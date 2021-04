Here is a simple chart counting law review articles discussing both patent law and either the “Eastern District of Texas” or “Western District of Texas” (or both). Because of some law review delays and dating-games, Westlaw can really only provide data through 2019.

W.D.Tex. is now the most popular district court for patent infringement claims, followed by Delaware. E.D.Tex. still caries weight, but is no longer the go-to-district (because of venue restrictions).