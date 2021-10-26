Next UPSTO Director: Kathi Vidal

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

President Biden has nominated leading patent litigator Kathi Vidal as the next USPTO director.  Vidal is currently at Winston & Strawn, leading the company’s Silicon Valley office. She was previously with Fish & Richardson. [Announcement]

Vidal has all the qualifications.  Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in electrical engineering (starting college at age 16); JD from Penn (EIC of the law review); Federal Circuit clerkship (Judge Schall); registered patent attorney; and litigated patent cases in courts across the country, including the PTAB.  She represented Chamberlain whose garage door opener patents were obliterated by the eligibility revolution of BilskiMayo-and-Alice.  At the same time, Vidal has represented many accused infringers.

Great pick.  I have known Vidal for years, and am confident that she will be an amazing leader of the agency.

The Senate will need to confirm this appointment, but I do not foresee any holdup for this candidate.

 

38 thoughts on “Next UPSTO Director: Kathi Vidal

  1. 6

    “She represented Chamberlain whose garage door opener patents were obliterated by the eligibility revolution of Bilski–Mayo-and-Alice.”

    So perhaps not a fan of the current state of Section 101 jurisprudence.

    1. 6.1

      Paid gun on that matter – not sure if one can take away any personal views of counsel there.

      (IIRC, she’s also been on the other side of the ‘v’ on the eligibility issue)

    3. 6.3

      this link features:

      She also argued and won the SAP America, Inc. v. InvestPic case for SAP at the Federal Circuit, in which the court held that InvestPic’s patent claims at issue were patent ineligible as abstract because “[t]heir subject is nothing but a series of mathematical calculations based on selected information and the presentation of the results of those calculations.”

      link to ipwatchdog.com

      1. 6.3.1

        The Investpic decision you referenced was a Rule 36 affirmance. As such, I had to dig a little deeper to identify the patent at issue: USP 6349291.

        This is claim 1 of that patent:
        1. A method for calculating, analyzing and displaying investment data comprising the steps of:
        (a) selecting a sample space, wherein the sample space includes at least one investment data sample;
        (b) generating a distribution function using a re-sampled statistical method and a bias parameter, wherein the bias parameter determines a degree of randomness in a resampling process; and,
        (c) generating a plot of the distribution function.

        I don’t know about you, but I have a hard time believing that these claims would have held up post-Bilski but pre-Alice. The description of “a series of mathematical calculations based on selected information and the presentation of the results of those calculations” seems fairly accurate. Given the circumstances, I wouldn’t rely upon this case alone to paint Vidal as being a tool for the anti-software crowd. She may very well end up to be that tool, but I’m not going to let her positions regarding this particular patent guide me to that conclusion.

  2. 5

    What about you guys put it out there?

    My bet: in one year we will see her as harder on patents than Lee and that most new initiatives are anti-patent. Also, given her lack of prosecution experience, which is the primary job of 90 percent of the people at the PTO, I’d say the odds of her improving prosecution are nearly ZERO.

    So let’s see who will put out a prediction.

    1. 5.1

      I can understand how the above might be mistaken for a prediction, but it is not really. “Anti-patent” is just a meaningless neologism. At the end of the stipulated year, you could code any given initiative as “anti-patent” or not, as per your whim, and no one could objectively dispute the designation, because the word means nothing objectively. To qualify as a “prediction,” you would need to define a number of terms (what qualifies as an “initiative,” as “anti-patent,” as “harder,” etc).

      1. 5.1.1

        So, in other words, you’d rather not put out a prediction.

        I could be more precise but there really isn’t much point as the proof will be in how she is judged by the patent community.

        1. 5.1.1.1

          Fair on both points.

      2. 5.1.2

        “Anti-patent” is just a meaningless neologism.

        Translation: “Wah, I don’t like to be classified as anti-patent (even though that is EXACTLY what I am – in relation to certain things like the computing arts).”

        Greg is beyond a bore.

        1. 5.1.2.1

          +1

    2. 5.2

      From the Announcement: “Kathi is registered to practice before the PTO and prosecuted many patent applications early in her career.”

      1. 5.2.1

        Many is equal to 6. Typically litigators at F&R do some patent prosecution mixed in early with litigation. It is very minimum and they basically have no idea what they are doing.

    3. 5.3

      I think she’ll do nothing to reverse TRP, and that more and more examiners will be assigned applications which they are unqualified to examine, and that quality will rather precipitously decline because of this.

      But I’d predict that for almost any nominee.

      1. 5.3.1

        “quality will rather precipitously decline because of this.”

        I should qualify this as primarily affecting technologies with high amounts of backlog. Technologies with low backlog will be routed to genuinely appropriate examiners. But fast growing areas (think machine learning) with too few examiners on staff will suffer as new examiners are assigned these cases with minimal training time.

  3. 4

    With her great patent litigation experience she should be able to tackle PTO issues that are within her authority as Director to fix. [I.e., those not requiring legislative or Fed. Cir. fixes.] E.g., fixing PTAB Fintiv IPR denials based on misleading proposed trial dates. Also, getting prompt and really thorough 103 examinations [including in 35 USC 145 defenses] of Hyatt and other grossly extended patent term patent applications.
    Other such doable suggestions?

    1. 4.1

      The issue is what is her intent? With SV trillions we have seen just about everyone turn to corruption. We see all the top D people magically worth 10’s or 100’s of millions of dollars.

      Why would we think that her goal is any different than Biden’s to make a person fortune while burning down the country?

      1. 4.1.1

        We know from recent polling and discussions that the large SV firms want patents weakened.

        Why in the world would you think that this person isn’t going to get in there to weaken patents?

        We know 1) picked because she is a woman; 2) embedded in SV; and, 3) Biden picked her and the Ds are in bed with the large SV firms.

        So given all that has been going on why is she being treated with a presumption of innocence’s?

        Reply Report
        “We see all the top D people magically worth 10’s or 100’s of millions of dollars.”

        Why NWPA, it’s all about diversity and inclusion brosefus, not at all $$$.

        Reply Report
      Other such doable suggestions?

      It seems to me that examination quality could be greatly improved with only minimal extra cost if the office were to require that claims be presented in Jepson format before they will be taken up for examination (in much the same way that the office requires that claims be presented in English before the examiner will take them up).

      1. 4.2.1

        if the office were to require that claims be presented in Jepson format

        You do realize that that is not (at all) a driver in poor examination quality, right?

      2. 4.2.2

        Most of mine are already in jepson format unofficially and informally anyway, so I’m not sure how that will help tremendously.

        Reply Report
          Who knows whether it would help “tremendously”? Even if it helps only a little, it costs very little to implement, so it is almost certainly a cost-effective reform. It is possible that it makes no difference, in which case one can scrap the initiative (it would cost very little to wrap up, just as it costs very little to roll out). Worth a try.

          1. 4.2.2.1.1

            Tell me Greg – what is the current use of that optional claim format? (has it dropped to less than a half percent by now)

            And WHY are you so hot and heavy to have it implemented?

      3. 4.2.3

        “if the office were to require that claims be presented in Jepson format before they will be taken up for examination”

        Has something changed in the USPTO’s rulemaking authority since they lost on the 5/25 claim rule? It doesn’t seem like the PTO could get away with this.

  4. 3

    So about 80 percent of the candidates are nixed as not being a woman or POC.

    But that is the new D party.

    I’d have to see more to know if she is going to be any good. So many of those large law firm people are just team players and do whatever they are told.

    So we can’t really know what she is going to do without more. Personally, I doubt that she is pro-patent in her current incarnation given that she is in SV and Biden picked her.

    Any papers she’s written that illustrate her positions?

    Is she aiming for the corruption highway like Lee? You know a corporate job after the PTO to pick-up their 10-30 million.

    Don’t buy it that she is going to be a good director. Very unlikely that anything from Biden is going to be a good choice. Need to know a lot more.

    1. 3.1

      I mean be real. She was picked because she is a woman and the whole country is nothing but a bunch of corrupt prostitutes who want some of that crazy money from SV.

      The odds of this being a good pick is probably 1 in 100 and only if she goes against what Biden thought she would do.

      Be real.

      1. 3.1.1

        What an awful comment. Seems like we’ve got a balanced candidate with decades of on-point experience. Is there anyone more qualified?

        1. 3.1.1.1

          Meh – it’s not as awful as you pout.**

          Unless you want to not remember the last time we had a SV influenced director….

          ** this is NOT to say that I agree with the comment’s content.

        2. 3.1.1.2

          Dennis, then what is your prediction of what she does?

          I made my prediction above.

          Let’s see how she is judged in one year and what she is worth (extra) five years out of being the director.

          You know reality.

        3. 3.1.1.3

          These types of comments are why I rarely post.

          Did Night Writer go to college when he was 16? I think not.

          Reply Report
          “Is there anyone more qualified?”

          Presumably any ex-Director? I struggle to imagine how any nominee could be more experience for a job than someone who had actually performed the job for a few years. I’m not a fan of Iancu, but I’d begrudgingly acknowledge him to currently be better qualified than anyone who hasn’t been the Director.

          I know this is a nitpick, but it’s part of why the frame of “most qualified” should be avoided. For a job like USPTO Director, finding someone reasonably qualified should be sufficient. The best person for the job probably has something better to do.

      2. 3.1.2

        “the whole country is nothing but a bunch of corrupt prostitutes who want some of that crazy money from SV”

        Have you relocated, or is this an admission that you, NWPA, are a corrupt prostitute?

    2. 3.2

      “So about 80 percent of the candidates are nixed as not being a woman or POC.”

      True Equity (TM)

    3. 3.3

      I am sure that you protested just as loud in the past where de facto candidates were nixed as not being a white male. Show me your statements back then, and I will consider your statements now to have any merit.

  5. 2

    Finally! Now, what about the FDA?

  6. 1

    Seems to check all the boxes. Good choice.

    1. 1.1

      +1

