When is the Attorney-Client Relationship Created?

Patent

Question: When you first talk with a new potential client, do you ask about potential bar dates?

Eakin Enterprises, Inc. v. Stratton Ballew, PLLC, 2020 Wash. App. LEXIS 691 (Wash. Ct. App. March 24, 2020)

John Eaken publicly displayed his cattle-foot-bath invention and then waited more than a year before filing a patent application.  During that time, Eaken had called-up a patent attorney (Svendsen, then of Stratton Ballew) who spoke to Eaken before running a conflict check with the firm.  During the call, Svendsen did not ask the status of invention development, or whether it had been on public use or display (or would be in the near future).  Eaken then hired Svendsen

Eaken later learned that his public displays would limit his patent protection and then sued the firm for malpractice.  The district court, however dismissed the case–holding that there was no duty-to-warn until the the creation of an attorney-client relationship and that the initial screening call did not create such a relationship.

On appeal, the Washington Court of Appeals has reversed — asking the lower court to delve deeper into whether an attorney-client relationship had been created.  The reversal – I believe – was primarily based upon one answer in Svendsen’s deposition where he stated that the client considered their relationship to have started in the fall of 2006:

Q When do you believe the attorney-client relationship began for the effort to get a patent for the cattle foot-bath system?

A I would say that that would have been in the mind of John Eakin and — and is a big part of that. And I’m sure he considered this in the fall here of 2006. That that—that relationship was—a formal relationship had started.

Slip Op.

One of the judges wrote in dissent — arguing that Eaken failed his burden of producing sufficient evidence to prove the existence of an attorney-client-relationship.

Note about the invention: The cattle-foot-bath seems all spa-like when you hear the name, but actually it is a mechanism for coating the feet with chemical fungicide (concentrated medicinal agent).

 

    As usual, the interesting facts [including citing the wrong provisional application number in the non-provisional application], only came out in patent litigation discovery.
    But even if malpractice is found a suit for it will not collect any damages unless the “case within a case” is won. That is, proving that but for the alleged malpractice there would have been a valid and infringed patent infringement damages recovery.

      Of course attorneys sued for malpractice, even if damages are not collected for it, are subject to bad PR, loss of other business, defense attorney fees, lost billing time, malpractice insurance premium increases, etc.

        Not to mention an almost automatic PTO OED investigation, with possible sanctions.

        All of which may well be beyond the control of an attorney who has done NO wrong.

        One of my original mentors stressed the importance of client management and either declining or VERY quickly firing clients with a propensity to sue (if the client did not get their way in everything).

        I should also stress that the very first ‘client’ of an attorney is the attorney herself.

        By this I mean, one must always be on the lookout first and foremost for oneself. Clients may well be unscrupulous and outright L 1 A RS. One has a duty to themselves to protect and preserve one’s livelihood (including, as Paul implicates, reputational factors).

      Only half in jest, but in regards to the “case within a case” and the “but for” condition, I have to wonder Paul if you feel that it is entirely ‘within bounds’ to set as a defense the very Gordian Knot of 101 jurisprudence with arguments that THAT case within a case could not be proven to hold given how mercurial it may be to have claims tossed on the scrivenings of the Supreme Court’s 101 jurisprudence?

    So, it’s like a sheep dip but for the feet of cattle.

    “potential bar dates?”

    I dunno know, Dennis. I’d always heard that attempting to date those at bars . . . carried an elevated risk of down-the-road relationship “challenges” . . .

    Jus’ sayin’ on a Sunday. :-)

