Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Matthew Rosen: Fintel Announces Issuance of Second U.S. Patent, Strengthening the Company’s Intellectual Property Position in USA PATRIOT Act Section 314(b) Information Sharing Technologies (Source: Business Wire)
- Bruce Crumley: Apple Files Patent Request for Drone (Networking) Tech (Source: Drone DJ)
- Sisi Jiang: Sony Patent Lets Viewers Vote And Pay To Boot Players From Games (Kotaku)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Atty. Alex Moss: Amicus Brief of Public Interest Patent Law Institute in Silbersher v. Allergan (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Peter Lee: Patent Law’s Externality Asymmetry (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Matthew Rimmer: A Submission to the Productivity Commission Inquiry on the Right to Repair (Source: SSRN)
