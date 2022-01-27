Split infinitives: Federal Circuit divides on Indefiniteness

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

Nature Simulation Systems v. Autodesk (Fed. Cir. 2022)

We have an interesting split decision focusing on the doctrine of indefiniteness in the context of an “examiner’s amendment.”  Judge Newman wrote for the majority and favored the patentee; Judge Dyk wrote in dissent and concluded that the patent claims were indefinite. The judges particularly differed on what level of deference should be given to USPTO examiners with the majority holding that “[a]ctions by PTO examiners are entitled to appropriate deference as official agency actions.”  The dissent argued instead that deference has no role in the definiteness inquiry:

The test …is whether the claims ‘inform those skilled in the art about the scope of the invention with reasonable certainty,’ Nautilus, not whether the claim language was added by a patent examiner or was not indefinite to the examiner.

Slip op. (Dyk, J. in dissent).

You likely know about Boolean logic operations such as AND, OR, and NOR.  In CAD software, Boolean operators are similarly used to recognize intersection of geometric objects, using alternative terminology such as INTERSECT, UNITE,  and SUBTRACT.  Mathematical methods for performing these operators have been known for decades–as developed by “Watson.” NSS created a new version that it calls the “modified Watson method.”

During prosecution, the examiner rejected the claims as indefinite, but then withdrew the rejection based upon his own examiner’s amendment.  The original claim required use of the “modified Watson method,” but the examiner suggested that was not definite enough, and suggested adding additional definitional requirements:

wherein the modified Watson method includes removing duplicate intersection points, identifying positions of end intersection points, and splitting portion of each triangle including an upper portion, a lower portion, and a middle portion;

Exr. Amendment found in Notice of Allowance.

Later, NSS sued Autodesk for infringement, and the defendant responded that the language added by the examiner was actually indefinite and created confusion as to what is actually included within modified Watson.  The parties consented to have the local Magistrate Judge (Sallie Kim) hear their case, and Kim sided with the defendant.  The Magistrate opinion is notable in that it does not cite to the leading precedent  on definiteness – Nautilus v. Biosig (2014). Rather, the court appeared to primarily rely upon Gen. Elec. Co. v. Wabash Appliance Corp., 304 U.S. 364 (1938) or no precedent at all.  The district court’s approach appears to be looking for “unanswered questions” of claim scope:

Thus, the question is thus: if the PTO issues a patent after amendment to clarify an indefinite term, but an expert later opines that a POSITA would not understand the term, how does the Court determine whether the term is indefinite? The only way to do so here is to look at each argument to see if Autodesk raises any unanswered questions.

[Nature_Simulation_Systems_Inc._62]. The Magistrate clearly missed the mark on its explanation and application of the law of definiteness.  (Although Judge Dyk calls the opinion detailed and thorough).

Since indefiniteness is seen as a question of law, the court also took the second step of determining whether the erroneous application of law also led to an erroneous outcome.  Yes it did.  On this point, Judge Newman pointed to the specification’s offering of two algorithmic charts showing the modified Watson method and also the patent examiner’s specific determination on this very point.

The district court gave no weight to the prosecution history showing the resolution of indefiniteness by adding the designated technologic limitations to the claims. . . .

Actions by PTO examiners are entitled to appropriate deference as official agency actions, for the examiners are deemed to be experienced in the relevant technology as well as the statutory requirements for patentability.

Slip Op (majority).  The court has written on this very point in some prior cases — perhaps most pointedly in Tinnus Enters., LLC v. Telebrands Corp., 733 F. App’x 1011, 1020 (Fed. Cir. 2018) (“We presume that an examiner would not introduce an indefinite term into a claim” with an examiner’s amendment).  Judge Newman cited Tinnus, but did not mention that the case was non-precedential.

For his part, Judge Dyk argues that the test for indefiniteness is an objective test based upon the understanding of those skilled in the art “not whether the claim
language was added by a patent examiner or was not indefinite to the examiner.”  The majority responded to this criticism by noting that an examiner is presumptively a person of skill in the art.

Hide comments

22 thoughts on “Split infinitives: Federal Circuit divides on Indefiniteness

  1. 9

    I am surprised that the 101 pundits have not (yet) dropped in with their comments.

    Reply Report
  2. 8

    Also just on claim interpretation experts: In Kyocera Senco Indus. Tools Inc. v. ITC (Fed. Cir. Jan. 21, 2022) (Moore, C.J.; Dyk, Cunningham, JJ.) Kyocera appealed the ITC Chief ALJ’s exclusion of its expert’s testimony on doctrine of equivalents, and Koki cross-appealed on the Chief ALJ’s decision to allow Kyocera’s expert to testify as to literal infringement and claim construction. The Federal Circuit reversed the ITC’s decision, holding that it was error to permit any infringement testimony from Kyocera’s expert and explaining that a witness must at least have ordinary skill in the art to offer testimony from the perspective of a skilled artisan for claim construction, validity or infringement, whether literal or under the doctrine of equivalents.

