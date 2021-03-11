Continued growth in the number of inventors per patent.

by Dennis Crouch

I created the chart above using files from recently published US patent applications. The chart shows the average number of inventors per published application. I have been awaiting the 3.0 inventors-per-patent threshold for a while, and that has now been crossed. The average (and median) patent application publication now lists three or more inventors. In general, there are fewer patent applications then ever that list only one inventor. The number of 2-inventor applications has also fallen, but not as dramatically.

Averages can be shifted by extreme outliers. In our sample there are a small number of applications with a large number of listed inventors. Example, Ericsson’s Pub. Nos. 20200028745 and 20170331670 that each list 133 inventors haling from Sweden, Finland, Germany, USA, China, and Korea.