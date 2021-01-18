Hide comments

3 thoughts on “Patent Leather

  1. 3

    “Patent leather” really messed with my Google Alerts for patent and IP news

  2. 2

    Whatever happened to the blogger who used the name patent leather?

  3. 1

    Jeopardy! has featured this trivia not once, but twice, at least:

    #7232, aired 2016-02-09 LEATHER $1200: Ironically, Seth Boyden never legally protected his process to make the high-gloss leather with this name

    #8237, aired 2020-09-15 IT COMES FROM ANIMALS $600: Seth Boyden never got a patent for the process to manufacture the “patent” type of this

