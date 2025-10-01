More on the Federal Shutdown and the US IP System

by Dennis Crouch

The federal government shutdown that began at 12:01 AM on October 1, 2025, is creating a patchwork of disruptions across the nation’s intellectual property infrastructure, with each major system affected differently based on their funding structures. The Copyright Office is apparently completely shuttered, its staff unable to access email or respond to inquiries.

As I discussed yesterday, the USPTO remains operational by drawing on fee-based reserve funds built up over recent years.  But, the new news is an announced 1% workforce reduction (~1500 people) today along with closure of its Denver Office as part of “mission-prioritization.”  Interestingly, the agency cited to a Biden-era report to Congress that “physical office space is less necessary” primarily because of the successful telework policies. The current administration has taken extensive steps to eliminate those policies. [Updated to fix my math – 150 people fired, not 1,500.]

The federal judiciary will continue paid operations through at least October 17 using court fee balances and existing funds, prioritizing criminal matters and emergencies while non-essential civil litigation faces potential delays.
      USITC has pretty much closed during the shutdown, including halting ongoing Section 337 investigations. Administrative Law Judges (ALJs) and the Office of Unfair Import Investigations are unable to proceed with investigations, only the Commissioners themselves can work without pay. ITC’s official Contingency Plan specifies that Section 337 investigations “cease during a lapse” in appropriations, meaning proceedings (such as hearings, deadlines, and schedules) are paused and will resume only after government reopening. Deadlines for document filing are extended to the first business day after the shutdown ends.

      Customs and Border Protection (CBP) remains operational during the shutdown as a law enforcement, but there may be delay and issues there associated with staffing. Enforcement of exclusion orders issued in connection with Section 337 investigations will technically continue.

