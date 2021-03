The letter seems to suggest that under the proposed pilot program, a section 101 rejection would not be issued in any Office Action until all section 102, 103, and 112 issues have been resolved, or at least not in a first Office Action.

I would worry this would create a bit of a “hide the ball” problem for patent applicants.

If the examiner suspects that there are eligibility issues with claims, patent applicants deserve to be apprised of such findings at the earliest available opportunity, in interest not only of compact prosecution, but of basic administrative fairness and due process. Imagine if criminal defendants were only charged seriatim, and weren’t apprised of a forthcoming criminal count until they had proven their innocence with respect to a prior-charged count.

Senators Tillis and Cotton would be better off leading the charge to legislatively overrule Alice/Mayo and narrow the judicially created, judicially expanded abstract-idea and law-of-nature doctrines.