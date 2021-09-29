Serial Filing of IPRs and as Reexamination

Patent

In re Vivint, Inc. (Fed. Cir. 2021)

Vivint sued Alarm.com for infringing its US Patent 6,717,513. Alarm.com responded with three different inter partes review (IPR) petitions.  Those three petitions were denied at the institution stage.  Two of the petitions were denied on the merits, the third petition was denied based upon the “abusive” IPR filing practices of Alarm.com (noting that there were 15 total IPRs filed involving ‘incremental petitioning’).

A year later Alarm.com petitioned for ex parte reexamination of the ‘513 patent.  Most of the reexamination petition was word-for-word identical to the IPR petitions, although there was one new reference added for two of the four patentability questions.  The PTO ordered the examination and eventually concluded that that the challenged claims were not patentable.

Inter Partes Review and Ex Parte Reexamination both involve an initial threshold stage where the patent office must decide whether the petition presents a sufficient case to move forward with the full review.  But, the standard for IPR is much higher than that of reexamination.  IPR’s are only initiated upon a finding of a “reasonable likelihood” that at least one claim will be cancelled while reexaminations require only a “substantial new question of patentability.”  Thus, it logically makes sense that a challenge might fail the IPR threshold, but still be sufficient to surpass the reexam requirement.

On appeal, the Federal Circuit offers an interesting opinion.  On the one hand, the court agreed that a substantial new question of patentability was presented in the reexam.  At the same time, the court found that the PTO abused its discretion in hearing the reexamination.

SNQP: Here, the decision was easy once the court ruled that the “new” portion focused on whether a particular issue had been previously decided on the merits.  Although the same questions had been presented in the IPR petitions, denial of an IPR doesn’t count as deciding the issue on the merits.

Discretion to Deny: The reexamination statute provides the PTO with discretionary authority to reject petitions based upon questions previously presented to the office.  35 U.S.C. § 325(d).  The most interesting part of the decision here is the ruling that sometimes discretionary denial becomes mandatory — when denial would be “an abuse of discretion or arbitrary and capricious.”

Here, the court looked to the dismissal of the last IPR petition based upon “Alarm.com’s abusive filing practices.”  Alarm.com should not then be allowed to take the same approach in yet another new incremental filing — even if the new petition was in reexamination form.

Our holding today is narrow. Section 325(d) applies to both IPR petitions and requests for ex parte reexamination. Thus, the Patent Office, when applying § 325(d), cannot deny institution of IPR based on abusive filing practices then grant a nearly identical reexamination request that is even more abusive. We see no difference between the IPR and ex parte reexamination processes that would justify such conduct and nothing short of termination of the  reexamination would be appropriate.

Slip Op.

Cancellation of Vivint’s claims is Vacated.

 

 

7 thoughts on “Serial Filing of IPRs and as Reexamination

  1. 4

    This is a a salutary development. IPRs are supposed to make the process of patent enforcement faster and cheaper by simplifying issues. They were never meant to be a mechanism for delay and complication—no more than ex parte re-exams.

    If an issue is addressed by the PTAB in an IPR petition, then it is not—in any meaningful sense—a “new” question of patentability. The CAFC is quite right to hold as such.

    Slowly but surely, sanity is being restored to the post-grant challenge landscape.

    Reply Report
  2. 3

    The Court appears to acknowledge that a Director could still initiate reexamination on his own initiative under 35 U.S.C. § 303. It seems unlikely that the Acting Director will here, but if the Office believes that a patent is invalid, then there is at least some argument that he should. If a Director is not going to exercise this authority against a patent that has been adjudged unpatentable following a PTAB appeal, then when should be exercise it?

    Reply Report
  3. 2

    Bravo CAFC!

    Enough. Is. Indeed. Enough.

    Reply Report
  4. 1

    Good step toward addressing abuse of USPTO revocation proceedings

    Point of contention. The IPR reasonable likelihood standard in practice is much lower than SNQP. This was one of the many surprises of the AIA. The IPR threshold is very close to zero, as any number of pieces of prior art cobbled together with a declaration obtained by bribing a PhD in the field meets the threshold. IPRs are frequently instituted where no SNQP is raised.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      The IPR reasonable likelihood standard in practice is much lower than SNQP. This was one of the many surprises of the AIA.

      During the run-up of the AIA, this point was discussed, and the fact of the matter is that the ‘new standard’ was supposed to be a higher threshold.

      Reply Report
    2. 1.2

      > The IPR reasonable likelihood standard in practice
      > is much lower than SNQP

      I assumed this was a typo because this statement is not even remotely close to being true. “Substantial new question” (SNQ) is remarkably forgiving, historically resulting in the PTO granting or instituting 95%+ percent of reexaminations.

      Reasonable likelihood of prevailing (RLP) is far more demanding. For example, during the last year of inter partes reexam from 2011-2012, the standard was changed from SNQ to RLP, and that directly resulted in a drop in the percentage of inter partes reexam requests that were granted by the Office. District courts also relied on the change from SNQ to RLP as an additional factor in staying infringement actions, because the PTO finding an RLP indicated a greater likelihood that the challenged claims would be actually cancelled at the end of the proceeding. The whole reason that ex parte reexamination was instituted in the Vivint case, but not IPR, was because reexam institution was governed by the more forgiving SNQ standard. There is absolutely no basis to argue that RLP is a lower standard.

      Ex parte reexamination still uses the SNQ standard, and as of the most recent PTO statistics from 03/2021, the grant rate is still above 92%. That’s orders of magnitude higher than the institution rate for IPR, even during the early heyday of 2012-2014 when Patent Owners were calling the PTAB a patent death squad.

      Reply Report
      1. 1.2.1

        Why let pesky facts stop a good rant? Rants are meant to be truthy, more than truthful.

        Reply Report

