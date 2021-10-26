Next UPSTO Director: Kathi Vidal

by Dennis Crouch

President Biden has nominated leading patent litigator Kathi Vidal as the next USPTO director. Vidal is currently at Winston & Strawn, leading the company’s Silicon Valley office. She was previously with Fish & Richardson. [Announcement]

Vidal has all the qualifications. Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in electrical engineering (starting college at age 16); JD from Penn (EIC of the law review); Federal Circuit clerkship (Judge Schall); registered patent attorney; and litigated patent cases in courts across the country, including the PTAB. She represented Chamberlain whose garage door opener patents were obliterated by the eligibility revolution of Bilski–Mayo-and-Alice. At the same time, Vidal has represented many accused infringers.

Great pick. I have known Vidal for years, and am confident that she will be an amazing leader of the agency.

The Senate will need to confirm this appointment, but I do not foresee any holdup for this candidate.