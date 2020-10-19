Patent Eligibility: Advantages over the Prior Art are Not Sufficient without Meaningful Technological Improvements

Patent

Tenstreet v. DriverReach (Fed. Cir. 2020) (nonprecedential)

In a terse opinion, Judge Hughes has affirmed the demurrer (12(b)(6) decision by Judge Sweeney (S.D. Ind) holding Tenstreet’s U.S. Patent No. 8,145,575 invalid as directed toward an abstract idea.

The holding: even if the invention provides “advantages over the previous method,” it is not patent eligible without a “technological improvement beyond the use of a generic computer.”  In essence, “do it on a computer” is not enough for patent eligibility.  Judge Hughes writes:

[The patent claims arguably] provide three advantages over conventional processes for employment verification: (1) a single channel for routing transmissions; (2) the ability for job applicants to monitor the verification process; and (3) database storage of employment history.

The test for patent-eligible subject matter is not
whether the claims are advantageous over the previous method. Even if the ’575 patent provides advantages over manual collection of data, the patent claims no technological improvement beyond the use of a generic computer network. Accordingly, the district court correctly determined that the ’575 patent claims are directed to the abstract idea of collecting, organizing, and storing data on a conventional computer network, and that the ’575 patent claims recite no elements that transform them to patent-eligible applications.

Slip Op.

Claim 1. A method for peer-to-peer sharing of job applicant verification data over a network, the network comprising; a computerized exchange being in communication with one or more requesters, providers, and job applicants; the exchange managing one or more interactions of each requester, provider, and job applicant with the exchange; each requester being an entity seeking verification data about one or more job applicants, each provider being an entity in possession of the verification data of one or more job applicants and providing the verification data in response to a request for the verification data, the verification data disclosing a status of the job applicant during a period of time; said method comprising the steps of:

allowing one or more communication channels to interface with the exchange;

assigning an attribute to each requester, provider, and job applicant, the attribute defining the communication channel accessible to each requester, provider, and job applicant in transmitting data to the exchange and receiving data from the exchange;

receiving a verification request from a requester through the communication channel of the requester;

comparing, by the computerized exchange, the verification request with requirements;

routing the verification request to a provider through the communication channel of the provider;

receiving verification data provided by the provider in response to the verification request through the communication channel of the provider; and

routing the received verification data through the communication channel of the requester;

wherein at least one requester is also a provider for a second requester and at least one provider is also a requester for a second provider, the at least one requester providing verification data to the exchange for a period of time in which a respective job applicant was employed by the at least one requester and the second provider providing verification data to the exchange for a period a time in which the same or a different respective job applicant was employed by the second provider.

Hide comments

34 thoughts on “Patent Eligibility: Advantages over the Prior Art are Not Sufficient without Meaningful Technological Improvements

  1. 11

    SCOTUS supplied the Mayo and Alice matches . . . that the CAFC is — incorrectly and improperly — using to burn down the American patent system.

    Congress shrugs.

    Reply Report
  2. 10

    As has been repeatedly noted by others here, conservative judges appointed by Republican presidents have actively contributed to or even written the very Alice 101 and other patent-challenging decisions which some commentators below continue to strangely argue would disappear with additional conservative judges,

    Reply Report
    1. 10.1

      Wishful thinking. Tearing up longstanding precedents in patent law is one of the few remaining substantive points of bipartisan agreement in our contemporary public policy landscape. Also the smaller community that tries to resist this destructive effort is also bipartisan, as illustrated by the close cooperation of Senators Tillis (R) & Coons (D).

      Reply Report
    2. 10.2

      Nice strawman Paul.

      Carter was probably the most pro-patent president.

      But if you read what I wrote, what Obama did was appoint anti-patent judicial activist under the direction of SV. That is the problem. The generally poor character and ignorance of the judges appointed by Obama to the CAFC.

      Plus, yes there are conservative judges that are part of this on the Scotus. But Stevens and RBG were the core of the anti-patent movement.

      Reply Report
    3. 10.3

      And–again and again–AI is now outperforming human in information processing tasks once thought to be only in the realm of humans.

      Driving cars, playing Go, analyzing images, and so forth.

      All of these are software + a generic computer, which the three clowns on this panel would hold as per se ineligible based on nothing more than their private opinions.

      Reply Report
      1. 10.3.1

        As previously noted, the notion of software being merely one of a design choice for ‘wares’ in the computing arts is a necessary step towards inte11ectual honesty in discussing innovation of the Kondratiev Fifth Wave.

        We continue to have an immense lack of that inte11ectual honesty from the anti-patent forces.

        Reply Report
      2. 10.3.2

        AI is now outperforming human in information processing tasks once thought to be only in the realm of humans.

        Exactly. The courts are busy constructing a jurisprudence that will be I’ll equipped to deal with the most important sorts of innovation that are likely to arrive in the near future. I expect that Congress is going to solve this problem eventually, but we will all be better off if Congress does so sooner rather than later.