    Reply Report
    1. 8.1

      If followed, is this another ‘nail in the coffin’ for the use of “patent law experts” “testifying” as to patent law in patent litigation and/or against their testifying as to interpretation of specific claims?

      Reply Report
      1. 8.1.1

        I don’t see the reach that you are suggesting.

        Reply Report
  3. 7

    The District Court decision adds fuel to the suggestion that specialized judges should be hearing patent cases – those who are specialists in patent law and have at least some understanding of the technology at issue. Although Roberts talked about how District Court judges should be generalists in the all areas of law, this decision by the District Court should make him think twice about that. The judge got the legal standard wrong and completely failed to interpret the claims in light of the specification. Whether the specialized judges be at the USPTO (i.e., the PTAB) or in District Court (i.e., Article III courts) is a completely different issue on which there are strong feelings on both sides.

    Reply Report
  4. 6

    The quote from Tinnus:

    (“We presume that an examiner would not introduce an indefinite term into a claim” with an examiner’s amendment).

    strikes me as equivalent to saying “If it’s good enough for the Examiner, it’s good enough for us”. This is real world and pleasingly pragmatic way to look at such issues, isn’t it?

    As to Ben’s lament that within the USPTO Examiners increasingly know little about the subject matter allocated to them to examine, it seems to me (slightly tongue-in-cheek) that the less an Examiner knows, the more that Examiner will insist on a claim that’s clear, even to her/him. This will help a later reader of the claim, in the course of a patent dispute, who is also not one of skill in the art.

    Reply Report
    1. 6.1

      For once I agree with you! Think of it from the applicant’s side. Examiner says “claims are indefinite unless you add this phrase, then I will allow it.” Patent attorney reports to client: “Great news, if you accept this Examiner’s amendment, the case will be allowed.” Client,” Thanks! I accept.”

      Let’s look at the alternative. Examiner says “claims are indefinite unless you add this phrase, then I will allow it.” Patent attorney reports to client, but says, “What the Examiner is suggesting is indefinite. So let’s not accept or let’s amend the language to…. We will probably have to file an RCE, it will cost more and take more time. Trust me, I know better than the Examiner.” Client thinks, “Wait what? My counsel is telling me that an Examiner purposely suggested an improper amendment to overcome his/her own rejection and my counsel wants me to pay for more of their time and gov’t fees to ‘correct’ the Examiner?”

      Let’s take this one step further. What happens when an Examiner suggests an amendment/element to distinguish over the prior art? Will the courts/PTAB dismiss this amendment and give it no weight? Thus a challenger can use the same final rejection arguing, “Don’t look at what the Examiner’s said would overcome the final rejection that Examiner him/herself just issued. S/he didn’t know what they were doing when suggesting the amendment. The claim is still invalid!”

      So why would an Examiner’s amendment be given no weight but the rejection from the same Examiner is valid?

      Reply Report
      1. 6.1.1

        xtian, your reply triggers off more thoughts in my head, ones (just for a change) very critical of the EPO. I should be grateful for thoughts from US practitioners to the difficulty I set out in the next para.

        When prosecuting at the EPO, an Examining Division will often propose their own amendments, to get the case to issue. US attorneys are inclined to go along, for the very reasons you set out. But your European prosecutor will sometimes counsel against acceptance of the Examiner’s proposals, lest acceptance of them leads to complete loss of all rights in the patent. How that then? Because the amendment adds matter, and the patent has fallen into the notorious Catch 22 set up by the interaction of Art 123(2) and 123(3) EPC, the so-called “inescapable trap”.

        It gets worse. Any presumption of validity is minimal. The petitioner for revocation needs only to reach a “more likely than not” burden of proof. In striking down the duly issued patent, later, in opposition proceedings, EPO judges are fond of reminding patent owners that it’s nobody’s fault but theirs, because the responsibility for settling the text going to issue is theirs, and theirs alone, 100%.

        xtian, anybody else, have you ever had that painful experience? Or do you know anybody who has so suffered?

        Reply Report
    2. 6.2

      This is real world and pleasingly pragmatic way to look at such issues, isn’t it?

      No.

      On a patent law blog, (not EVEN considering this to be a US patent law blog), you should at least try to acquaint your reasoning to legal concepts.

      Reply Report
  5. 5

    “Judge Dyk wrote in dissent and concluded that the patent claims were indefinite.”

    As Gomer Pyle used to say:

    “Sur-prise! Sur-prise! Sur-prise!”

    link to youtube.com

    Reply Report
    1. 5.1

      🙂

      These judges on the CAFC are an f’ing joke.

