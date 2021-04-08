The chart above is an update on yesterday’s data that also includes patent applicant entity size status (Large, Small, Micro). Large entities substantially outperform their counterparts in terms of allowance rates.
4 thoughts on “Allowance by Entity Size”
There’s probably be some attorneys here who’d appreciate an analogous graph with “represented” applicants compared to pro se applicants. I’m also curious exactly how large that gap would be and which way it’s trending.3
That sad thing is that that small entities cannot use their patents. It appears that many have still not figured out that patent attorneys and the USPTO are running a confidence game. USPTO will hand out piles of patents to big corporations regardless of whether they invented anything. Just pay the $30K in attorney and USPTO fees until the examiner fills his quota and issues an allowance. Meanwhile, small and micro entities go in circles with the examiner and PTAB (and SAWS if their invention is “pioneering”) until they run out of cash. If they stick it out they get a patent with narrow claims that they cannot use. If they try to use the PTAB promptly revokes it.2
You might consider running this again with continuations excluded, if you can, since in a lot of cases, these are close to being freebies for the applicant in terms of allowable subject matter, but can still be expensive for small and micro entities to pursue.1
Now that is a pretty cool look .
Is anyone really surprised though that the “Just Say No” Reject Reject Reject mantra (spawning from the Efficient Infringer ‘Oh N0es Tr011’ – patents are bad) so disproportionately affects the smaller entities?
