Day One Project: USPTO Proposals for the Biden Administration

Day One Project is not part of the BIDEN Transition, but the organization has put together a strong group of pro-BIDEN IP experts and relative insiders who have drafted and published a Transition Document for the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The following are a few of the key proposals: 

  • Increase international collaboration during patent examination, including simultaneous examination with IP5 offices.
  • Reorganize our IP engagement with China IP Engagement with a more coherent and effective approach.
  • Review of the non-patentability-factors used by the PTO to deny IPR institution (such as PTO money, and parallel litigation).
  • Expand IPRs to allow for consideration if indefiniteness and also double patenting.
  • Move forward with comprehensive patent eligibility reform.
  • Anonymous examination (examiners don’t know identity / race / gender / national origin of the patent applicant).
  • Fix PTAB Constitutionality (once Supreme Court decides Arthrex).
  • Studying diversity and working to incentivizing minorities (especially African-Americans) to invent and file for patent protection.
  • $$$:
    • Raising patent filing fees to address decline in maintenance fee payments (portfolio pruning) and also to “dampen frivolous filings.”
    • Further increasing maintenance fees to encourage release of patents to the public where the patentee is not making a sufficient return-on-investment.
  • Trademark: Make the process seriously user friendly.
  • Give USPTO Substantive Rulemaking Authority
  • Establish the USPTO Bureau of Economics
  • Small-Claims Patent Court
  • Expand Patents for Humanity Program

24 thoughts on “Day One Project: USPTO Proposals for the Biden Administration

  1. 7

    “Give USPTO Substantive Rulemaking Authority
    Establish the USPTO Bureau of Economics
    Small-Claims Patent Court”

    1. wut for (see aaa’s post below)
    2. wut even is that
    3. meh maybe.

  2. 6

    “Studying diversity and working to incentivizing minorities (especially African-Americans) to invent and file for patent protection.”

    I appreciate the overall feeling behind this, but we seem to have enough inventors, or would be inventors, btching that inventing is, overall a losing game outside the giant corporate paradigm that I’m not really sure that this is well thought out if your intention is not to further oppress (which I cannot be sure that this is not a backwards attempt to do by a progressively minded person since D’s ID is well known in lefty circles to protect whiteness). That is, literally picking up some overtime at mcyd’s is literally often a better use of one’s time. I made the same recommendation to my own white male IDing uncle regarding some of his “invention” pursuits, or invention related pursuits, and he is a literal fairly good engineer and has the white priv and on top of that is borderline what people would outright call wealthy. Not saying it can’t be great for some few few people, but it’s a real gamble from what I understand. Way more of a gamble than picking up some overtime and buying some tesla stock/bitcoin when they’re low for example, which is fairly ez. I’m not sure that promoting gambling or activities that are super gambles helps people get out of oppression, or substantially improves population incomes etc., in fact, I’m hearing that it is a backwards incentivizing thing overall on a population level of any given pop.

    That being said, obviously participation overall in STEM fields is obv a thing to promote on a pop level. And getting the evil white patent firms to hire more african american individuals for high paying patent attorney jobs is likewise obv a thing to promote.

    1. 6.1

      since D’s ID is well known in lefty circles to protect whiteness

      Say what?

      1. 6.1.1

        D ID’s as white. According to leftist theory white identifying people protect “whiteness as a social construct” through their actions. And I personally think they are correct in that theory although I see it less as a super secrit plan to oppress other people rather than just what happens in real life.

        Here, in this instance, if I had to take a leftist perspective, I would say that the mechanism by which D and other white people would be protecting whiteness would be as follows. Patents are just a small gubmit part of “capitalism” as a whole, which either itself directly, or at least as a part of the overall “capitalism”, oppresses oppressed groups. Still further, individual/small org patents are likely, on the individual/small entity level likely just a huge time/money gamble (obvious exceptions apply), as opposed to a long term medium to large wealth generation opportunity, at a pop level. In which case the protection of whiteness is obvious as D et al. would just be encouraging failure for the overall population they are targeting as a whole, though some in that pop will win bigish. But let us presume the best for that last, and presume that it is a long term medium to large term wealth generation opportunity. Thus, the attempt to, in the best of circumstances, get minorities (or specifically african americans) to be patenting more (paying for that I should note) is that the white people that overall massively benefit from capitalism in its current form are just trying to get minorities to have more buy-in to and further legitimize the system of modern capitalism, that massively benefits white people, and will continue to do so. And thus whiteness as a social construct, and its power will be furthered/protected in backwards fashion from D’s no doubt well meaning program. Obviously, from the leftist perspective, the system that props up whiteness, modern capitalism, must be hugely reformed and or done away with outright in order to free the oppressed groups.

