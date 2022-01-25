Here is a fun chart showing the percentage of U.S. patents that cite to Wikipedia as prior art. I created this from data downloaded from the USPTO.
It is unclear just what entity is making the citation to Wikipedia.
Thankfully, the graph appears to show an asymptotic upper limit under three percent, but I have to imagine that a large portion of that (if not all) are citations making their way into the file wrapper by way of examiners.
