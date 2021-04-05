Google v. Oracle: Use of Oracle’s API is a Fair Use

Patent

Google LLC v. Oracle America, Inc. (Supreme Court 2021)

In a 6-2 decision authored by Justice Breyer, the Supreme Court has held that Google’s copying of the JAVA API naming convention was a fair use as a matter of law.  The court did not decide the question of whether the API was copyrightable in the first place.

In his dissent, Justice Thomas (joined by Justice Alito) argues that the majority opinion “disregards half the relevant statutory text and distorts its fair-use analysis. . . . Oracle’s code at issue here is copyrightable, and Google’s use of that copyrighted code was anything but fair.”

The key lines from the case for patent attorneys:

Majority: [U]nlike patents, which protect novel and useful ideas, copyrights protect “expression” but not the “ideas” that lie behind it.

Dissent: Computer code occupies a unique space in intellectual property. Copyright law generally protects works of authorship. Patent law generally protects inventions or discoveries. A library of code straddles these two categories. It is highly functional like an invention; yet as a writing, it is also a work of authorship. Faced with something that could fit in either space, Congress chose copyright, and it included declaring code in that protection.

= = =

The case involves the software interface or Application Program Interface (API) for Oracle’s Java programming language.   What we’re really talking about here are the names of the various functions that a programmer might memorize such as “Math.max(a,b)” which returns the greater of two inputs.  Java is divided up into “packages” of function calls such as max.

Java is a popular language with many millions of skilled programmers.  As Google developed its Android platform, it wanted to simplify the adoption process for app developers. As such, it chose a language that the programmers know – Java.  The one problem is that Oracle wanted a substantial royalty and so Google instead recreated the entire language, including the functionality of thousands of function-calls.

What did Google copy?: It copied the naming convention of the functions (Math.max(a,b)) and their organization.  This is thousands of function names organized into 37 Packages.  Oracle claimed copyright to these names and their organization.  The Federal Circuit agreed with Oracle that (1) the API is protectable under copyright and (2) that Google’s use was not a fair use.

In its fair use analysis, the court placed substantial weight on the fact that the value of Java’s API is based upon the fact that “those who do not hold copyrights, namely, computer programmers, invest of their own time and effort to learn the API’s system” rather than in the inherent creativity of the expression.  Thus, the “‘nature of the copyrighted work’ points in the direction of fair use.”  Although the Supreme Court found Google “precisely” copied the JAVA API, it still found the use transformative — because it was being used on a handheld rather than a laptop.  For substantiality, Google only copied 11,000 lines of code.  The court found that insubstantial since it was less than 1% of Java as a whole.  Finally, regarding market impact, the court found that Sun was unlikely to be able to compete in the Android marketplace and that the copying by Google created a lots more market opportunity for others.

Obviously, there is lots more to this opinion.  Read it via the link above.

Hide comments

15 thoughts on “Google v. Oracle: Use of Oracle’s API is a Fair Use

  1. 5

    Is this insight into J. Thomas’ unexpressed, undergirding for his Alice opinion: “Copyright law generally protects works of authorship. Patent law generally protects inventions or discoveries. A library of code straddles these two categories. It is highly functional like an invention; yet as a writing, it is also a work of authorship. Faced with something that could fit in either space, Congress chose copyright.” Any future SCt argument needs to address this misunderstanding of software protection by J. Thomas, because software includes BOTH protectable expression (e.g. the source code text itself), functional when executed to utilize and control processor and other computer resources as with many patentable processes PLUS creatively functional, such as UI elements, for design patents. There is no technical or legal basis for J. Thomas saying that copyrighting or patenting software was/is a binary decision by Congress.

    Reply Report
    1. 5.1

      Yes, but fortunately this is only a small minority opinion.

      Reply Report
      1. 5.1.1

        The point though is that this is a fundamental lack of understanding — there should not be a Single Supreme Court Justice that so misunderstands the underlying nature of intellectual property.

        Reply Report
  2. 4

    As usual, Thomas is an iconoclast and Alito just hates giving the peoplez what they want, no matter the dimensions of the legal question.

    Also as usual, the only lens that coherently makes sense in the Information Age is the question of the entity using the information. The baseline that copyright is for expression and patents for function breaks down when function and expression are merged, but it need not if a simple corollary is accepted: machines are incapable of producing or consuming expression and human beings are incapable of producing or infringing patentable utility.

    API calls are consumed by machines, even if written by human beings. Therefore, no copyrightable expression should exist for an API. Software output, on the other hand, when consumed by persons (like a video game or word-processor) is expressive and should be covered by copyright. The same goes for software in a patent sense. API’s, if new and useful and non-obvious, should be protectable by patent, while information output of software consumed by persons should not be.

