Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

I’ve been doing this for a long time. Once I submit an application to the USPTO I am sure that the examiners don’t care a whit about the race of the inventor.

I do think it matters whether the company is a NPE or not. And I do think that famous tech companies I work for have it easier than lone inventors. But I’ve never seen an examiner care about the race of the inventor or the origin of the invention.

The two biases I’ve noticed. It is easier to get a patent for a famous company as there is a presumption that there is really an invention and this is not someone that is scamming the system. I think there is a reason the examiners are more comfortable giving a patent to a big corporation that is rooted in rational sense.

And, NPEs have it harder as the examiners figure the patent may go to litigation and want to double and triple up on the search.

But never have I seen an examiner care of the race or origin of a patent application.

And when you give it some thought there is a rational basis for the biases the examiners show.