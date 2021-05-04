Discovery of Prior Settlement Agreements and Common Interest Privilege

Off topic, but Prof. Crouch has been discussing the idea of COVID19 trade-secrets on this Twitter feed, and his discussion has sparked a few thoughts. I am setting them down here in the hope that someone smarter can help me think through this. Imagine that the Biden administration were to decide to share confidential info related to COVID19 vaccines with developing nations, in an effort to help along the global vaccine push. I do not consider this an especially likely happening, but imagine that it were to happen. There are two ways that this could play out:

(1) The Biden admin issues some sort of executive order directing Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J to make confidential vaccine manufacturing know-how available on some sort of shared server for vaccine-poor nations to access and copy. A variation on this theme would involve Biden convincing Congress to pass a law to this same effect, although that is a much less plausible scenario than unilateral executive action.

The result of this order (whether executive action or law) would be that the various vaccine manufacturers sue for an injunction barring the order, and claiming that the order violates their I & V amendment rights. The court would almost certainly grant a preliminary injunction to stop the disclosures until the merits are adjudicated. In practice, the pandemic would have run its course before this litigation is resolved.

(2) Precisely because it knows that course #(1) above would be futile, the administration does not try to make the order discussed above. Instead, the administration simply directs the FDA to make available all of the paperwork concerning the three vaccines that it has in its files. This scenario can play out in two varieties:

(2a) The administration announces beforehand that it is going to take this step. The result is that the vaccine manufacturers sue, just as in (1) above, with the same outcome as in (1) above.

(2b) I think that if the administration were going to direct the FDA to divulge, it would almost certainly announce so beforehand. I suppose, however, that because it would know how (2a) would play out, you could imagine a more wiley and amoral administration simply disclosing the confidential FDA documents without public deliberation or announcement beforehand. This is the only interesting* scenario, because it is the scenario in which confidential trade-secrets actually get spilled.

Once the info is out there, it is out there. There is no putting that djini back in the bottle. I expect that the vaccine manufacturers could sue in the CFC for the value of their lost trade-secrets as a V amendment taking. I lay no odds as to the likelihood of success of that suit.

I believe (although this will never actually happen, so we will never know if I am right about this) that the FDA’s disclosure will have no discernible impact on the course of the pandemic. That is to say, the know-how currently in the hands of the FDA will not actually overcome any rate-limiting steps in India & al.

None of the approved COVID vaccines are like any other vaccine that has ever been approved before last year. The sort of vaccine factories that one uses to make MMR vaccines or DTAP vaccines or seasonal flu vaccines are not the same as the sort you need to make any of the US-approved COVID vaccines**. The lead time it takes to set up a workable manufacturing base for these sophisticated new vaccines is so long that U.S. manufactured and European manufactured vaccine will have already supplied the demand in the rest of the world before India & al. could get their own manufacturing efforts up and running.

* When I say “interesting,” I do not mean “good,” or “admirable.” This would be a bad idea. It would, however, have provide the basis for litigation that would address legally novel questions, to which the answers would be enlightening.

** I know less about Russia’s SPUTNIK vaccine or SinoVac’s vaccine, so I do not know if the same applies to them. It scarcely matters, however, as the FDA cannot disclose info about these because they have not applied for US approval.