      Just filth.

      Reply Report
  6. 4

    Not surprisingly, Judge Newman got this one right. I do not say that these claims are valid. I do not even say that these claims satisfy §112(b). The majority here, however, are surely correct that the two limitations at issue are sufficiently clear when construed in light of the specification.

    Reply Report
  7. 3

    This decision itself states that: “Claim indefiniteness is decided from the viewpoint of persons skilled in the field of the invention. Personalized Media, 161 F.3d at 705.”

    P.S. Dennis, in the penultimate paragraph above you accidentally gave Judge Newman a new and unusual title.

    Reply Report
  8. 2

    Since when is an Examiner presumptively one skilled in the art?

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      See also PowerOasis, Inc. v. TMobile USA, Inc., 522 F.3d 1299, 1304 (Fed. Cir. 2008) (stating that PTO examiners are “assumed to have some expertise in interpreting the references and to be familiar from their work with the level of skill in the art and whose duty it is to issue only valid patents.” (quoting Am. Hoist & Derrick Co. v. Sonra & Sons, Inc., 725 F.2d 1350, 1359 (Fed. Cir. 1984) (overruled on other grounds))).

      Reply Report
      1. 2.1.1

        As some of you already know, skill level determination by Examiners (more particularly, the lack thereof) is my pet peeve.
        There’s a big difference between “assumed to have some expertise in interpreting the references and to be familiar from their work with the level of skill in the art” and “an Examiner is presumptively one skill in the art”.
        Judge Rich wrote in Am. Hoist that “When no prior art other than that which was considered by the PTO examiner is relied on by the attacker, he has the added burden of overcoming the deference that is due to a qualified government agency presumed to have properly done its job, which includes one or more examiners who are assumed to have some expertise in interpreting the references and to be familiar from their work with the level of skill in the art and whose duty it is to issue only valid patents.”
        Where did this go to Examiners are presumptively skilled in the art?
        A presumption is an idea that is taken to be true, and often used as the basis for other ideas, although it is not known for certain. An assumption is a thing that is accepted as true or as certain to happen, without proof. My understanding is that the difference between the two is that “Assumption” refers to the act of taking for granted or supposing something while “Presumption” refers to a belief on reasonable grounds or probable evidence.
        It is indeed an assumption that an Examiner is skilled in the art, and not a presumption. Even Judge Rich provided no citation to support his “assumption.”
        There are no reasonable grounds or probable evidence to support that Examiners are skilled in the art. If an Examiner ever claims to be a person skilled in the art, the applicant should demand an affidavit from the Examiner explaining the basis for that claim.

        Reply Report
        1. 2.1.1.1

          I disagree. according to the internet definitions you used, presumption and assumption have the same essential meaning, i.e. “accepting something as fact without proof.” the difference is that a presumption is a default assumption taken as a practical necessity (such as assuming that a granted patent is valid), and creates the burden of disproving it. an assumption does not necessarily create any such burden (except for the burden of having to listen to some idiot throw around baseless assumptions).

          Reply Report
          1. 2.1.1.1.1

            There is indeed an important difference between presume and assume. One would hope that lawyers will always be clear in their heads about the difference between these two words and then select the right word, when they compose any utterance. As to the background technical knowledge of a Patent Office Examiner, for example, I personally always assume at the outset of prosecution at the Office that it is adequate but, years later, (if I understand it right) the court will presume that the Examiner, in the case at bar, had adequate knowledge, back then.

            Reply Report
    2. 2.2

      Whenever it started, it should not continue past October 1st 2020.

      As of that date, the PTO has been docketing cases to examiners based on a similarity metric between their experience and the CPC’s associated with an unassigned application. It is inherent to, and expected with, this system that Examiners will be given cases that are on the periphery of, or outside, their areas of expertise.

      If you are a car ignition examiner, and there are too few car ignition cases, you may be given car brakes cases. If there are too few car brakes cases, you may given pipe fitting cases. If there are too few pipe fitting cases, you may be given nucleophilic substitution reaction cases.

      And after just 5 office actions (not applications! Office actions!) on a nucleophilic substitution reaction case, the Office considers you, a car ignition examiner, fully qualified for examining nucleophilic substitution reaction cases. Buckle up for the torrent of chemistry cases you’ll be examining!

      So to presently assume that an examiner is of ordinary skill in a field based only of them examining an application in that field is completely detached from the reality at the PTO.

      Reply Report
      1. 2.2.1

        Thanks for the info Ben.

        “So to presently assume that an examiner is of ordinary skill in a field based only of them examining an application in that field is completely detached from the reality at the PTO.”

        Ouch. Double ouch. Triple ouch.

        Reply Report
  9. 1

    Since when is an Examiner presumptivly one skilled in the art?

    Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture