Detailed Return-to-Office Implementation Guidance: Potentially Major Disruption for USPTO Operations

Dennis Crouch

In a significant development likely affecting USPTO operations, the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has issued detailed implementation guidance for President Trump's January 20, 2025 return-to-office mandate. The guidance provides strict timelines and requirements that could force dramatic changes at the USPTO, where remote work has been a cornerstone of operations for decades.

The OPM memo, signed by Acting Director Charles Ezell, requires agencies to take immediate action, with initial steps due by January 24, 2025 (tomorrow).