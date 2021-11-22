Recoveries in Patent Suits

Patent

A patent right is the only property which can be trespassed upon without the owner’s knowledge, in every part of the country, by an innumerable number of trespassers at the same time. The owner can neither watch it, nor protect it by physical force, nor by the aid of the police or of the criminal law. He thus necessarily requires more efficient civil remedies than those do the protection of whose property does not depend upon civil remedies alone.

James Storrow, Money Recoveries in Patent Suits, 13 American Law Review 1 (1879).

 

43 thoughts on “Recoveries in Patent Suits

  1. 5

    The obvious contra of this is that the right is such that every single American, entity, government, or other natural person is at constant risk of infringing it without knowing of its existence, and without fully understanding the scope or content of the 400,000+ U.S. patents that issue every year. That is dominant feature of strict liability—it should be a carefully cabined and rarely granted thing. That it is neither of those is apparent.

    1. 5.1

      Do you know what actions you are taking as a business or what components are in your product? Are these not your conscience actions? You can then compare those actions or components to a database cataloging the rights of others, conveniently housed at the US PTO. To rebut one of your assertions: you can know of “its existence” (i.e. the risk of infringement). Whether you choose to know is a different discussion. Ignorance has never been a valid defense in our US jurisprudence.

    2. 5.2

      According to the Heritage Foundation, there are about 4,500 federal crimes in the USC and 300,000 federal crimes in the regulations. Obviously, that doesn’t count state criminal law — which can vary from state to state.

      Does everybody know what all of those laws are? Not a single person. However, those laws are still enforced against both the wary and unwary. We live in a complex, modern, post-agrarian society. However, for this society to work, those living in it need to be aware of the laws that regulate that society.

      Fortunately, no individual (real person or not) need be aware of all the laws. For example, those not involved in the buying/selling of securities need not be familiar with the securities laws. However, individuals should be aware of the laws that impact them and/or their business. For example, Unified Patents has on its client list companies like Cisco, Dell, Facebook, Mastercard, MaAfee, Nissan, Philips, Roku, Salesforce, Spotify, Tesla, Toyota, Twitter, Uber to name a few. I suspect most of these companies have dedicated legal teams dedicated to patent issues. Consequently, these companies should be aware of the (patent) laws and patents that impact their business.

      However, not all “400,000+ U.S. patents that issue every year” apply to every company. There was a time, when companies would actually engage in patent clearance studies. In other words, they would take their new products to patent attorneys/searchers and determine if any of their new products infringed existing patents. If they infringed, they could take the opportunity to reach out to obtain a license on a patent. I wonder how many times has Unified Patents’ clients proactively reached out to patent owners and inquired about obtaining a license.

      I highly doubt that this occurs anymore at anywhere near the frequency it used to happen. Companies, like those represented by Unified Patents, have a proclivity to pump out products and ask questions later. Actually, who am I kidding. The “ask questions later” only occurs after they get served with a lawsuit.

      If you are going to walk across a street intentionally with a blindfold, don’t be surprised if you happen to get hit by a vehicle. Ignorance (willful or not) has rarely been a good excuse for failure to follow the law.

      1. 5.2.1

        “According to the Heritage Foundation, there are about 4,500 federal crimes in the USC and 300,000 federal crimes in the regulations.”

        I’m pretty sure it’s possible to defend this feature of the patent system without approvingly relying on the gross proliferation of laws in our society.

        1. 5.2.1.1

          Well Ben, if you taken the misbegotten notion that patents are “just like little laws” (something that Malcolm HAS advocated), then what you MAY mean by “proliferation” very much sounds in simple anti-patentism.

      2. 5.2.2

        Wt,

        Shhh – Jonathan is in the business of selling blindfolds, while hawking out insurance claims to those struck by the cars.

        That’s his business model.

      3. 5.2.3

        Wandering Through, how many patents do you think you would need to review to commercialize a router for example? Assuming they are all properly classified in h04q (and my experience is that payent classification is a very weak point of the Office), a quick search indicates about 3,200 patents. That is about 10,000 independent claims.
        I don’t think you are reasonable.

        1. 5.2.3.1

          Wouldn’t you have to also look for all the claims of software related patents and microprocessor patents in general that might be infringed by a router product, not just the 10,000 or so claims in one PTO class ?
          Even back when there were only about a million unexpired patents rather than the several millions nowadays, so-called product right to use or infringement clearance studies were often done more effectively by looking for old prior art like expired patents on the proposed new features of the planned product. But in many electronic/software product areas these days nearly the whole technology may be newer than that.

      4. 5.2.4

        Except, you’re not blindfolded, you are born blind. And by “happen to get hit by a vehicle,” you mean the vehicles are silent and are looking to strike you.

        More Reading

        It’s striking that people rely on a legal fiction and don’t want to engage with the system as it is.

        1. 5.2.4.1

          Timothy Lee…

          Consider the source (and then read your own missive about not engaging the system as it is).

          Stop drinking the Kool-Aid.

          1. 5.2.4.1.1

            You can’t even refute the thesis of the paper.

            Your comment is about as low quantity of a comment that can be left on this blog (except outside of MM and Sarah).

            Stop drinking the Kool-Aid, Anon.

            1. 5.2.4.1.1.1

              I do not even NEED to refute the thesis of the paper.

              Timothy Lee is a known propagandist.

              Put
              the
              Kool-aid
              down.

    3. 5.3

      That is dominant feature of strict liability

      What exactly is your point there, Jonathan?

      it should be a carefully cabined and rarely granted thing.

      You do KNOW that there is a legislatively set TRADE-OFF for that thing, right? Are you really saying that those who meet the trade-off somehow should NOT obtain what has been agreed upon?

