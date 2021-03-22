Who gets to become a Patent Attorney?

by Dennis Crouch

The USPTO has released a new Request for Comments about changing the qualification rules to sit for the Patent Bar Exam (“Admission to the Examination for Registration to Practice in Patent Cases”) that are set forth in the General Requirements Bulletin (GRB).

To be clear, the proposals in this RFC are quite modest and narrow:

  • Allowing graduate degrees (Masters / Doctoral) in an accepted science/engineering field to count for qualification under Category A.
  • Adding a few additional degree majors to Category A. These are all majors where applicants have been regularly able to qualify for the exam under Category B.  The change here is designed to streamline the process.
  • Modifying the lab requirement of Category B so that it no longer needs to be 8 hours in the same field.  Thus, it could be 4 hours of physics and 4 hours of chemistry (both with lab).

[Federal Register Notice: 2021-05940].  Comments should be submitted via www.regulations.gov (PTO-P-2021-0005) by May 22, 2021.

I recently spoke with the USPTO head Drew Hirshfeld who sees the proposals here as primarily making the system more efficient and less cumbersome.  About 1/3 of recent applicants to register fall under Category B, and handling the paperwork for those applications it is a time intensive process for both applicants and OED.

Dir. Hirshfeld noted that bigger changes may come later, such as addressing design patents and computer science; and considering the role that the registration requirements may play with regard to diversity.   Eliminating the requirements altogether is really not even on the radar.

Bigger policy changes are unlikely before a new director is appointed by President Biden.

There has been a good amount of discussion regarding the artificial monopoly created by the GRB, and whether the requirements actually further American innovation.  Back in December 2020, Senators Tillis, Coons, and Hirono sent a letter to USPTO Director Andrei Iancu seeking information about how the Office sets is criteria for who gets to become a patent attorney.  Dir. Iancu responded just before leaving office in January 2021.

The proposed changes here are effectively identical to those proposed by Dir. Iancu in his Jan 19, 2021 letter.

My view: The proposals will incrementally improve the system, but really only at a minor level.

Who gets to become a patent attorney?: You may have been hoping that I would answer the question posed in the article title. It turns out that the answer depends greatly on your country of permanent residence.  Some require a background in science/engineering, others require a background in law, only a few require both.  In the US, a patent attorney is both a lawyers and trained scientist/engineer. However we also have patent law professionals known as patent agents who are not attorneys.

I won’t spell out the particular rules here because – as my post notes – they are in flux. But, I will direct you to the USPTO’s page titled Becoming a Patent Practitioner.

 

13 thoughts on “Who gets to become a Patent Attorney?

  1. 5

    The degree requirements are dumb. “You have to have one of X degrees, and then that degree enables you to practice in absolutely any technology area.” A system fundamentally based on trusting practicioners to know where they should practice should go ahead and trust practicioners to know where they should practice.

    Not to say that anyone should be able to practice.

    It seems like the qualification should be based on what (from what I’ve heard from you guys) actually matters: experience prosecuting patents.

    Perhaps the system should take a note from the engineering profession, and include a time-in-professional-practice requirement to be admitted to the patent bar. Rename the patent bar exam something like “The Fundamentals of Patents Exam”, and give people who pass the exam a certificate that allows them to present themselves as trainees to employers. Require them to practice under a registered practicioner for a number of years, and then admit them to the bar. Include a second, harder test after the time-in-practice requirement if you like.

    Such a system would continue to constrain the number of practicioners (thus keeping extant practicioners and their wallets happy) in a way that is meaningfully tied to their ability to do the job.

    1. 5.1

      I like this idea in theory, but knowing business and firm interests, this period of training would be an excuse to exploit these trainees who need the training to get registered.

    3. 5.3

      >>It seems like the qualification should be based on what (from what I’ve heard from you guys) actually matters: experience prosecuting patents.

      Ben took that right from his policy sheets.

      No, Ben. Education matters and spending time understanding science matters. The people in my firm typically have a MS or Ph.D. in science and have spent 10+ years studying science. That is the type of experience that makes good practitioners.

      We’ve seen the type of ridiculous opinions that come from the CAFC judges that know nothing about technology or science. We should tougher up the requirements if we want higher quality patents.

      The patent firms with the highest quality ratings also have high standards for science training.

      What what the standard response is from the policy sheet. I guess I will find out.

    4. 5.4

      Plus, who has said this:

      >>It seems like the qualification should be based on what (from what I’ve heard from you guys) actually matters: experience prosecuting patents.

      My memory is that almost everyone that does this for a living has said that a strong science background is a must. But nice obfuscation Ben. You get a +1 for clouding the issue and making false claims.

  2. 4

    “…and considering the role that the registration requirements may play with regard to diversity…”

    For those of us who live in the real world and not in the academy, what does this mean in plain English – that requirements should be waived for people with a melanin content above a threshold level in their epidermis, or who have two X chromosomes?

    I don’t know if licensing of practitioners is desirable or not. Once upon a time, the PTO licensing exam included a claim drafting exercise. It bore no relation to the practical realities of claim drafting; maybe that’s why that section was dispensed with over 20 years ago in favor of more multiple choice questions. But the current questions test nothing of claim drafting skill. So I am doubtful of the PTO’s ability to ensure quality representation through an examination. And on the other side of the coin, there are many patent litigators who are not licensed before the PTO.

    If there *is* going to be an examination, it should be equally rigorous for all, and should constitute an attempt to ascertain the candidate’s facility with patent law and practice. If that means that fewer (or more) people having a particular skin color/eye shape/sexual characteristic are admitted to practice than would otherwise be the case, so be it.

    1. 4.1

      It means – in plain English:

      “Count me in on virtue signaling.”

      or…

      “The equity (versus equality) mandate is being put into effect.”

    2. 4.2

      This is really a question about national innovation policy.

      One basic question is whether the current structure of patent attorneys/agents is the best way to promote and inspire American innovation while also maintaining an orderly property rights system. How many potential innovations have been lost to society due to a lack of access to a patent attorney?

      1. 4.2.1

        That’s just it — this is a Liberal Left TOKEN while the amount of innovation protection lost (due to Supreme Court led) judicial re-writing of patent law and the propaganda efforts of Efficient Infringers dwarves ANY “ISM” factor.

  3. 3

    Shouldn’t this be titled, “Who gets to become a Patent Practitioner?” The issue being considered is whether someone is qualified to take the Patent BAR exam. That’s based on their technical education — whether they’re also an attorney or not isn’t relevant. Patent agents get sort of glossed over with a single sentence in the above.

  4. 2

    Never ends.

    So would this allow people that currently don’t qualify to qualify? And, if so, what is that class of people?

    And would recommend tightening the requirements not loosening the requirements and putting the same requirements on the judges at the CAFC retroactively.

  5. 1

    Eliminating the requirements altogether is really not even on the radar.

    What would be the reasoning for doing so?

