Federal Circuit Rejects Arguments of Bias at the PTAB

Patent

Mobility WorkX v. Unified Patents (Fed. Cir. 2021)

In a 2-1 decision, the Federal Circuit has rejected Mobility’s argument that the PTAB Judges have an improper financial interest in instituting AIA proceedings.  The baseline here is that the patentee presented evidence that Board members who institute more AIA proceedings receive better performance reviews and more bonus money.  A higher institution rate also ensures job stability for administrative patent judges.  The argument then is that those incentives to institute constitute a due process violation under cases such as Tumey v. Ohio, 273 U.S. 510 (1927) and Ward v. Monroeville, 409 U.S. 57, 60 (1972).

To be clear, none of the USPTO rules or practices provide expressly give more money or quota-points for initiating IPR.  However, the only way to receive points for judging an IPR is to first institute the IPR. And, most of the quota-points are accumulated post-institution.  Likewise, the PTO receives substantial fees for institution.

The majority entertained the arguments, but ultimately rejected them after concluding that any financial interest was too remote.

Amicus curiae US Inventor, Inc. presents a statistical study purportedly showing that there are more meritorious institution decisions in September (at the end of the APJ performance review year) than in October (at the beginning of the performance review evaluation period). This hardly establishes that APJs are instituting AIA proceedings to earn decisional units.

Slip Op. at Note 7.

The majority decision was authored by Judge Dyk and joined by Judge Schall.

Judge Newman wrote in dissent arguing that the status quo creates the potential appearance of bias and that it is the Federal Circuit’s responsibility to resolve the concerns.

Hide comments

6 thoughts on “Federal Circuit Rejects Arguments of Bias at the PTAB

  1. 3

    As noted in recent blogs, there are now at least three pending APA suits against the PTO alleging that PTAB APJs are abusing their discretionary authority to deny many IPR institutions that should have been declared. This is obviously contrary to the [unsuccessful] attorney allegations here* arguing a strong PTAB APJ incentive to declare more IPR institutions. It is surprising that this clearly inconsistent litigation headed for the Fed. Cir. has not been noted.
    *Raised for the first time on appeal, hence the PTO objects that it was denied the opportunity to factually rebut these allegations.

    Reply Report
  2. 2

    We need the FBI and IRS to investigate all the APJ’s and their families to see if anyone of them has been compensated by any means other than their salaries for canceling patents. Starting with Ms Lee!

    Reply Report
  3. 1

    Examiners can either immediately get 2 counts for an allowance, or they can get 2 counts by writing a first office action, writing a final office action which accounts for arguments and amendments, and then waiting some months possibly needing to write an examiner’s amendment.

    If the APJ point scheme creates a pro-institution bias, then the examiner count scheme must create a pro-allowance bias.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      Your “reasoning” is as slipshod as ever.

      Reply Report
      1. 1.1.1

        I will FAX it to the NH Atty General. Whatever you try to stop Just like the LOLOL Mail it must be delivered

        Reply Report
    2. 1.2

      If you are a PTAB APJ and you cancel patents litigated against Apple, you get hired by Apple with a million-dollar salary package & stock options.

      In another case if you are an examiner and you allow a patent for a no name small company / inventor after narrowing it 3 times, you get to go back to your cube and examine another patent from another no name small inventor.

      Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture