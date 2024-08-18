No Concrete Plans, No Standing: Federal Circuit’s Latest on IPR Appeals

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

The recent Federal Circuit decision in Platinum Optics v. Viavi Solutions focuses attention once again on the case-and-controversy requirement derived from Article III of the U.S. Constitution, which extends federal judicial power to “Cases” and “Controversies.”

The seemingly simple phrase has been the subject of extensive judicial jockeying in the development of the doctrine we know as “standing.”  The Supreme Court has repeatedly held that federal courts may only decide actual, ongoing controversies between adverse parties, and may not issue advisory opinions addressing hypothetical disputes. In Lujan v. Defenders of Wildlife, 504 U.S. 555 (1992), the Court articulated the now-familiar three-part test for standing: (1) the plaintiff must have suffered an “injury in fact” that is (a) concrete and particularized and (b) actual or imminent; (2) the injury must be fairly traceable to the challenged action of the defendant; and (3) it must be likely, rather than merely speculative, that the injury will be redressed by a favorable decision. In Spokeo, Inc. v. Robins, 578 U.S. 330 (2016), the Court emphasized that the injury must be both concrete and particularized, clarifying that “concreteness” is distinct from “particularization” and requires the injury to be “real,” not abstract.

A unique feature of the PTAB trials under the America Invents Act, is that a losing party to an inter partes review (IPR) proceeding has a statutory right to immediately appeal the final written decision to the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.  Under 35 U.S.C. § 319, any party to an IPR proceeding “who is dissatisfied with the final written decision … may appeal”  On its face, this appears to grant a broad right of appeal to any unsuccessful IPR petitioner. However, as the Federal Circuit has repeatedly held, Article III of the Constitution imposes additional requirements that limit which parties can pursue such appeals in federal court.

The tension created by the IPR statute stems from our Federal Governmental hierarchy that places constitutional limits above that of statutory rights. In other words, Congress does not have the power to statutorily authorize something that the Constitution prohibits. This principle, rooted in the foundational concept of constitutional supremacy, means that even though Congress has granted a broad statutory right to appeal PTAB decisions, this right cannot override or circumvent the constitutional case-or-controversy requirement. As a result, parties who have actively participated in IPR proceedings and received an unfavorable decision may find themselves having a clear statutory right to appeal but lacking the constitutional standing necessary to exercise that right.

The tension here is generally one-sided, because a patentee with a negative outcome (loss of patent rights) always has standing to appeal because invalidation of the patent is seen as a concrete and particularized injury satisfying the Lujan test. On the other hand, an IPR petitioner who lost the IPR must make a showing to the Federal Circuit that they had sufficient justification for challenging the patent’s validity.  It appears that the injury requirement to maintain an appeal after losing at the PTAB is less than what would be required for a declaratory judgment invalidity action in district court.  However, there typically needs to be evidence that the petitioner is currently acting in a way that risks claims of infringement or has “concrete plans for [such] future activity.”  JTEKT Corp. v. GKN Auto. LTD., 898 F.3d 1217 (Fed. Cir.
2018) (requiring more than speculative plans or general concerns about the patent’s existence).

The dispute in Platinum Optics centers around U.S. Patent No. 9,354,369, owned by Viavi Solutions and covering optical filters that include layers of hydrogenated silicon with specific optical properties (a high refractive index and a low extinction coefficient over a wavelength range of 800 nm to 1100 nm). These optical filters are described as being particularly suitable for use in sensor systems such as proximity sensors, 3D imaging systems, or gesture-recognition systems. The IPR petition argued that the claims were obvious over a combination of references, but the PTAB rejected those arguments and confirmed patentability.  Platinum Optics appealed, but was stopped short. The Federal Circuit refused to adjudge the merits – finding that the appellant-petitioner lacked standing to move the case from the administrative agency into an Article III court.

Prior Infringement Lawsuit Asserting Challenged Patent is Insufficient Here: Of importance, Platinum Optics had previously been sued for infringement of the ‘369 patent in two civil actions.  Those cases were dismissed with prejudice — meaning that under the Federal Circuit’s expanded Kessler doctrine the products previously accused of infringement cannot be re-accused (or such re-accusation should be dismissed as improper).  Note here that the court did not entirely foreclose the argument that a petitioner could show standing in this situation — just that the petitioner has the burden of showing standing and that it failed here. The court explained that PTOT’s argument failed to adequately address the impact of thes dismissals with prejudice. This holding aligns with the Federal Circuit’s prior decision in Apple Inc. v. Qualcomm Inc., 992 F.3d 1378 (Fed. Cir. 2021), that also concluded previous infringement suits that were dismissed with prejudice did not create a basis for standing.