        Reply Report
        1. 10.3.2.1

          … will be I’ll equipped…

          As you may have surmised, autocorrect rather unhelpfully changed “ill equipped” in the above.

          Reply Report
        2. 10.3.2.2

          We should all take a moment of silence to mark to loss of that perfectly tuned software innovation system that gave us tremendous advanvements like US 5,970,479.

          Fortunately, the PTO is doing its best to train examiners to ignore Alice. I suspect that in the next decade there will be so much “value” accumulated in granted-but-unenforcable patents that there will be sufficient lobbying dollars to buy enough of congress to change the law.

          Reply Report
          1. 10.3.2.2.1

            Translation: But I like the Court’s Ends justify the Means (and lack of touch with reality for innovation in the Kondratiev Fifth Wave).

            by Ben “yes, I am an Examiner” Dullard.

            Reply Report
          2. 10.3.2.2.2

            We should all take a moment of silence to mark to loss of that perfectly tuned software innovation system that gave us tremendous advanvements like US 5,970,479.

            Ha! I appreciate the humor, but I am sure that you do not really intend this as a counter to the position that I am actually advancing.

            There is no contradiction between the contention “the pre-Bilski legal regime was not doing a great job incentivizing software innovation” and the contention “the post-Alice legal regime is not doing a good job incentivizing software innovation.”

            Section 101 is the wrong tool for this job. The problems pre-Alice were and are problems sounding in §112. Deforming §101 to try to compensate for these problems does not actually solve the real failures, but rather leaves many of them in place, while introducing whole new waves of distortion.

            The right way to fix the problem is via a §112 channel (as the Tillis/Coons amendment attempted). The Alice approach’s weaknesses are already showing (e.g., the impossibility of implementing it at the examination level), and will only get worse as new and more valuable waves of do-it-on-a-computer inventions emerge.

            Reply Report
    4. 10.4

      Paul, no need to NOT be particular in your musings, as it is clearly Night Writer that is holding out some type of “Trump will correct” view.

      While Trump indeed put Iancu in place, I have not seen indicators that would support the hope of radically revising the CAFC.

      Mind you, this IS different than my own desire to have Congress (not the President) rise up, employ jurisdiction stripping of the non-original jurisdiction of patent appeals from the Supreme Court and create a new and improved Article III Court expressly to do what the current CAFC was originally chartered to do (and thus remove the ‘simian in a cage, firehosing’ training that the CAFC has been muddled with.

      Reply Report
  3. 9

    These claims issued in 2012. Post-Bilski (2010), but two years prior to Alice (2014).

    I’m curious as to how many patents that issued in the post-Bilski, pre-Alice timeframe have been invalided on 101?

    Reply Report
  4. 8

    Actually, this is Hughes, Stoll, and Lourie, three of the worst judges on the CAFC.

    Two Obama appointments and one that learned science pre-information revolution.

    The test put out by Hughes is actually more stringent than the test at the EPO as the EPO recognizes a technical solution for software that improves the technical features of the underlying hardware.

    There is no way to refute this type of order. They are just making things up and making naked assertions about technology that is not true.

    It all comes down to the fact that Obama appointed people to the CAFC with poor character who were the ones that felt patents were ev il and that judicial activism was proper to end patents. Just sad.

    I don’t know anyone that has been before the CAFC that respects the judges. Everyone basically says they are judicial activists that are either willfully ignorant of science or people that just feel that patents for information processing are not a good thing and they have the right not to apply the law to save the society.

    But no one respects them.

    Reply Report
    1. 8.1

      OT, but Google is being sued for anti-trust violations by the DOJ.

      Be interesting if they brought in the process by which Obama appointed these judges to the CAFC.

      Reply Report
    2. 8.2

      I still think it is possible that if Trump is re-elected that the Trump may wipe the CAFC and get some people in there who want to apply the law and not fabricate the law.

      Reply Report
      1. 8.2.1

        I would love for you to be correct, but frankly, have trouble seeing just what indicator there is that this would actually happen.

        Reply Report
    3. 8.3

      It is also amazing when you think that AI can now perform better than doctors at processing images for detection of cancer.

      This is software that is being used on a generic computer and yet the court that is supposed to be entrusted with the understanding and promoting innovation in the USA say that this is not eligible ’cause, ’cause.

      Gross misconduct. All three of these judges should be impeached.

      Reply Report
      1. 8.3.1

        As previously noted, even the notion of “generic computer” is a fallacy.

        To co-opt the long missing Malcolm Mooney’s blessings, what exactly is the objective physical structure of this notional ‘generic computer?’

        The inte11ectual DIS-honesty here is an unstated inherency position that this (mythical) ‘generic computer’ already has it in there ANY new advance: “just” software just doesn’t count because “hardware.”