      Really?

      Please put away your Efficient Infringer mantra.
      Thank you.

  2. 4

    A patent right is the only property which can be trespassed upon by a citizen in every part of the country, by an innumerable number of trespassers at the same time, none of whom leave their homes, and who do nothing but practice the prior art and think about a “new” fact

    This is the sick reality that the eternally whining patent huffers here have been seeking for decades. Nearly all of them are also glibertarians or worse, which will come as a surprise to nobody.

    1. 4.1

      Malcolm and his old canards…

      none of whom leave their homes, and who do nothing but practice the prior art and think about a “new” fact

      There you go again, parsing claims and moving infringement to be something ONLY and TOTALLY in the mind…

      Like you have been told for over a decade, stop prevaricating, move the goalposts back and try discussing reality.

      1. 4.1.1

        The reality is that I described the infringement theory presented by Prometheus’ expert in Prometheus v Mayo.

        I know it’s embarrassing to a lot of folks out there but you deserve to be shamed forever for cheering on the plaintiffs in the case. Own it and apologize or just accept that you will be mocked deservedly forever.

        1. 4.1.1.1

          The reality is that you are here and now switching the subject from your (goal-post moving and parsing) “TOTALLY in the mind” canard

          Just like I called you out for.

    2. 4.2

      … and by the way, your feelings on politics is again noted.

    3. 4.3

      I would agree that thinking about infringing my patent is not a violation of my rights. It never has be held to be so. However, the minute you take action on those thoughts (e.g., prescribe a medicine) you change the analysis.

      Reply Report
        B-b-but xtian, THAT is not the goal-post moved narrative that Malcolm is trying to spin.

      2. 4.3.2

        Ironically, prescribing a medicine is a poor example for your point here. No one is ever going to be held liable for prescribing a medicine. 35 U.S.C. §287(c).

  3. 3

    Patent owners did get two such advantages – the statutory presumption of validity, and, especially, the Sup. Ct. created requirement of “clear and convincing evidence” for invalidity.
    But what is intended by “more efficient civil remedies than those do the protection of whose property does not depend upon civil remedies alone?” Isn’t this confusing two different things – Criminal trespass [difficult to obtain from government prosecutors, and not simple to win] vis a vis other civil suits? r What Federal civil suits are really “efficient” for suits with so many possible factual and legal disputes, including claim scope, infringement, and the many statutory defenses that already existed back in 1879 when this was written?

    1. 3.1

      the statutory presumption of validity
      LOL
      “clear and convincing evidence” for invalidity
      ROFL

      This place can be really funny at times.

      1. 3.1.1

        What is even funnier is those concepts are being provided by the head cheerleader of the IPR system — a system that enacts a legislative taking OF THOSE VERY sticks in the bundle of property rights of a granted patent at the IPR institution point (prior to, and thus separate from, any adjudication on the merits).

        Isn’t it funny how he never has owned up to that little tidbit?

  4. 2

    A patent right is the only property which can be trespassed upon without the owner’s knowledge, in every part of the country, by an innumerable number of trespassers at the same time [while being encouraged by the highest courts in the land]
    Fixed it for you.

    1. 2.1

      A patent right is the only property which can be trespassed upon without the trespasser’s knowledge

      Fixed that for you.

      1. 2.1.1

        Not so, as with physical property, such trespass is easily countenanced.

        But why I am I not surprised to see you posting such an Efficient Infringer point of view?

        1. 2.1.1.1

          “such trespass is easily countenanced.”

          LOL Billy is reading those cheap paperbacks again.

          1. 2.1.1.1.1

            If you ever got out of your Mom’s basement, and did some simple hiking, you would understand the point presented, and would not be so quick to lob your mindless ad hominem.

            Reply Report
          Such trespass is easily countenanced? That is complete nonsense divorced from reality.

          1. 2.1.1.2.1

            Except for the fact that it is not, you almost had a sliver of a shadow of a point.

            Reply Report
              More nonsense. Anon, the dime-store patent guru with his trite phrases and vapid demeanor.

              1. 2.1.1.2.1.1.1

                Look in the mirror there OSitA – those aspersions fit you rather than me.

      2. 2.1.2

        Fixed that for you.
        Not true, as Anon pointed out.

        Similarly, many criminal laws are unintentionally broken. However, that doesn’t preclude those breaking the law from having to face the consequences of their actions.

        1. 2.1.2.1

          Anon’s claim is divorced from reality. Its like none of you actually work with patents.

          Reply Report
            And there is OSitA’s Peak of Mount S:

            Its like none of you actually work with patents.

            Reply Report
              If you were an actual man made out of straw, I’d believe it.

              1. 2.1.2.1.1.1.1

                Please Pardon Potential rePeat..

                ?

                There is zero strawman here from me.

  5. 1

    “property”

    Full stop. You can go ahead and dispose of this article. SCOTUS fixed that one fer ya.

    Reply Report
      Well, BB, according to Greg “I Use My Real Name” DeLassus, the actual term is “Public Franchise,” and such instruments still very much are a form of personal property.

      Not that he would deign to explain any type of then-inherited AGENCY requirements between the FranchisOR and FranchisEE, mind you.

      Reply Report
      SCOTUS fixed that one fer ya.

      Actually Congress fixed it for you. The “real” question is WHY DOES CONGRESS UNDERMINE THE INTENT OF THE PATENT LAWS THAT CONGRESS WROTE???

      This was an actual “hot take” by one of your fellow patent huffers in the comments recently. Have fun with it.

      Reply Report
        Nothing like taking things completely out of context for your jollies, is there Malcolm?

        Or like your “one-bucket” approach to any legal issue, eh?

