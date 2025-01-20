Fast Track: Chinese Origin Patents Racing Through USPTO via PPH

by Dennis Crouch

I've been looking at some of the fastest issued US patents. A majority of the fastest issued are part of the Global IP5 Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) pilot that gives substantial weight to patent allowances from a partner country. A substantial number of Chinese applications are using this program to great effect -- especially when coupled with the remarkable speed of the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA).

The PPH program allows applicants who receive a ruling from a first patent office that at least one claim is patentable to request accelerated prosecution of corresponding claims in a second patent office. The program aims to reduce examination workload and speed patent grants through work-sharing between patent offices.

The following are a couple of new patents that I picked out from the many available. Both patents moved from filing to issuance in less than four months (including receiving and responding to a non-final rejection).