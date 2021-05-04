Prisoners Enforcing their Rights

Patent

Here is the outcome of a twitter poll on prisoner lawsuits. The poll was prompted by the pending lawsuit of Tormasi v. Western Digital. Tormasi is a patentee and has sued Western Digital for patent infringement.  The district court dismissed his case and that finding was affirmed by the Federal Circuit.  Both courts held that as a prisoner in N.J. state prison, Tormasi has lost his right to conduct any business, including enforce his patent rights.   The case is pending on a petition for writ of certiorari before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Hide comments

One thought on “Prisoners Enforcing their Rights

  1. 1

    I wonder if he could simply sell the patent to a holding corp owned by his good bro/fam and let them sue.

    Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture