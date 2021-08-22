Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- David Waldman and Natalya Rudma: Adial Pharmaceuticals Awarded U.S. and International Patents for the Treatment Of Alcohol and Opioid Use Disorders Using AD04 (Source: Yahoo Finance)
- Colton Wiens: Conservatives Promise to Cut Income Tax for New Technology Staying in Canada (Source: CTV)
- Daisuke Wakabayashi: Google Infringed on Patents Owned by Sonos, a Trade Judge Says (Source: The New York Times)
- Stephen Nellis: Jury Awards Optis $300 Million in Second Patent Trial Against Apple (Source: Reuters)
- Susan Decker: One Man’s Quest to Get an AI Machine a Patent Gathers Momentum (Source: Bloomberg)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Atty. Katie Rubino: Intellectual Property Strategies To Best Protect Cannabis Related Innovations (Source: JD Supra)
- Atty. Jie Fei (Christina) Pan: Federal Court of Appeal upholds decision finding Seedling’s LifeCard patent invalid and not infringed by Pfizer’s EpiPen (Source: JD Supra)
- Atty. Greg Gerstenzang: Nonfungible Tokens: A New Paradigm for Intellectual Property Assets? (Source: Cointelegraph)
