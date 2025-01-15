by Dennis Crouch
A new petition for certiorari filed by Provisur Technologies challenges the Federal Circuit's approach to reviewing jury verdicts in patent cases, particularly regarding willful infringement findings. In its opinion, the Federal Circuit had rejected a jury verdict of willful infringement and the judge's resulting damages enhancement. The petition argues that this is an improper reexamination of the jury's factual findings and a violation of the JMOL standard. Provisur v. Weber, No. 24-723.
