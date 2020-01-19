Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Eric Volkman: Apple Sued for Patent Infringement by Masimo and Affiliate (Source: The Motley Fool)
- Jon Erlichman: BlackBerry Led Canadian Tech Firms in U.S. Patent Grants Last Year (Source: BNN Bloomberg)
- Laurence Watts: Synedgen Granted New EU Patent For Treating GI Mucositis (Source: Yahoo Finance)
- Ingrid Lunden: US Patents Hit Record 333,530 Granted in 2019; IBM, Samsung (Not the FAANGs) Lead the Pack (Source: Tech Crunch)
- Todd Bishop: Sonos vs. Google: Amazon Won Patent for ‘Distributed Speaker Synchronization’ Four Years Ago (Source: Geek Wire)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Prof. Kara W. Swanson: Race and Selective Legal Memory: Reflections on Invention of a Slave (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Keyvan Vakili and Prof. Sarah Kaplan: Organizing for Innovation: How Team Configurations Vary With Modularity and Breadth of Application (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Christopher Buccafusco: Incentivizing Accessible Design (Source: SSRN)
