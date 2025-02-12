Docket This: Working with Clients to Manage the USPTO Continuation Surcharges

by Dennis Crouch
The USPTO's new fee structure, which took effect on January 19, 2025, introduces significant changes that will reshape patent prosecution strategy in the coming years. While the update includes generally higher fees across the board, one notable development is a substantial surcharge targeting continuation applications filed long after their earliest benefit date (EBD). Under this new structure, applicants now face a $2,700 surcharge for continuations filed six years after the EBD, with the fee jumping to $4,000 for applications filed nine or more years out. Small and micro entities receive their typical discounts. This change forces patent practitioners to reconsider long-established prosecution timing strategies, particularly the common practice of sequential continuation filings. The impact will be especially significant for foreign applicants and companies maintaining large continuation portfolios, requiring some immediate attention to docketing practices and client communication schedules.