        This is a fundamental LACK of appreciation of the subject matter, and — if intentional — may be considered to rise to criminal activity (and for attorneys that may be espousing this deceit, certainly is to be considered an ethical violation).

        Reply Report
  5. 7

    “even if the invention provides ‘advantages over the previous method,’ it is not patent eligible without a ‘technological improvement beyond the use of a generic computer'” is in direct conflict with Enfish

    Reply Report
    1. 7.1

      …McRO as well.

      When a panel of the CAFC ‘goes rogue’ and tries to hide the decision as ‘non-precedential,’ at what point will the “leader” of the CAFC finally act and not let her panel members act so out of accord with established parameters?

      The Gordian Knot continues to grow and grow.

      Reply Report
  6. 6

    A non-precedential panel decision that merely adds yet another layer of mess to the Gordian Knot of 101 jurisprudence…

    So very sad.

    Reply Report
  7. 5

    There is no ‘technological arts’ test in the words of Congress (and further, the Supreme Court in Bilski refused to rewrite the words of Congress to make it so).

    Did Alice abrogate Bilski on that count?

    Reply Report
  8. 4

    The problem here of course is that 101 is the blob that is swallowing 103. And it is being done on the pleadings under 12b6, which I suppose is the feature of the 101 shunt and not a bug. But it is a due process issue that once again makes the patent the red headed step child of the law. Wouldn’t a ‘well pled complaint’ asserting the ‘technological improvement’ from the claim stop the cause of action from being shunted under 12b6?

    Reply Report
    1. 4.1

      101 is the blob that is swallowing 103. And it is being done on the pleadings under 12b6, which I suppose is the feature of the 101 shunt and not a bug.

      Exactly. It is not a coincidence that the appellant in Mayo fought so hard to have that case decided on §101 rather than §112 or §103—as it rightly should have been. The defendants’ bar wanted a doctrine that could be invoked before discovery, and Justice Breyer was determined to give it to them.

      Reply Report
  9. 3

    While it is nice that the court decided to write an opinion, albeit an extremely short one, I wonder why they decided not to use a Rule 36 affirmation instead. After reading both pages of the decision, it seems that a Rule 36 affirmation would better fit into what the court has been doing over the past few years. Has anyone looked to see if the percentage of Rule 36 affirmations has dropped lately, or is this just an anomaly?

    Reply Report
    1. 3.1

      Yes, Prof Crouch had something on not to long ago about how the incidence of Rule 36s has declined since COVID processes came online. Basically, the CAFC prefers not to use Rule 36 for cases decided on the briefs (i.e., without oral arguments). The CAFC has, however, been encouraging paries to forego oral arguments in light of the recent logistics challenges associated with oral arguments in pandemic conditions. The upshot is that the court is issuing short, non-precedential opinions in many cases that might once have received a Rule 36.

      Reply Report
  10. 2

    I haven’t read the opinion. And I haven’t read the patent specification.

    But I read the quote from the opinion here, and then I read the claim. And I am f*#$ed if I can see what one has to do with the other.

    To be clear, I’m not saying that this claim necessarily is, or should be, patent-eligible. Just that, based on what I can see right here, the basis of the decision is utterly obscure.

    I suspect, however, that if I did take the time to read all of the source material I would be no better off. Or is that too cynical?

    Reply Report
  11. 1

    Being European, I note with interest Judge Chen’s:

    ….not patent eligible without a “technological improvement beyond the use of a generic computer.”

    and I look forward to increasing grasp of the point that a patentable invention is a combination of technological features (recited in the claim) that together deliver a technological effect (described in the specification).

    Judge Chen writes:

    “.. the patent claims no technological improvement ….)

    as if suggesting that if the claim had recited “a technological improvement” it might have been eligible. But that’s not quite right. Claiming the improved performance attribute is claiming the problem rather than the inventor’s solution to that problem. Anybody can claim the problem, but only the one who cracked it can claim the solution, the contribution to the art, the progress that the patent system is supposed to promote.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      Increasing grasp of a point NOT within US law – just because you like the match with your own Sovereign’s choice?

      Are you an attorney? If so, this should repel you, not thrill you.

      Reply Report
      1. 1.1.1

        It is revolting that a judge at the CAFC would fabricate the law.

        This is not surprising as Chen was notorious for his anti-patent positions when he was at the USPTO.

        It is not a surprise that SV selected Chen for Obama to appoint.

        Crims all the way down.

        Reply Report
    2. 1.2

      Judge Chen had nothing to do with this one. Judge Hughes wrote this opinion. Chen was not even on the panel.

      Reply Report
      1. 1.2.1

        I corrected it above.

        Reply Report
      2. 1.2.2

        But it is still true about Chen. He was virulently anti-patent and a judicial activists before his appointment.

        I don’t think that any high court in US history has ever been stacked with people of such low charter as has the CAFC by Obama.

        Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture