Federal Circuit Affirms PTAB’s Obviousness Decision Despite Claim Construction Error

by Dennis Crouch
The Federal Circuit has affirmed the PTAB finding of obviousness in an inter partes review (IPR) challenge to an integrated circuit manufacturing patent, even while disagreeing with the Board's claim construction. HD Silicon Solutions LLC v. Microchip Technology Inc., No. 2023-1397 (Fed. Cir. Feb. 6, 2025). The decision is fairly narrow - offering a situation where the lower tribunal's errors can be harmless when alternative grounds support the ultimate conclusion.
