Companies Leading in Patent Counts

Companies with the most published U.S. Patent Applications for January 2025:

  1. Samsung (KR)
  2. LG (KR)
  3. Hyundai / KIA (KR)
  4. CANON (JP)
  5. HUAWEI (CN)
  6. IBM (US)
  7. QUALCOMM (US)
  8. TOYOTA (JP)
  9. Intel (US)
  10. Apple (US)
  11. Dell (US)
  12. BOE (CN)
  13. Google (US)
  14. Panasonic (JP)
  15. FUJIFILM (JP)
  16. Micron (US)
  17. NEC (JP)
  18. GM (US)
  19. Bosch (DE)
  20. Ericsson (SE)
  21. TSMC (TW)

This 20 represent about 16% of the applications published during the month.

While US-based companies like IBM, Qualcomm, Intel, Apple, Dell, and Google maintain a strong presence, the significant number of foreign entities, particularly from South Korea, Japan, China, and Taiwan, highlights the increasingly global nature of innovation. An important element to note here – despite the presence of our large tech companies, the US innovation market is much less concentrated than that of Korea or Japan.  What that means is that, although individual U.S. companies are not leading the accumulation race, the  summation of U.S. innovators would tell a different story.  Aspects of Howard Lutnick’s Senate testimony indicate that shifting this list will be an important goal of U.S. innovation policy.

    How does the USPTO appears to help BOE lead in the patent accumulation race?

    Take at look at some of BOE’s patent applications filed in 2024.

    These are all first US filings from Chinese filed PCTs first examined by CNIPA.

    They were not expedited under the PPH or other program and are not continuations of US patents. Following a brief “examination,” these applications were quickly allowed on the first action.

    US SN 18/580,163. Display Substrate Comprising a Plurality of Pixel Structures each having first and second electrode regions and first and second shielding regions, docketed to the examiner July 14, allowed August 8.

    US SN 18/579,363, Liquid Crystal Lens Component and Driving Method, docketed July 21, allowed Sept 5.

    US SN 18/577,246 Display Substrate, Device and Fingerprint Recognition Method, docketed Sept 7, allowed Sept 18th.

    US SN 18/577,055 Display Panel and Apparatus, docketed Aug 17 and allowed Aug 28th.

    US SN 18/292,410 Apparatus and Driving Method, Backlight Driving Unit, Microchip and data Transmission method, docketed to examiner Sept 7, allowed Sept 24.

    US SN 18/292/304, Display Module, apparatus and method therefore docketed Aug 25, allowed Oct 1.

    How many US inventors obtain such quickly dispensed patent rights?