New Products Not Concrete Enough: The Kessler doctrine (a patent-specific form of res judicata) would not apply to bar infringement suits against new products developed and sold by petitioner. Here, however, the court found that petitioner failed to provide sufficiently specific information about its plans for new products. The court quoted from a declaration submitted by petitioner:

As a part of PTOT’s on-going effort to improve its bandpass filters, PTOT continues to work with its existing customers in Asia to develop new models of bandpass filters and anticipates selling the new models of the bandpass filters to PTOT’s existing customers within the next few years.

As you might surmise, the court found this statement “vague and conclusory,” lacking the specificity necessary to establish concrete plans for product development that might create a risk of infringement. The court noted that the declaration did not “identify the material of the new models or any of their relevant properties” (i.e., whether they might be accused of infringing) or otherwise explain how the new models might relate to the patent at issue.

One important strategic feature here is that a showing of standing is only needed at the point when the appeal is filed to the Federal Circuit.  While the best course of action is to win at the PTAB, a risk-averse petitioner could take some steps to ensure standing during the course of the IPR. This need not be large-scale, recognizing that even one act of infringement is still infringement and may be concrete enough to generate standing.

Hide comments

14 thoughts on “No Concrete Plans, No Standing: Federal Circuit’s Latest on IPR Appeals

  1. 4

    My biggest problem with this this line of cases is that it does not fully appreciate the significance of IPR estoppel under 35 U.S.C. 315(e). In my view, the fact that the IPR challenger is subject to IPR estoppel should provide a sufficient injury-in-fact to confer standing. This argument was, in my view, wrongly rejected in AVX Corp. v. Presidio Components, Inc., 923 F.3d 1357 (Fed. Cir. 2019) and Phigenix, Inc. v. Immunogen, Inc., 845 F.3d 1168 (Fed. Cir. 2017).

    In the event of future litigation on this patent and because of IPR estoppel, Platinum Optics may be forever estopped from defending based on any prior art that was, or could reasonably have been, raised in the IPR proceeding. The Final Written Decision therefore directly reduced Platinum Optics’ rights to defend a future suit under 35 U.S.C. 282(b). But the big issues come from IPR privity; if another company later acquires the IPR challenger, or another company later decides to purchase components from the IPR challenger, it might be subject to the IPR challenger’s estoppel under 315(e) on this patent, depending on the particulars of their relationship. This effectively makes the Final Written Decision a permanent encumbrance on the IPR challenger, making it less attractive and less competitive in its own industry. I’ve seen instances in which concerns over IPR estoppel privity have discouraged companies from purchasing components from an IPR challenger, or at least allowed these companies to exact concessions out of the IPR challenger on pricing and indemnity to account for the estoppel risk. All of these impacts can flow to the IPR challenger even if, as was the case with Platinum Optics, the IPR challenger itself has no present concrete plans to make potentially infringing products, because these other companies who have not yet been sued may in fact be building infringing products. To me at least, it seems like the IPR challenger should be able to appeal an IPR adverse decision in light of all of these issues.

    There are two possible solutions to this problem if the IPR challenger cannot appeal: (1) allow the IPR challenger to ask the Federal Circuit to vacate the PTAB decisions in light of the intervening loss of standing (which means no IPR estoppel), or (2) adopt a rule that if an IPR challenger is deprived of the right to appeal because of an intervening lack of standing, then IPR estoppel shouldn’t apply in the event of future suit. The Federal Circuit acknowledged the latter argument in AVX but punted on it, saying whether the estoppel applied was left for another day. Hopefully there will be some clarity on this issue in the future.

    Reply Report
    1. 4.1

      Not so. This is clear – and direct – from the deliberations of Congress to allow a NON-STANDING party to start the first portion of a post grant challenge.

      No bootstrapping from there.

      Reply Report
    2. 4.2

      By the way, that very privity aspect should impact the business model of the likes of Unified Patents.

      You buy in and become a member, you should be considered to be taking the risk along with any reward.

      You know, (traditional) equity and all.

