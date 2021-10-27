Patent Law at the Supreme Court October 2021

Patent

The Supreme Court has not granted a writ of certiorari in any patent cases this term, and has now denied certiorari in two dozen.  Still, there are a number of important cases pending that could be transformative if granted.

Two leading petitions before the court are:

  • American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. v. Neapco Holdings LLC, No. 20-891 (eligibility); and
  • PersonalWeb Technologies, LLC v. Patreon, Inc., No. 20-1394 (issue and claim preclusion).

In both of these cases, the Supreme Court has requested that the Solicitor General offer the views of the U.S. Gov’t on whether the court should grant certiorari.  Although I am not privy to the exact timeline, I believe that there is a good chance that the SG’s brief in American Axle will be submitted by the end of December 2021.  The PersonalWeb brief is unlikely to be submitted until later in the spring.  American Axle clearly has the largest potential impact if the Supreme Court were to either (1) change course on eligibility; or (2) double-down on an expansive doctrine.

Two petitions will be considered by the court in upcoming days:

  • ENCO Systems, Inc. v. DaVincia, LLC, No. 21-457 (eligibility); and
  • Ultratec, Inc. v. CaptionCall, LLC, No. 20-1700 (R.36 and retroactive IPR).

I believe that American Axle is a better vehicle for Section 101 issues rather than ENCO, and I expect that the Supreme Court not will give much consideration to the ENCO petition.  It will likely denied even before any action taken on American Axle. Ultratec is interesting to me personally because it relates to some of my prior academic work, and the Supreme Court called for responsive briefing in the case. That said, the Gov’t brief in opposition is extremely dismissive of Ultratec’s arguments.  This suggests that the Supreme Court will not hear the case.

The Supreme Court has requested responsive briefing in three additional cases:

  • Warsaw Orthopedic, Inc. v. Sasso, No. 21-540 (on petition from the Indiana Supreme Court; arising under jurisdiction)
  • Infinity Computer Products, Inc. v. Oki Data Americas, Inc., No. 21-413 (indefiniteness); and
  • Olaf Sööt Design, LLC v. Daktronics, Inc., No. 21-438 (using claim construction to overturn a jury verdict).

Responsive briefs are expected in the next couple of weeks for these cases.  Although a request for responsive briefing is indicative of some interest in the case, the threshold is quite low and so it is much too early to suggest that these cases are likely to be granted certiorari.  Infinity could be quite big if the Supreme Court took the case and again recalibrated the doctrine of indefiniteness.  In Nautilus, the Supreme Court found that the lower court was too easy on patentees; Infinity argues that the court is not being too hard on patentees.

The remaining four patent petitions are listed roughly in order of their likelihood of being granted certiorari (in my opinion). I expect that the Mylan and Apple petitions would be granted as a pair, if granted at all.

  1. Mylan Laboratories Ltd. v. Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V., No. 21-202 (NHK-Fintiv rule for denying petitions; appealability of IPR petition denial);
  2. Apple Inc. v. Optis Cellular Technology, LLC, No. 21-118 (mandamus review of IPR petition denial);
  3. Infineum USA L.P. v. Chevron Oronite Company LLC, No. 21-350 (mid-Arthrex issue, potential for GVR with instructions for PTO Director to place his imprint on the decision); and
  4. Bongiorno v. Hirshfeld, No. 21-6050 (pro se; eligibility).

There is one final case that has some filings at the Supreme Court:

  • Apple Inc., v. Qualcomm Inc., No 21A39 (Standing of portfolio licensee to challenge individual patents in court).

Apple has not yet filed its petition but did indicate its plan to do so in a request for extension of time.  Its initial petition is now due November 17, 2021.

= = =

A few non-patent IP cases pending before the Supreme Court of some interest:

  • Unicolors, Inc. v. H&M Hennes & Mauritz, L.P., No. 20-915 (referral of copyright litigation issues to copyright office) (this is the only one granted certiorari, oral arguments set for November 8, 2021);
  • Ezaki Glico Kabushiki Kaisha v. Lotte International America Corp., 19-3010 (functional trade dress)
  • Sulzer Mixpac AG v. A&N Trading Co. (functional trade dress);
  • Impax Laboratories, Inc. v. Federal Trade Commission, No. 21-406 (reverse payment patent settlement).
  • Belmora LLC, et al. v. Bayer Consumer Care AG, No. 21-195 (impact of foreign use on trademark rights in the US);
  • Australian Leather Pty. Ltd., et al. v. Deckers Outdoor Corporation, No. 21-513 (impact of foreign use on trademark rights in the US);
7 thoughts on “Patent Law at the Supreme Court October 2021

  1. 2

    Dennis, re the cert petition in “Mylan Laboratories Ltd. v. Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V., No. 21-202 (NHK-Fintiv rule for denying petitions; appealability of IPR petition denial).” Have the plaintiffs in the 3 pending APA-based suits against the “NHK-Fintiv rule” [non-rule] filed amicus briefs in these cases?

    1. 2.1

      There are several of amicus briefs filed in those cases, but I have read them.

  2. 1

    >>American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. v. Neapco Holdings LLC, No. 20-891 (eligibility);

    I did a deep dive into this case when it was first decided. I think there are a lot of issues regarding 112 and the EPO that make it a poor 101 case. So I would be surprised if the Scotus picks this one up. And if the Scotus picks this one up, I would be worried that it was just to further trash the patent right.

      1. 1.1.1

        I also think American Axle v. Neapco is not the most appropriate case for attempting to get the Sup. Ct. to reign in the Alice “abstraction” type of 101-exception software-related decisions, which are by far the most common and most complained about. The many people publicly touting its cert seem to be overlooking that this is not the only type of Sup. Ct. held unpatentable subject matter. As spelled out in Chakrabarty, and again here in Bilski: “The Court’s precedents provide three specific exceptions to § 101’s broad patent-eligibility principles: laws of nature, physical phenomena, and abstract ideas. While these exceptions are not required by the statutory text, they are consistent with the notion that a patentable process must be “new and useful.” And, in any case, these exceptions have defined the reach of the statute as a matter of statutory stare decisis going back 150 years.” Bilski v. Kappos, 561 U.S. 593, 601–02 (2010).
        Isn’t it likely that the Sup. Ct. would view American Axle’s broadest claims to fit better into the “laws of nature” or “physical phenomena” exceptions than Alice “abstractions”?

        1. 1.1.1.1

          You do realize that this

          And, in any case, these exceptions have defined the reach of the statute as a matter of statutory stare decisis going back 150 years.” Bilski v. Kappos, 561 U.S. 593, 601–02 (2010).

          is false given the Act of 1952 was expressly passed — in substantial part — to change what the Supreme Court had been doing.

          It’s one thing for the Supreme Court to engage in its own revisionist history. It’s quite another when YOU continue to ploy that deception.

    2. 1.2

      I expect that you are correct, NW. My heart wants to believe that the Court is ready to rein in its Alice excesses, but my head keeps telling me that they have taken a pass on many better vehicles for that purpose (even after requesting SG input).

