Two surveys on effectiveness disclosure

Patent claims treatment of DISEASE-X by administering 100mg of DRUG-Y. Specification has no EVIDENCE that treatment actually works, no reduction to practice, and only speculative examples.
How should the claim be rejected? (Choose the best answer).
— Dennis Crouch (@patentlyo) March 16, 2022
I wrote today about a claim requiring a dosage be "therapeutically effective."
Survey: All patent claims include an implied "effectiveness" limitation — otherwise the claim would lack utility under Section 101.
— Dennis Crouch (@patentlyo) March 16, 2022