      Reply Report
      1. 4.2.1

        > By the way, that very privity aspect should impact the business
        > model of the likes of Unified Patents

        It already has. As I mentioned in comments to a previous post, changes in the law on privity and RPI appear to have resulted in the complete cessation of IPR filings by Unified Patents

        Reply Report
        1. 4.2.1.1

          Thanks – sorry that I had forgotten about your post.

          Reply Report
  2. 3

    To discuss Article III federal judicial power limitation to “Cases” and “Controversies” one needs to also consider the recent Supreme Court decisions strrengthening that very requirement in overruling the 5th Circuit and its support of a rogue Texas D.C. judge-shopped by right wing organizations, not directly injured parties.

    Reply Report
    1. 3.1

      Please clarify.

      Reply Report
      1. 3.1.1

        The particular new SCT case is probably more applicable to industry organizations seeking to challenge a patent, rather than a specific accused infringer that actually made an accused product and then sought to challenge the patent in an IPR.

        Food and Drug Admin. v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, 602 U.S. 367, 379-94, 144 S. Ct. 1540, 1554-64 (2024) (dismissing APA action brought by several pro-life doctors and associations against the FDA challenging the FDA’s approval of an abortion drug, the court ruling that the doctors and associations failed to demonstrate any personal injury-in-fact to support standing, the court explaining that, for standing, “[t]he injury [] must be particularized; the injury must affect ‘the plaintiff in a personal and individual way’ and not be a generalized grievance,” thus “citizens and doctors do not have standing to sue simply because others are allowed to engage in certain activities—at least without the plaintiffs demonstrating how they would be injured by the government’s alleged under-regulation of others,” also rejecting the argument that by voluntarily spending money on studies to challenge the FDA’s approval of the abortion drug, the medical associations suffered an injury-in-fact, the court instructing that “an organization that has not suffered a concrete injury caused by a defendant’s action cannot spend its way into standing simply by expending money to gather information and advocate against the defendant’s action”)

        One of the Federal Circuit’s earliest IPR standing cases addressed the standing of an industry organization seeking to challenge a patent.

        Consumer Watchdog v. Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation, 753 F.3d 1258, 1261-63, (Fed. Cir. 2014) (dismissing for lack of constitutional standing an appeal of a PTO decision upholding claims in an inter partes reexamination because the appellant, a public interest group, lacked standing where it was not a competitor or potential licensee of the patentee, was not involved in any work in the same technology area as the patent, but allegedly only had an interest in its belief that the patentee’s manner of asserting the patent was putting a burden on tax payers, the court noting that while the Patent Act permitted the public interest group to file the reexamination without requiring constitutional standing at the PTO level, and provided a statutory route of review to the Federal Circuit, the requirements of constitutional standing still had to be met, and here they were not, the court concluding that a “general grievance” against the patentee did not make the dispute justiciable)

        FDA v. Alliance essentially re-enforces the conclusions reached by the Federal Circuit in Consumer Watchdog.

        Reply Report
        1. 3.1.1.1

          Thank you Bob Mathews.

          Reply Report
      2. 3.1.2

        It does not need clairification. 3.1.1 had no difficulty. Anyone interested but uninformed can do a simple search like “standing and Supreme Court” for and read the more recent decisions and legal reports.

        Reply Report
  3. 2

    anyone have any intelligence or tea leaves on the terminal disclaimer rules?

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      Wondering the same thing p.l.

      Perhaps Vidal’s illegal changes were floated to placate the anti-patent, “everything-should-be-free-for-everyone” forces of evil.

      Perhaps.

      Reply Report
      1. 2.1.1

        Pro Say, I was thinking the same thing. Perhaps Vidal had no choice but to float some type of symbolic action to pacify the Biden Administration and his cohorts.I really don’t think she wants to enact those rules. She’ll be as unpopular as John Doll was with his claims and continuations rules. I’m sure all the old timers like me remember that fiasco like it was yesterday. John Doll left the Office in disgrace after the rules were overturned by the courts. It’s clear in Loper Bright that the current conservative Supreme Court would not allow those rules to stand if enacted. Hopefully Loper Bright is the “out” Vidal needs to table those rules.

        Reply Report
  4. 1

    This falls to the “and water is still wet” category.

    During the processing of the AIA, it was discussed whether or not post grant review challengers should have the same minimum standing requirement as necessary in Article III courts

    Congress expressly said, “No.”

    Congress expressly created a bifurcated system and one cannot bootstrap standing when it is well-known that the first half of the two-part system does not require standing.

    Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture