably bound to the other. I refer to racial injustice, poverty, and war.

King. Although King’s key 1964 problems of racial injustice, poverty, and war still surround us, we have advanced to recognize an earth-based crisis associated with human ‘domination’ of all regions of the world, including environmental degradation. I’m sure that others can expand upon other major difficulties we face that stem from our humanism failures.

As lawyers and technologists, it is also easy to live two or more separate lives. A moral and more spiritually focused life with our families, and our external professional life that ignores the internal as we follow “rules of the game” to maximize shareholder profits.  The integration takes a moral courage that is no longer taught, but it is necessary if we hope to truly flourish both as individuals and a society.

Our patent laws provide blind faith in technical innovation, and I strongly believe that innovation usually provide a net benefit.  But the system allows us all to operate without an ethical vision and instead to walk in an internal stupor of moral complacency. I am as guilty as anyone of falling into this trap of focusing exclusively on the technical and market details while avoiding the harder questions of ethics. I have repeatedly found myself compartmentalizing my professional life from my personal values.  This life-work disconnect leads to a kind of ethical dissonance and lack of alignment, that over the years can infect all areas of a person’s life, personal and professional.

But the patent system’s mandate is to “promote the progress,” not merely technological capabilities or capital accumulation, but beneficial advancement. King offered a strong contrast between the internal and external worlds, but I believe that the two can also be further integrated: That developing our moral compass can guide our external actions, and that some technology can truly help in advancing our moral and spiritual growth, and the human condition. A few years ago, the Dalai Lama wrote along the same lines in his book titled “The Universe in a Single Atom” (2005)

Unless the direction of science is guided by a consciously ethical motivation, especially compassion, its effects may fail to bring benefit. They may indeed cause great harm. . . .Perhaps the most important point is to ensure that science never becomes divorced from the basic human feeling of empathy with our fellow beings. . . .

By the same token, spirituality must be tempered by the insights and discoveries of science. If as spiritual practitioners we ignore the discoveries of science, our practice is also impoverished, as this mind-set can lead to fundamentalism.

The point here is that technology and humanism, King’s outer and inner worlds, inform one another, and problems arise through imbalance of one over the other. As we stand here 60 years after Dr. King’s warnings, I continue to look for ways to integrate moral courage and compassion into our technological pursuits.

What do you think? What is our path forward? Do you have ways of defining value in a fuller ethical sense, not simply conflating it with economic output and convenience?

  1. 14

    Professor Crouch, thank you for tackling the tough ethics topic. Well done.

    Since our technological advances necessarily involve interaction with the US Patent and Trademark Office, the IP community has a right to know how USPTO deciding officials were being trained to work together as a team to make those hard decisions.

    Take a look at this so called team building, diversity training showing how the USPTO required GS15 and SES employees “to operate without an ethical vision and instead to walk in an internal stupor of moral complacency.”

    My objections to these types of activities at the USPTO took buckets of moral courage yet was akin to committing professional hari-kari.

    Current day USPTO leadership clearly must value these 2014 mindsets, as (i) responsible managing officials were retained/protected/promoted, (ii) the agency has not disowned or walked back these activities and (iii) the agency has not provided the IP community with any current, updated DEI type team building or bias awareness exercises.

    link to linkedin.com

    1. 14.1

      Where does the quote come from, please? Is it accurate? Can it really be that the USPTO positively requires its employees to:

      “….walk in an internal stupor of moral complacency.”

      Seems a bit unlikely to me.

      1. 14.1.1

        Seems a bit unlikely to me.

        Why?

        Miss Burke’s exploits have been over several different fora of social media, and have been vouched for.

        But you seem to not want to accept – what is plainly presented.

        Much like MANY of the things that I have provided to you – on nigh countless occasions, you — when confronted with views not the ones you want — find that your horses will not drink at the well of wisdom to which they have been brought.

        This consistency of yours – shown with your posts for well over a decade now – rather strongly hint that your platitudes of well-wishing in this thread are more than a bit shallow.

  2. 13

    The piece reminds me of an exchange I had on the ‘phone some months ago, with a US patent attorney. By chance, the conversation turned to an issue currently being worked over, in “the media”. I forget what it was. Doesn’t matter.

    I asked: is there not serious debate about this, between attorneys, inside the USA?

    My correspondent laughed and told me that the days of “debate” ended some time ago. There is no civilised “debate” any more, he told me, about any issue that might be contentious. Instead, people don’t go near it. For good reason.

    1. 13.1

      This is all going to come to light again as we move into the 2024 national election season.

        2024 is a big year for democracy. Four thousand million voters in democracies will be voting, not just in USA but also in, amongst many countries, India and the UK. In May there will be elections for the Parliament of the European Union and it’s not looking good for parties defending the centre ground there. The demagogues and populists offering solutions to big problems; the more complex the problem the more facile the “solution” they advocate: they are the ones with their noses in front, also in Western Europe.

    Wonderful post and thoughts. Thank you for bringing these views of MLK forward. I was not aware of them. I agree we need more of this perspective and hopefully including this here will help expose these views to people who might not otherwise see them. A nice way to mark MLK Day.

    The Woke are trying to appropriate MLK. The real decent people of the country know that MLK would be horrified by the racism of the Woke.

    Or horrified that papers were being generated by professors with obvious lies to justify racism.

    Just an insane world we live in. We all know that if you are a professor at a university that if you don’t bend over for the Woke that you will be taken out into the central quad and have your go nads removed.

    Reality. Take the Red Pill. It is scary but it feels good to live in reality.

    1. 11.1

      We all know that if you are a professor at a university that if you don’t bend over for the Woke that you will be taken out into the central quad and have your go nads removed.

      Reality. Take the Red Pill. It is scary but it feels good to live in reality.

      Um, this does not really read like the words of someone intimately acquainted with reality…

      1. 11.1.1

        While Night Writer is certainly applying ‘flourish,” there is NO DOUBT that Academia in the US has long been captured by the Spring Left.

        Anyone doubting this – or turning a blind eye to it – immediately loses ALL credibility.

        THIS TOO is why the events kicked off on October 7, 2023 demand an answer from the regulars here that indulge in Sprint Left posting (even as BobM can only manage a whine against my posting).

        TO DATE – only Greg with a bare whisper of a single hidden link has provided even a hint as to the positions that the regular posters have in regards to Israel/Hamas.

        The silence is downright deafening.

      Wow – Where did this come from? I have not seen any nad removal here at Mizzou.

      Don’t you want to know more specifics about those 300K jobs? Prior to the civil war, >95% of crop-picking jobs were filled by people of color. This was not a reflection of the “anti-white” discrimination of the plantation owners. Quite the opposite.

      The specific nature of the jobs should make a great deal of difference in whether we infer anti-white or anti-black motivations in the hiring pattern. Just citing aggregate numbers tells one far less than either you or Mr Musk seem to think.

        And to the words on top, credit (again) where credit is due, as Greg’s (as Dozens) post concerning “context” is certainly worth considering.

        (as would the context behinf most all of Biden’s speaking points on the “Great Job” and “Hard Work” that he is doing)

        As to the hidden signaling of “w”ant – now he is posting in foreign language links….

      That you think that tweet is “proof” says a lot about your ability as a lawyer. And what it says is not good.

        I don’t know about ‘proof’ (and I certainly don’t know about linking Musk’s post to “Anon”), but the Tweet does provide a data source.

        Smelly, Are you saying that the data is false?

        Maybe (just maybe) you can provide an alternative example that “says a lot about YOUR ability as a lawyer”….

          “…but the Tweet does provide a data source.”

          Congratulations, you’re an even worse lawyer than NightWiper.

          But we already knew that.

    Awesome piece Prof.! This is the first time I’ve seen anyone highlight, frankly discuss, Brother Martin’s thoughts on these topics – intersection (or lack of) between humanity and technology.

      Thanks Ricky – It is a work in progress. I hope life is going well for you!

    Dennis – thank you for the thoughtful post. It is good to step outside our patent-focused world and think more broadly.

    Quite a lot of worthwhile food for thought here. Thanks for this, Prof. Crouch.

      Pro”f”.

      Greg and his Drum propaganda of “nothing to see here, This Is Fine” in the midst of the current state of things…

      One but need ask oneself: is THIS how we ‘save Democracy – or we better off today under Biden (the puppet)?”

      (and yes, BobM is most assuredly not going to whine about “politics” in the hidden signaling, now is he?)

    Why does a country that believes in judging people by the color of their skin rather than the content of their character (see, e.g., Harvard admission practices, any or the “DEI” officers in academia or industry, or any of the posts on this blog about “diversity” for which the posting of comments is precluded) have a day honoring someone who dreamed of a country in which people are judged NOT by the color of their skin but rather BY the content of their character?

