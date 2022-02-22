Great Work: Federal Circuit Clarifies Scope of 315(e) Estoppel

by Dennis Crouch

California Institute of Technology v. Broadcom Ltd. (Fed. Cir. 2022)

The Federal Circuit inadvertently created some confusion when it released its February 4 opinion in CalTech. The original opinion indicated that Section 315(e) estoppel applies to “all claims and grounds not in the IPR but which reasonably could have been included.” The problem with that statement was that the statute appears to directly limit estoppel to challenged patent claims. I recently wrote about the issue and suggested that the court issue a clarification. See, Dennis Crouch, Federal Circuit Needs to Clarify that CalTech Estoppel Applies Only to Claims Challenged via IPR, Patently-O (Feb. 16, 2022).

The original panel has now released a correction as follows:

Accordingly, we take this opportunity to overrule Shaw and clarify that estoppel applies not just to claims and grounds asserted in the petition and instituted for consideration by the Board, but to all claims and grounds not stated in the IPR petition but which reasonably could have been included in the petition asserted. In a regime in which the Board must institute on all grounds asserted challenged claims and the petition defines the IPR litigation, this interpretation is the only plausible reading of “reasonably could have been raised” and “in the IPR” that gives any meaning to those words.

Errata opinion (Feb 22, 2022). The result here is that CalTech still expands the scope of estoppel beyond prior Federal Circuit precedent, but the estoppel is now limited to attempts to re-challenge the same patent claims.

Going forward there will be a next step in litigating the scope of 315(2) estoppel — will they estoppel will apply to claims that are patentably indistinct from those challenged? In addition, we can recognize that issue preclusion (collateral estoppel) may also begin to apply more rigorously in the cross-tribunal context.

I expect that this quick errata opinion saved at least $1 million in legal fees associated with folks arguing this issue in cases across the country.