Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

    The cited Bloomberg Law article by Matthew Bultman: “Investors Eye Patents After ‘Extraordinary’ Damage Awards Run” is particularly interesting in contrast to the many complaints that Alice type 101 unpatentability motions and APJs have ruined the patent system and patent values:
    “A series of head-turning damages awards in patent infringement cases against companies including Cisco Systems Inc. and Apple Inc. may spur additional investment in intellectual property portfolios. Centripetal Networks Inc. was awarded $1.9 billion last month after a Virginia district court judge found Cisco copied patented cybersecurity features. Centripetal said the award may climb as high as $3.25 billion with additional royalties, although Cisco has asked for a new trial. The award is one of several initial damages awards topping $100 million—and totaling over $5 billion—that have been issued during the past 12 months. Jurors said Apple and Broadcom Inc. owe the California Institute of Technology $1.1 billion for infringing patents on Wi-Fi technology. At least some of the awards will likely be reduced or thrown out on appeal, or the cases settled for a lower amount—but their initial size has drawn attention from litigation financiers and investment groups.”

    Reply Report
    1. 3.1

      Paul,

      The presence of what you provide is not dispositive towards what you would decry.

      Both may well indeed be true.

      Reply Report
  2. 2

    The article in Nature by Prof. Shobita Parthasarathy has got to be some of the lamest virtue signaling identity politics of Neo-Liberalism seen on this patent blog in a long time.

    Utter nonsense and even shameful that such tripe is given the remotest sense of viability. It is nothing more than a racy-ist thing itself (to use a 6’ism).

    Reply Report
  3. 1

    I’ve been doing this for a long time. Once I submit an application to the USPTO I am sure that the examiners don’t care a whit about the race of the inventor.

    I do think it matters whether the company is a NPE or not. And I do think that famous tech companies I work for have it easier than lone inventors. But I’ve never seen an examiner care about the race of the inventor or the origin of the invention.

    The two biases I’ve noticed. It is easier to get a patent for a famous company as there is a presumption that there is really an invention and this is not someone that is scamming the system. I think there is a reason the examiners are more comfortable giving a patent to a big corporation that is rooted in rational sense.

    And, NPEs have it harder as the examiners figure the patent may go to litigation and want to double and triple up on the search.

    But never have I seen an examiner care of the race or origin of a patent application.

    And when you give it some thought there is a rational basis for the biases the examiners show.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      I would go one step further and note that the Great Experiment of the US Government system reflects in its core belief that a patent, as a fruition of an inchoate right, was ALWAYS set to be fully alienable, that the notion of “who owns,” and thus most any notion of ‘race’ simply does NOT attach to the way that the system is set up.

      There is NO ‘systemic racy-ism’ here.

      That is NOT to say that the history is without its racy-ism effects**.

      But these are two very different things, and the muddle of identity politics must not be allowed to fester and confuse and conflate these things.

      **As noted by a brilliant commentator on another blog while the discussion of patenting for AI was in focus.

      See:
      link to ipwatchdog.com

      throughout (for an interesting discussion of AI), but specifically, comment 23.

      Reply Report
    2. 1.2

      For the benefit of lay readers [including some academics] patent applications have no pictures of the inventors and examiners rarely ever see or know the inventors, and nearly half name foreign inventors with foreign names.

      Reply Report
    3. 1.3

      “It is easier to get a patent for a famous company as there is a presumption that there is really an invention and this is not someone that is scamming the system. I think there is a reason the examiners are more comfortable giving a patent to a big corporation that is rooted in rational sense.”

      My experience is the opposite. Lots of suspicion from examiners towards large companies that file large numbers of applications.

      Reply Report

