Companies Leading in Patent Counts

Companies with the most published U.S. Patent Applications for January 2025:

Samsung (KR) LG (KR) Hyundai / KIA (KR) CANON (JP) HUAWEI (CN) IBM (US) QUALCOMM (US) TOYOTA (JP) Intel (US) Apple (US) Dell (US) BOE (CN) Google (US) Panasonic (JP) FUJIFILM (JP) Micron (US) NEC (JP) GM (US) Bosch (DE) Ericsson (SE) TSMC (TW)

This 20 represent about 16% of the applications published during the month.

While US-based companies like IBM, Qualcomm, Intel, Apple, Dell, and Google maintain a strong presence, the significant number of foreign entities, particularly from South Korea, Japan, China, and Taiwan, highlights the increasingly global nature of innovation. An important element to note here – despite the presence of our large tech companies, the US innovation market is much less concentrated than that of Korea or Japan. What that means is that, although individual U.S. companies are not leading the accumulation race, the summation of U.S. innovators would tell a different story. Aspects of Howard Lutnick’s Senate testimony indicate that shifting this list will be an important goal of U.S. innovation policy.