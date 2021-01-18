Day One Project: USPTO Proposals for the Biden Administration

D ID’s as white. According to leftist theory white identifying people protect “whiteness as a social construct” through their actions. And I personally think they are correct in that theory although I see it less as a super secrit plan to oppress other people rather than just what happens in real life.

Here, in this instance, if I had to take a leftist perspective, I would say that the mechanism by which D and other white people would be protecting whiteness would be as follows. Patents are just a small gubmit part of “capitalism” as a whole, which either itself directly, or at least as a part of the overall “capitalism”, oppresses oppressed groups. Still further, individual/small org patents are likely, on the individual/small entity level likely just a huge time/money gamble (obvious exceptions apply), as opposed to a long term medium to large wealth generation opportunity, at a pop level. In which case the protection of whiteness is obvious as D et al. would just be encouraging failure for the overall population they are targeting as a whole, though some in that pop will win bigish. But let us presume the best for that last, and presume that it is a long term medium to large term wealth generation opportunity. Thus, the attempt to, in the best of circumstances, get minorities (or specifically african americans) to be patenting more (paying for that I should note) is that the white people that overall massively benefit from capitalism in its current form are just trying to get minorities to have more buy-in to and further legitimize the system of modern capitalism, that massively benefits white people, and will continue to do so. And thus whiteness as a social construct, and its power will be furthered/protected in backwards fashion from D’s no doubt well meaning program. Obviously, from the leftist perspective, the system that props up whiteness, modern capitalism, must be hugely reformed and or done away with outright in order to free the oppressed groups.

And the other obvious leftist angle, as I’ve shared before, is that the whites in gubmit (or associated academia branch of gubmit like D), and big business just want minorities to invent more so that they can buy up the ownership and profit therefrom using their already established market mechanisms downstream. Again, just magnifying white people’s power/money/ownership and protecting the power of whiteness as a social construct by the enrichment of white identifying people.

All of that is actually for srs from a leftist perspective. Yes, it’s somewhat funny perhaps, but leftist doctrine is that easy to use. And, I would say, in this instance, actually shows in its application to the situation, some potential pitfalls of this course of action.

But, who knows, maybe I’m the oppressor and it’s all just me concern trolling? That also is a leftist perspective. I welcome actual leftists to give their honest feedback to my raised concerns over this proposal. If I won’t recommend this course to my own uncle, who I’m pretty sure I wish well to, I’m not sure why I’d recommend it to specifically african american people as a supposed hopeful way forward out of the oppression of white people. In a capitalist system I would recommend Graham Stephan and Dave Ramsey before I would recommend this recommendation/course 100000x over.