SPEX v. Western Digital: $316 Million Verdict for Means Plus Function Claim

A Central District of California jury has awarded SPEX Technologies nearly $316 million in damages against Western Digital for infringement of a patent related to hardware encryption technology. The verdict, handed down on October 18, 2024, comes after an eight-year legal battle and raises interesting questions about infringement of means-plus-function claims and the calculation of reasonable royalty damages.
