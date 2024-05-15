Navigating the USPTO’s Regulatory Wave: Key Comment Deadlines for Summer 2024

by Dennis Crouch

Over the past two months, the USPTO has issued an unusually large number of public comment requests related to various proposed rules and procedure changes. This wave of RFCs includes significant proposals aimed at adjusting patent fees for fiscal year 2025, refining terminal disclaimer practices, and addressing the impact of artificial intelligence on prior art and patentability. The agency is also seeking feedback on formalizing the Director Review process following Arthrex and various changes to IPR proceedings, including discretionary review. And there’s more…

Each of these is important in its own right, but has the potential of being lost in the forest of pending action. In the details below, I highlight the due dates for comments, which all fall in May, June and July 2024. This heightened regulatory activity is indicative of a broader trend across the Biden administration, as agencies seek to solidify regulatory changes before the upcoming election.

I would encourage you to consider how these rule changes may affect the US patent system as well as your particular clients and practice. Collaborate with colleagues to develop robust and constructive comments. The USPTO tends to be particularly responsive to actual stories that explain the importance of an issue for innovators.