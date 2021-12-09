What Evidence can the PTAB Use to Decide an IPR?

by Dennis Crouch

Inter partes review (IPR) is an incredibly powerful process for cancelling patent rights. We have a set of expert judges who are not afraid of digging into the details of a complex obviousness analysis.  Still, IPR petitions are strictly limited to petitions based upon obviousness and anticipation theories and “only on the basis of prior art consisting of patents or printed publications.”  35 U.S.C. 311(b).

Successful IPR petitions always focus on prior art as the central basis for cancelling the patent claims.  And yet, the petitioner usually also presents additional evidence to contextualize the prior art — most typically this comes in the form of expert testimony.

In its new petition for certiorari, Baxter Corp. argues that the statute does not permit supplemental evidence such as expert testimony.  Question presented:

Whether the Federal Circuit’s practice of allowing IPR petitioners to rely on evidence other than patents and printed publications, such as expert testimony, to fill in gaps in the prior art violates the plain text of § 311(b).

Baxter Corp. v. Becton, Dickinson and Co. (Supreme Court 2021) (petition).

In this case, the PTAB sided with the patentee and upheld the validity of Baxter’s U.S. Patent No. 8,554,579.  The Federal Circuit reversed that judgment on appeal. Although the prior art did not show all of the claimed elements, BD’s expert witness testified that the missing material would have been obvious. The Federal Circuit found the testimony credible and unrebutted and therefore rendered the claim obvious.

The case here comes down to one of statutory interpretation.  On the one hand, Baxter argues that 311(b) bars IPR petitioners from asserting of any evidence beyond the prior patents and publications in their original challenge grounds.  A broader approach would interpret the statute as purely focusing  on available prior art, but then permitting other forms of evidence directed toward other elements of the obviousness or anticipation analysis (such as level of skill in the art; likelihood of success; etc.).

(b) Scope. A petitioner in an inter partes review may request to cancel as unpatentable 1 or more claims of a patent only on a ground that could be raised under section 102 or 103 and only on the basis of prior art consisting of patents or printed publications.

35 U.S.C. 311(b).

Baxter also raises a second question in its petition focusing on the Federal Circuit’s approach here of imposing its own view of the facts:

Whether the Federal Circuit’s practice of resolving contested issues of patentability on appeal from Board decisions—rather than remanding those issues for the agency to decide in the first instance—violates the “ordinary remand rule.”

Petition, Question 2.   Here, the “ordinary remand rule” is an approach to appellate review of agency decisions. The approach is that a rejected agency decision “should
typically return the matter to the agency to address any outstanding questions in the first instance.” Petition;  See, e.g., INS v. Orlando Ventura, 537 U.S. 12, 16-18 (per curiam); Christopher J. Walker, The Ordinary Remand Rule and the Judicial Toolbox for Agency Dialogue, 82 Geo. Wash. L. Rev. 1553 (2014).

3 thoughts on “What Evidence can the PTAB Use to Decide an IPR?

    Great advocacy for inventors. Why did we let the infringer lobby get away with this for ten years? Why are there so few objections to the destruction of our gold standard patent system?

    An interesting attack on IPR petitioner declarations re claim elements not fully taught in the petitioner-cited patents and applications as being obvious.*
    [Although not the greatest case to make this argument in, if the claim feature in dispute is a selection of written matter to be displayed?]
    A counter-argument may be that any obviousness analysis, per 103, KSR, etc., should establish the level of skill of, and accept general knowledge or common sense of, the POSITA. Also, that since both parties can file declarations on that subject [and on proper claim scope], the patent owner should not be leaving the petitioner declaration unrebutted.
    *[That IPR declarations cannot present other actual prior art is not in dispute.]

      As for cert question 2, re “the Federal Circuit’s practice” the Fed. Cir. does in fact fairly often remand it’s unsustained IPRs back to the Board on factual or due process evidence needing issues.

