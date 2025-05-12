Transformative Changes: Copyright Leadership Dismissed as AI Report Questions Industry Practices

by Dennis Crouch

The copyright world experienced a major shift in May 2025 with the abrupt dismissal of Dr. Carla Hayden (Librarian of Congress), followed by the release of a landmark U.S. Copyright Office report on AI training that concluded many current industry practices likely do not qualify as fair use, and culminating in the firing of Shira Perlmutter (Register of Copyrights) just after the report’s publication. This drama is not a resolution of the legal question, but rather seems to intensify and further politicize the debates over whether AI developers must seek permission and pay for the copyrighted works they use to train their systems. As the report’s opening paragraphs explain: “The stakes are high, and the consequences are often described in existential terms.”

Read the Report: Copyright-and-Artificial-Intelligence-Part-3-Generative-AI-Training-Report-Pre-Publication-Version

The report released last week in “pre-publication” form, titled “Copyright and Artificial Intelligence, Part 3: Generative AI Training,” is the latest installment in the Copyright Office’s attempt at comprehensive examination of AI’s intersection with copyright law. AI training often requires uploading of entire copyrighted works into the systems, and so is easily categorized as prima facie copyright infringement — absent a license or fair use excuse. The 100+ page report offers a nuanced analysis, but ultimately suggests that in many situations the use will not be fair use.

The quick release of this report appears to have circumvented folks in leadership outside of the Office. Although it has not formal legal weight, courts are likely to consider its reasoning as persuasive authority as they decide the dozens of AI training copyright cases currently pending.

Update: Todd Blanche and Paul Perkins have been tapped by President Trump to be acting Librarian of Congress and Copyright Registrar, respectively. Todd Blanche, recently appointed as Deputy Attorney General at DOJ has spent the past two decades litigating fraud and corruption issues, either as a prosecutor or for the defense. Most recently, Blanche was defense attorney during a 2024 New York criminal trial, which resulted in Trump’s conviction on 34 felony counts. Perkins has been with DOJ since 2016, and is an Associate Deputy Attorney General. Perkins spouse, Hilary Perkins was tapped earlier this year to be chief counsel for the Food and Drug Administration. However, Senator Josh Hawley forced her removal with arguments that she was pro-abortion.

Back to the report: The report emphasized that fair use determinations are inherently case-specific, noting that “the Office expects that some uses of copyrighted works for generative AI training will qualify as fair use, and some will not.” It outlined a spectrum of scenarios, suggesting that “uses for purposes of noncommercial research or analysis that do not enable portions of the works to be reproduced in the outputs are likely to be fair,” while “the copying of expressive works from pirate sources in order to generate unrestricted content that competes in the marketplace, when licensing is reasonably available, is unlikely to qualify as fair use.”

In evaluating the key fair use factor of transformativeness, the Office found that “training a generative AI foundation model on a large and diverse dataset will often be transformative.” However, it rejected arguments that AI training is inherently transformative because it resembles human learning, noting that “AI learning is different from human learning in ways that are material to the copyright analysis.” See Robert Brauneis, Copyright and the Training of Human Authors and Generative Machines, 48 Colum. J.L. & Arts 1 (2025).

The report also expressed serious concern about market harm, observing that “the copying involved in AI training threatens significant potential harm to the market for or value of copyrighted works,” both through direct substitution and market dilution. It also noted that the “knowing use of a dataset that consists of pirated or illegally accessed works should weigh against fair use.” At this point the licensing markets have not been deeply developed, but the report recommends “allowing the licensing market to continue to develop without government intervention,” but also suggests there may be a rule for collective licensing regimes.

The change in leadership substantially undermines the report’s weight — suggesting that it may never move from the pre-publication form. President Donald Trump abruptly fired Dr. Carla Hayden, the Librarian of Congress just before the report’s release. According to the White House, this was justified based upon her promotion of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and for allowing “inappropriate books for children” into the Library of Congress. Following closely on Hayden’s dismissal, Shira Perlmutter, the Register of Copyrights and Director of the U.S. Copyright Office, was also fired.

The timing of these dismissals—particularly Perlmutter’s—raised significant questions given their proximity to the release of the Copyright Office’s AI report. Still, both have received criticism from conservative groups for obstructing the administration’s agenda. At the same time, AI companies have been lobbying the White House to remove barriers to their continued growth and development.

To understand the significance of these developments, it’s important to recognize the unique position of these institutions in our government. The Library of Congress, established 200+ years ago, serves as the research arm of Congress and houses the U.S. Copyright Office. The Librarian of Congress is appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate, but has traditionally operated with considerable independence given the Library’s connection to the legislative branch.

In 2015, Congress enacted a 10-year term for the Librarian of Congress (previously a lifetime appointment), raising questions about whether Hayden’s dismissal midway through her term violated this statutory provision. The position of Register of Copyrights, while appointed by the Librarian, has also traditionally maintained significant autonomy in copyright policy matters. This independence has historically helped insulate copyright policy from direct political interference from administrations, though the boundary between executive and legislative authority in this area has sometimes been contested.

The shift here may also be a good time to reconsider my prior proposal to merge forces and create the USIPO – United States Intellectual Property Organization.