        And the other obvious leftist angle, as I’ve shared before, is that the whites in gubmit (or associated academia branch of gubmit like D), and big business just want minorities to invent more so that they can buy up the ownership and profit therefrom using their already established market mechanisms downstream. Again, just magnifying white people’s power/money/ownership and protecting the power of whiteness as a social construct by the enrichment of white identifying people.

        All of that is actually for srs from a leftist perspective. Yes, it’s somewhat funny perhaps, but leftist doctrine is that easy to use. And, I would say, in this instance, actually shows in its application to the situation, some potential pitfalls of this course of action.

        But, who knows, maybe I’m the oppressor and it’s all just me concern trolling? That also is a leftist perspective. I welcome actual leftists to give their honest feedback to my raised concerns over this proposal. If I won’t recommend this course to my own uncle, who I’m pretty sure I wish well to, I’m not sure why I’d recommend it to specifically african american people as a supposed hopeful way forward out of the oppression of white people. In a capitalist system I would recommend Graham Stephan and Dave Ramsey before I would recommend this recommendation/course 100000x over.

  3. 5

    “Anonymous examination (examiners don’t know identity / race / gender / national origin of the patent applicant).”

    A nice example of this thinking being half-baked. Examiners wouldn’t be able to search specifically for applicant’s NPL. And how does the application get reviewed for double patenting?

    1. 5.1

      Good point.

    2. 5.2

      “Anonymous examination (examiners don’t know identity / race / gender / national origin of the patent applicant).”

      One of the most re ta rd ed suggestion ever I agree. Gotta do applicant/assignee/inventor searches in addition to the above.

    3. 5.3

      The fact that it was included makes me question the entire proposal. Blind examination is completely out of touch with how things work with respect to odp and npl

  4. 4

    What scares me about these Biden people is the attitude that the government is there to run things and fix major problems. Just set up a basic fair system and get out of the way.

    1. 4.1

      “Just set up a basic fair system and get out of the way.”

      Sounds good, but that was hardly the attitude of the prior administration.

      Given a choice between “government is there to run things and fix major problems” and “government is there to enrich me and score points for my team”, I prefer the former.

      1. 4.1.1

        I will take option 3. “Just set up a basic fair system and get out of the way.”

        I do not disagree that you accurately characterized much of what Trump did.

    2. 4.2

      Just set up a basic fair system and get out of the way.

      Definitely agree. If a nation finds that it needs to be constantly adjusting patent operations every few years, that is a sure sign that its system was not well designed in the first instance.

      1. 4.2.1

        You can’t do this with real property because it will cause problems with fixed-interests in the land. It is much easier with patent law because every 20 years we have complete turnover of the resources being claimed.

        1. 4.2.1.1

          That does not address the underlying point of Greg’s post I don’t think D. His point is, fundamentally, with any gubmit system you set up, if you’ve got to tinker with it substantially every 20 years you almost surely screwed up the implementation in the first place back 20 years back. And he’s correct about that.

    3. 4.3

      “What scares me about these Biden people is the attitude that the government is there to run things and fix major problems.”

      “I’m from the gubmit and I’m here to help”

      Saint Ronald “the savior” Reagan circa 1980’s

      link to reaganfoundation.org

  5. 3

    Substantive rule making authority for the PTO is a terrible idea whose time should never come.

    1. 3.1

      +1

    2. 3.2

      Definitely agree. The CAFC is the entity to which the Congress has traditionally committed the custody and implementation of Title 35. Historically, the CAFC has done a pretty good job of it (although it has gone somewhat off kilter in recent years from regular and unnecessary interruptions by the SCOTUS). If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Leave the CAFC in charge of substantive implementation (with some additional shielding from SCOTUS interference) and leave the PTO with the same rule making authority it has always had (no more, no less).

  6. 2

    My impression of the “List of Participants” is that it includes many names of USPTO insiders and university professors who have consulted widely internationally. To me, it looks like a high quality List. The likelihood that their proposals would generate adverse unintended consequences for innovation in the USA strikes me as correspondingly smaller than anon might like to fantasize about.

    1. 2.1

      sadly no, MaxDrei, as you would quickly realize if you got past the stage of merely looking at a name, and looked at the details (hint: AAA JJ’s post touches on one of those details).

      please engage beyond the name.

      1. 2.1.1

        +1

        My impression from the list is its a bunch of people that represent large monopolies in the USA and not innovation.

        1. 2.1.1.1

          I mean includes some heinous names like Chien.

  7. 1

    Those who do not understand history are bound to repeat it — MANY of the planks here will end up HURTING innovation, not helping it.

    Looking at the make-up of this organization, I do notice a variety of individuals, and have to wonder how much each contributes (or controls) any end product.

