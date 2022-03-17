Intellectual Property and the U.S. Economy

Seeing this posting, I find myself reflecting on what has changed, and what has not, over the forty years of my involvement in patents.

The USA always was, and still is, leading the way in the acquisition and exploitation of IPR.

China was nowhere to be seen, until recently, that is. But now, it is increasingly rivalling the USA. Changes don’t come much more remarkable than that.

And then there’s Moscow, still supposing itself to be the capital city of an empire. Still with a pitiful economy. Still lacking any presence at all in the world of IPR. I suspect that very few people who are not patent practitioners are aware of the chasm of difference between China and Russia, when it comes to making i) progress in the useful arts and ii) nurturing an economy under which its residents can flourish.