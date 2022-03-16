Written Description Requirement: Disclosed but Not Described

by Dennis Crouch

Biogen Int’l v. Mylan Pharmaceuticals (Fed. Cir. 2022) (en banc denial)

Back in December 2021, the Federal Circuit invalidated Biogen’s U.S. patent 8,399,514–affirming the lower court’s ruling of invalidity for lack of written description. 35 U.S.C. §112(a).

  • The claimed method has one step: administering “a therapeutically effective amount [of] about 480 mg” of DMF per day along with an excipient for treatment of multiple sclerosis.
  • The specification’s only reference to that dosage is in a prophetic example reciting “an effective dose of DMF … can be from … about 480 mg to about 720 mg per day; or about 720 mg per day.”

The appellate majority noted that this was the “sole reference,” the “one and only reference”, a “single passing reference” to 480 mg/day and that it appeared “at the end of one range among a series of ranges.”  The court  also contrasted the 480 mg/day disclosure with the specification’s disclosure of 720 mg/day that was specifically identified and elsewhere in the patent shown to be effective.  Although the patentee’s prophetic example recited effectiveness, at the time the patentee did not actually have evidence that the 480 mg/day dosage was effective.  Thus, the Federal Circuit concluded that “a skilled artisan would not have recognized, based on the single passing reference to a DMF480 dose in the disclosure, that DMF480 would have been efficacious in the treatment of MS, particularly because the specification’s only reference to DMF480 was part of a wide DMF dosage range and not listed as an independent therapeutically efficacious dose.”  We know now that 480 mg/day is effective —  but that knowledge is based upon post-filing research that cannot be added back into the written description.

The original opinion was penned by Judge Reyna and joined by Judge Hughes.  Judge O’Malley (now retired) wrote in dissent.

After losing, the patentee then petitioned for en banc rehearing with two written description questions (paraphrased below):

  1. Must a “written description” prove the invention’s efficacy?
  2. Is there a need to repeatedly emphasize elements of the invention in order to satisfy the written description requirement?

The Federal Circuit has now released its 6-3 decision denying the en banc petition.  Since Judge O’Malley is retired, she did not participate in the rehearing petition. Judges Stoll and Cunningham also did not participate.

Judge Lourie wrote in dissent, joined by Chief Judge Moore and Judge Newman. The trio argued that this case is a true outlier.

[I]n all [the] history [of the written description requirement], this case, in which every claim limitation is expressly described in the disclosure of the patent specification, is at the farthest end of the spectrum of cases where written description has not been found. It is an outlier.

Judge Lourie dissenting from the en banc denial.  The dissent particularly argues that the decision “blurs the boundaries between the written description requirement and the other statutory requirements for patentability. In doing so, the court has contributed to the muddying of the written description requirement.”

From my point of view, the majority was wrong to place so much emphasis on the fact that 480 mg/day was only mentioned once in the specification.  A single reference is certainly sufficient to satisfy written description.

However, I am also drawn-in by claim language that expressly requires that the 480 mg/day dosage be “therapeutically effective.”  The patentee expressly claimed the therapeutic effectiveness, but did not include enough in the specification to demonstrate that it actually was effective at the 480 mg/day dosage.

Trees for the Forest: Claiming Endpoints of a Range and Written Description

= = = =

Today, the Federal Circuit also denied an en banc petition in another written description case focusing on claimed ranges, Indivior UK v. Dr. Reddy’s Labs (Fed. Cir. 2022).  In my post on the case, I wrote “Four points are not A range.” The basic holding: although the specification described several embodiments covered by the claims, it did not describe the full-scope of the claimed invention. No dissent in the Indivior denial.  Judge Lourie dissented in Biogen in favor of the patentee, but wrote the majority opinion invaliding the claims in Indivior.

Written Description: Four Points Are Not A Range

 

16 thoughts on “Written Description Requirement: Disclosed but Not Described

    “the decision ‘blurs the boundaries between the written description requirement and the other statutory requirements for patentability.'”

    Gee. Where have we seen this before. (Hint: 101)

    I look forward to the “treat technologies equal crowd” demanding for this standard to be applied to the software arts.

