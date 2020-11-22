Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Atty. Alan Macek and Atty. Richard Mar: Canadian Intellectual Property Office Issues Practice Notice Regarding Patentable Subject Matter (Source: Lexology)
- Atty. Daniel Shores and Atty. Dylan Haversack: COVID-19 Vaccine Leader Moderna “Not Aware of Any Significant Intellectual Property Impediments” in Development of its Vaccine Despite Mixed Results at PTAB (Source: JD Supra)
- Catherine Putz: Farley on Patents and Power: Where Intellectual Property Law and Military Technology Meet (Source: The Diplomat)
- Alan Coté: Patents Suggest Next-Gen Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Will Go Wireless and 12-Speed (Source: Cycling Tips)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Atty. Y. Artemis Lai: CIPO’s New Guidelines on Patentable Subject Matter Explained (Source: JD Supra)
- Prof. Richard Epstein: Toward the Peaceful Coexistence of Patent and Antitrust Law (Source: SSRN)
- Dr. Yu-Kai Lin and Dr. Arun Rai: Patent Protection and Software Innovation: Evidence from Alice (Source: SSRN)
New Job Postings on Patently-O: