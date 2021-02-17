Earley’s application comes too Late

Patent

In re Earley (Fed. Cir. 2021)

In its December 2020 decision, the Federal Circuit sided with the PTO — upholding the PTAB conclusion that Mr. Earley’s claims were obvious based upon Earley’s own prior invention. The court has now also denied Early’s petition for rehearing. Earley represented himself pro se.  His filings at the Federal Circuit were not pretty, and I expect that sealed his loss — even if he had a good underlying argument on the merits.  Still his innovations are pretty interesting.

Earley’s pending application, APN No. 12/925,235, claims priority back to a 2009 filing date. His prior patent, PAT No. 6,949,842 reaches back to a 2001 provisional and issued as a patent in 2005 — so it was 102(b) prior art.

In looking at the history in the case, I suspect that Earley could have won by submitting his factual arguments to the Examiner / PTAB in the form of an affidavit (i.e., as evidence) rather than merely as arguments in the briefing. The PTAB had noted that Earley’s arguments regarding problems with the prior art carried no weight because they were based upon conclusory statements rather than “objective evidence (e.g., declaration evidence) providing detailed specifics.”

4 thoughts on “Earley’s application comes too Late

    Yikes. PTO: We ignored everything you wrote because it wasn’t on a form with the right heading.

    To a pro se inventor.

    Any next step ? Was surprised that they simply denied. Felt that my argument was more than sound. Matt Earley

      “Any next step ?” Yes, hire an experienced patent prosecution attorney who will give you proper and sound legal advice.

      Thanks Matt – I’m sorry that the patent system is structured so that it is really difficult for someone other than a patent law expert to navigate.

      You have a right to petition to the US Supreme Court. However, I don’t think that your case before SCOTUS is likely to succeed unless there are aspects of the case that I have not seen (there probably are).

      If you don’t do anything then the case will be deemed remanded. You may be able to restart prosecution — usually done by filing an RCE or Continuation Application along with amended claims. However, that will cost $$$ and have other potential implications (such as limited patent term).