    OT, but I was thinking about the venue VW case and I think I finally figured out how to characterize it.

    The dealership is like an employee of the manufacturer. So they get away with various things by abstracting up a level the relationship of employer/employee.

      Your “like” would require a clear view of “follow the money,” one in which it is only too readily obscured with games of the Efficient Infringer and the (somewhat analogous) “it’ not really a sale, it’s a lease” type of semantics.

      Agency relationship should NOT require a level of control over the fact of whether or not the business relationship is meant to achieve a certain flow of goods in one direction and money in the opposite.

      I don’t think this framing helps your cause. While I would agree that the level of control the CAFC seems to be looking for is analogous to an “employee” relationship, I think it’s less defensible to call the dealerships the “employees” of the manufacturer than it is to call the dealerships the “agents” of the manufacturers (which is the issue the court was considering). So this framing seems to lower the bar for the manufacturers to get away from the dealership’s venue.

      Took you awhile bruh. But truthfully they’re not that much like an employee as the “employer”/would be employer (the manufacturer) doesn’t have much control at all (sometimes contractual but those can be broken breach of contract style).

    The question presented of “Must a “written description” prove the invention’s efficacy?” is misleading. The proper decision is about whether or not what is required by the [presumably amended] claim language is supported in the spec or the original claims.

      I don’t think D and MM think that it has to “prove” the efficacy. That can happen in the background. What MM and D means is that when using the claim language that was used, the WD must have at least set it forth as efficacious. And then have sworn to it (in the oath). At least I think is what they mean.

        Yes it’s not about “proving.” It’s about having *some* evidence (or some legit reasoning) that supports the asserted claim. This is especially true if the patentee is trying to thread the needle between the art with a very specific numerical limitation. The specification isn’t just a playground for picking out numbers that get you past the prior art (especially in an unpredictable art).

    I should add, it seems like at this point (considering the cases hinging on this sort of things) it should be borderline malpractice for the drafter to not include the end point points separately or explicitly, as well as any other points that seem important. Unless the patentee genuinely didn’t think about it and even the patent attorney holding their hand in an interview didn’t get it specified.

    Tis a tough situation as you don’t want to ding the patentee for what could just be the way the draftsman chose to word things rather than the patentee genuinely not having possession of that amount etc.

    Reply Report
    I think the majority got it right, and for the right reasons. The patentee did not have written description sufficient to show possession as of the filing date. They had not shown that 480 was efficacious.

    It makes sense legally and reasonably that if you show just one example of dosage effectiveness, highlight that example repeatedly, then drop in ten pages where you recite 10,000 other dosage levels (with no evidence of effective’s) that you can’t later avoid the prior art and grab one dosage level out of that 10,000.

      Given the EPO’s gruesomely strict prohibition on adding to the disclosure after filing, I find it interesting that the only attack on validity with which the ten Opponents succeeded in knocking out family member EP 2137537 was obviousness.

      My impression is that judges in Europe have no apprehensions about revoking a patent for obviousness whereas in the USA there is no limit to the lengths courts will go to, to find a way to revoke without having to get to what is nearly always the decisive issue, namely obviousness. Here we see WD used in that way, but in other technical fields it is often the eligibility requirement.

      I wonder who disagrees.

      Presumably, everyone’s response will be to cut-and-paste a really(!) long sentence a few dozen(!) times in each spec, stating something like “the effective dose can be from … about 480 mg to about 720 mg per day; specifically including without limitation 450 mg and 451 mg and 452 mg……….and 719 mg and 720 mg”

      The resulting specs are now 5x longer and effectively unreadable to an actual POSITA. Worse, a simple macro will write that banal sentence, so the whole thing becomes the proverbial “exercise in draftsmanship.”

        Well indeed. Yes, OC, I go along with you, that exactly that is the (absurd) consequence.

        What’s wrong with the alternative adopted in Europe, namely, to enquire whether the disclosure in the application as filed has rendered it “plausible” that the disclosure enables that which is claimed, and that claimed subject matter i) has utility and ii) has the technical effect on which its patentability is predicated.

        Or is the European “plausible” solution workable only for civil law (inquisitorial) jurisdictions and not workable for adversarial English law jurisdictions?