    I assume that in the loooong run, this lens will eventually be the one that intellectual property protection for information assets will use. There is no other rational frame that I know of. The roots of various rules in statute or common law or the hearts of Congress are meaningless when a rational frame cannot be applied to facts on the ground. Laws that cannot be enforced will not be enforced.

    Reply Report
    1. 4.1

      Some sense to what you wrote, but output that is consumed by a human should, of course, be patentable.

      Reply Report
      1. 4.1.1

        Fixed that for you:

        “output that is consumed by a human should, of course, not be patentable.

        Reply Report
  3. 3

    IDK, I think one can see why this is probably wrong because if you could copy all the APIs, then you could send out the work to program the functions of the API and thus copy the program without doing any design work.

    But, of course, the Pharaoh had city plans, which are very similar to APIs and the city plans could be copied without penalty.

    Reply Report
  4. 2

    Wow, that really bytes!

    But seriously, I am surprised by that ruling as I was thinking the same thing with the book analogy (i.e. You can publish a book but not by copying someone else’s, but by entering all the words yourself). Am I wrong? (Note I’m not a lawyer or patent agent so just curious).

    And re: the comment that copyright doesn’t protect software. If that doesn’t, what does protect software? It sounds like patents are out..

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      yes, you are wrong. entering the words in yourself would clearly be copyright infringement, and would almost certainly not qualify for fair use.

      this is more like if a set of really well known books had a very specific chapter naming sequence, then you could potentially use that very specific chapter naming sequence for your own book, as long as all the actual content in your book was new and not derivative. at theoretical baseline there may be some difference between when chapter naming ends and actual content begins, but from afar it is pretty obvious they are different.

      Reply Report
      1. 2.1.1

        meant at theoretical baseline there may be some difficulty distinguishing between exactly where chapter naming ends and actual content begins (e.g…. between where declaratory code ends and implementing code begins)

        Reply Report
      2. 2.1.2

        I had a similar thought about chapters, but I think that might not even work considering that same-chapters-different-book could be a pretty direct market substitute, and would then have have a different “effects” analysis.

        Reply Report
      3. 2.1.3

        The key aspect that the “table of contents” analogy misses is that the specific names used in an API must be copied in order to develop an underlying implementation that is interoperable with code written for the original API. If you change a function name, then code expecting the original function name won’t compile or run.

        A better (though not perfect) analogy would be a dictionary. The vocabulary words in the dictionary are references to underlying ideas, and those ideas are given form through the definitions. The definitions need not be written in any particular way, as long as they implement the ideas referred to by the words being defined.

        What Google did is somewhat like copying the vocabulary words, but then writing their own definitions for those words. If they don’t use those words, then the resulting dictionary is useless for people speaking whatever language it is.

        (Again, this isn’t a perfect analogy – in a naturally occurring language, the vocabulary isn’t copyrightable. And one could easily argue that the vocabulary from a constructed language has enough differences under the fair use factors that the test would turn out differently than it did for Google and Oracle here.)

        Reply Report
  5. 1

    IDK. As a former software engineer, I‘ll have to think about this more.

    But I suspect this means that any software can now be copied with a little bit of work.

    Particularly as most software is built from levels of APIs with an outer layer being what the user sees but inner layers of APIs access internal functionality. So I guess the question is whether the inner APIs are also open game.

    Pretty much this means that the only protection for software is that you can’t just copy it byte for byte but with a little work you can just copy it and recreate the code. No protection. It would be like for a book that you can’t copy it on a copy machine but you could type it in yourself and then copy and sell it.

    I am not sure what is protectable with software after this.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      If what you’re saying is correct, that’s great news – I’ve thought for a long time that copyright is the wrong protection to give to software.

      Well, great, except that it means the court just ignored the statute to arrive at its desired ends (as J. Thomas noted).

      And great, except that I’ve thought the protection that should be afforded software *is* a copyright-type protection (very narrow) but for a really short duration, like 5 years, not 95-and-counting-until-the-next-time-Disney-lobbies-for-an-extension.

      And great, except that the same court in the past decade decimated patents on software.

      Reply Report
      1. 1.1.1

        Fair use is a common law principle. Statute recognized it’s existence, but it has always been (and continues to be, uncontroversially) defined by common law

        otoh, thomas completely ignored statute when he voted for broad patent exhaustion in impression products, based on common law principles which arent even recognized in the statute. (not criticizing him for this, just pointing out applying non-statury common law in IP even in the face of statute is not new, and is something thomas himself has done).

        from a public policy perspective, this seems like a pretty easy decision. making programmers learn a new API for each device would be a huge waste of resources. otoh, holding fair use for APIs will probably not stop developers from releasing APIs.

        not sure how this destroys software copyright protection. by far most copyright protection in software is used to prevent unauthorized execution of programs, which does not seem to be affected by this decision. theres also a pretty clear distinction here between outwardly facing declaratory code and implementing code. i realize at the margins there is blurring between the two, but that is so with any standard.

        Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture