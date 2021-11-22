Recoveries in Patent Suits

The obvious contra of this is that the right is such that every single American, entity, government, or other natural person is at constant risk of infringing it without knowing of its existence, and without fully understanding the scope or content of the 400,000+ U.S. patents that issue every year.

According to the Heritage Foundation, there are about 4,500 federal crimes in the USC and 300,000 federal crimes in the regulations. Obviously, that doesn’t count state criminal law — which can vary from state to state.

Does everybody know what all of those laws are? Not a single person. However, those laws are still enforced against both the wary and unwary. We live in a complex, modern, post-agrarian society. However, for this society to work, those living in it need to be aware of the laws that regulate that society.

Fortunately, no individual (real person or not) need be aware of all the laws. For example, those not involved in the buying/selling of securities need not be familiar with the securities laws. However, individuals should be aware of the laws that impact them and/or their business. For example, Unified Patents has on its client list companies like Cisco, Dell, Facebook, Mastercard, MaAfee, Nissan, Philips, Roku, Salesforce, Spotify, Tesla, Toyota, Twitter, Uber to name a few. I suspect most of these companies have dedicated legal teams dedicated to patent issues. Consequently, these companies should be aware of the (patent) laws and patents that impact their business.

However, not all “400,000+ U.S. patents that issue every year” apply to every company. There was a time, when companies would actually engage in patent clearance studies. In other words, they would take their new products to patent attorneys/searchers and determine if any of their new products infringed existing patents. If they infringed, they could take the opportunity to reach out to obtain a license on a patent. I wonder how many times has Unified Patents’ clients proactively reached out to patent owners and inquired about obtaining a license.

I highly doubt that this occurs anymore at anywhere near the frequency it used to happen. Companies, like those represented by Unified Patents, have a proclivity to pump out products and ask questions later. Actually, who am I kidding. The “ask questions later” only occurs after they get served with a lawsuit.

If you are going to walk across a street intentionally with a blindfold, don’t be surprised if you happen to get hit by a vehicle. Ignorance (willful or not) has rarely been a good excuse for failure to follow the law.