      I was wondering how long it would take for somebody whose only knowledge of MLK is one line from one speech to chime in. Congratulations on being the first!

        And you, Smelly, for taking the Sprint Left view that somehow, that single line of Hope is something to be dismissed out of hand.

        There is to be no “congratulations” for you – only well-deserved scorn.

    I am hopeful that our unique species continues its spread to other planets, where even more advanced systems for promoting scientific and artistic progress will be developed. Mars is an obvious first choice. I have many acres of fertile iron-rich land for sale now, courtesy of a special benefactor from “beyond the system”, shall we say. For now, I’m doing transactions in ProphetCoin only.

    link to youtu.be

    Dennis, on re-reading your piece I am left feeling that any striving on my part to be “ethical” is as much use as any striving on my part to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

    My duty is to follow the rules, right. And who makes those Rules? Not me. Rather, “they” do, right. “They” are the ones who bear the responsibility, the heavy burden. Not me.

    It seems to me (looking out from Germany to the USA and to England) that a democracy made up of just two political parties is tailor-made for exploitation by the owners of social media, regardless of any collateral damage. What do the proponents of technological optimism have to say about that, I wonder.

      Its hard. My go-to habit is to keep my head down, but I have also been re-reading the work of our historic moral philosophers who often speak of civic duty and civic virtue.

      I attended a religious service yesterday, and the speaker quoted King’s famous statement that “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice,” a phrase that King borrowed from 19th Century Universalist Preacher Theodore Parker.

      As a younger man, I imagined this bending of the arc as a natural process like gravity. But, the most compelling part of yesterday’s sermon was the recognition that the bending doesn’t just happen — it is people, humans who have to do the work. This ‘bending towards justice’ is not automatic but requires effort, conscious actions by individuals who choose to engage with the world.

        Indeed. Democracy is dependent upon individuals who “choose to engage with the world”. The price of engaging with the world is getting too high for ordinary people though. It comes with threats to members of one’s family.

        Only those who live in gated communities and travel by helicopter and private jet surrounded by security people can contemplate with equanimity a career in politics. For anybody living in the world of regular folks though, you have to be very brave, or have a very supportive family, to venture into politics. That, in a nutshell, is what is destroying representtive democracy, all over the world today.

        Can democracy, the separation of powers, the Rule of Law, be saved, as a viable system of government in large countries? It doesn’t look good, just now, does it? Perhaps it is like a marriage. Only when one nurtures it uninterruptedly can it survive. Neglect it and it fails.

        Should democracy be saved? Quite a few contributors to this blog (and millions of young people in the western world) seem to think not, think that we would be better off without it. Even in the former East Germany, there are folks who say they want to return to the Good Old Days behind the Iron Curtain. What is bringing them round to that idea, one might well ask.

          Who – among the regulars here – have sought most to engage, eh MaxDrei?

          And whom – among the regulars here – have had their seeking most denied by those who have their own views locked in place, eh MaxDrei?

          Funny how that goes, isn’t it?

    Dennis, in our age of social media, and its algorithms set up in the interests of shareholders to foment anger and reduce everything to an “Us vs Them” world, I think it unfortunate to present issues as binary (here: internal vs external).

    I commend to all readers unfamiliar with the idea of “The Two Cultures” the Wikipedia page on it:

    link to en.wikipedia.org

    Those with an arts degree have no compunction about admitting that, on science and technology, the “useful arts”, they are clueless, even while they pour scorn on scientists and engineers who lack a college education in the “humanities”. Worse, those with a degree in the humanities take it for granted that they and only they, are fit to be our rulers. Perhaps patent attorneys are uniquely fitted to mediate between the Two Cultures??

      Credit where credit is due:

      To MaxDrei’s supposition, I have long noticed in the (captured) US Academia sphere, the much better on average world view of those – in the patent practitioner world – that had real world experience in the engineering ranks and THEN went and obtained their legal education.

      The ability to have a rock solid objective analysis viewpoint and layer on top of that the understanding of legal views tends to – on average – AVOID the mind-numbing indoctrination of Sprint Left.

      Understanding trade-offs and the fact that the world IS a spectrum (as opposed to the One-Bucket syndrome of the likes of Malcolm allows one to see and understand when rampant gamesmanship is present from BOTH sides of the aisle.

    As to morals and religion, and their neglect, one can thank the Sprint Left and their Neo-Marxist religious fervor.

    Read the title – immediately thought of Malcolm.

