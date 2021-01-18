There really should be more links between patent law and patent leather.
— Dennis Crouch (@patentlyo) January 18, 2021
Patent Leather Boots pic.twitter.com/K59943VKAS
— Dennis Crouch (@patentlyo) January 18, 2021
“Patent leather” really messed with my Google Alerts for patent and IP news
Whatever happened to the blogger who used the name patent leather?
Jeopardy! has featured this trivia not once, but twice, at least:
#7232, aired 2016-02-09 LEATHER $1200: Ironically, Seth Boyden never legally protected his process to make the high-gloss leather with this name
#8237, aired 2020-09-15 IT COMES FROM ANIMALS $600: Seth Boyden never got a patent for the process to manufacture the “patent” type of this